Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(ABC 6 Providence)   You can fight the pandemic by getting people to wear masks. You can tell people to stay away from crowds. Or, you can brew an IPA so strong it puts people in a stupor so they stay home. Here's to you, Brewers saving America   (abc6.com) divider line
    Rhode Island, Proclamation Ale Company, themed beer, abv Triple IPA, brewery's Facebook page, Beer, new brew, Providence, Rhode Island  
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, more alcohol generally makes people more responsible.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In before the sanctimonious, pseudo-intellectual  IPA haters start carping about how they taste like pine trees.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, it beats having Corona, but IPAs suck and they taste like-

MoriartyLives: In before the sanctimonious, pseudo-intellectual  IPA haters start carping about how they taste like pine trees.


DAMMIT
 
toejam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok. Let's talk fact here. IPAs are disgusting.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How about a nice 13% stout instead?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jonas opines: How about a nice 13% stout instead?


Yes. Very much this.

A Russian Imperial would be a plus.
 
patowen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It has come to my attention that others here do not like the same things I like.

Stop it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Double IPAs are hit or miss with me. No matter how hoppy they are sometimes they simply taste like malt liquor and inspire me to commit horrid atrocities such as adding ice to them. Such blasphemy simply will not stand.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB
This pandemic has saved me at least $1,000 due to drinking Scotch at home instead of bars.
 
spleef420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd rather live through another 2020 than drink another farking IPA.
 
joyride75
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've started drinking higher ABV IPA and IIPA again because I can have one/two and be done for the night. I usually stay away from them because I get stupid stupid, stupid fast and that's no fun.


But for now? WEEEEEEEEEEE.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look hipsters - I haven't spent 45 years refining my palate to distinguish the subtleties between flame-broiled and fried hamburger sandwiches only to ruin it with the taste of hops. I might as well start eating catsup on hot dogs, or Chicago pizza. Heh heh. I am a man of refined taste, and not just a general idiot who has an instacart pizza roll order tied to a Linux alias.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my go-to IPA. Why? Because it has a well balanced flavor profile and doesn't taste like someone put a Christmas tree in a blender.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like a good IPA but I'd be very happy if the worst 2/3 of them or so were replaced with more porters, stouts, Belgian-styles, farmhouse ales, and doppelbocks. It's not so bad at good liquor stores but the "good beer" section of smaller liquor stores and grocery stores around here seems to be like 80% IPAs.

Still, I'll take IPA Craze, Take Two over the year that every farking brewer seemed to be working to achieve banana notes, for some damn reason.

/ If everyone could dial back the barrel-aging craze a bit on high-ABV beers, too, that'd be great.
// They're usually too sweet and have no nuance.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My favorite part about the IPA craze is how dumb it has made some beer drinkers. I wish I had a dollar for every time I've been sitting at the bar of one of our local German style breweries when some moron saunters up and asks the bartender which beer is the closest to an IPA. I get it, people like all kinds of beers, and that's cool. But a beer drinker with literally no awareness of German style beers is downright illiterate.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: In before the sanctimonious, pseudo-intellectual  IPA haters start carping about how they taste like pine trees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh I did this in 2012. 1/6 barrel of 25% ABV IPA.

CSB: Ok so, I was getting ready for my hike across the country. I was bored started a temp job, wanted to just walk around for a while and do shiat while I had no ties to keep me doing the same shiat day after day.

So I was getting ready for the 25th Bday. And decide fark it. The local home brew store got some distilling Super Yeast in. Oh I put in the sugar... too much extract and shiat (wasn't doing all grain at that time) bought all the citra hops. And I was gonna brew a straight up frigging 20% IPA nastiness. (Unlike my love projects of the past, like a winter crisp apple ale with spices, or my chocolate mead (yes lactose, and black malt. Make that shiat dark as night and bottle in in dark blue bottles) nope. I wanted to brew a one pint and done beer.

Oh I did it. It tasted of Carmel an bitterness side effect? Ever drink a pint of 50 proof beer? And easy access to the 5 gallon keg?

So to top it off, its fermented, it's been force carbonated in the keg. She ready to tap.

And I come home from the temp job. 25. And my and my buddy i'm living with and whatever friends stop by, we gonna get drunk at the fire pit in February. Walk into the house and my buddy and another good friend hold up this cookie cake with "25" and the boarders decorated in Thin Mints. Whole damn house stank of weed.

Oh they used all the stems and leaves from another buddy (still think they threw some flower in there) and they used ALL the butter on this cookie cake. It tasted of weed and sugar and thin mints. A whole week later we finally left the house. Apparantly both of us were waking up randomly seeing the other passed out on the bug U-couch, pouring part of a pint of 50 proof IPA, eating a piece of cake, and going back to what should have been eternal slumber.
 
limerickey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish all the West Coast IPAs didn't taste like chewing on grapefruit peels and pine cones... and that East Coast IPAs were not all hazy and juicy and give me egregious heartburn. West Coast taste bad, and East Coast feel bad.
 
