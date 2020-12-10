 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Minnesota grants permit to white supremacist church. This must be that 'Minnesota nice' thing we keep hearing about   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
27
    More: Sick, Southern Poverty Law Center, Minnesota, city council, Democracy, Councillor, White people, Voting, Council members  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 2:33 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End first amendment protection of hate speech.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: AFA board member Allen Turnage has said the church would not admit a Black person "because they're not of northern European descent."

What if one of the parents is Swedish?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Somebody will certainly be feeling Minnesota.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Minnesota keeps denying my white supremacist permit.  They say I need more shiatty tattoos.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was assured that white supremacists numbered in the low dozens. Weird that they're all in Minnesota.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I was assured that white supremacists numbered in the low dozens. Weird that they're all in Minnesota.


the bulk of them are in prison. horrible drivers.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: AFA board member Allen Turnage has said the church would not admit a Black person "because they're not of northern European descent."

What if one of the parents is Swedish?


They'll chain a black person in front of a stove until he/she can prove they can make meatballs.

/Then they still won't admit that person
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, to tell and old family secret, my grandmother was Dutch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gosh, lots of wood on that structure. It sure looks awful flammable.

I wonder if it's hard to insure.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: End first amendment protection of hate speech.


We need a radical reappraisal of the First Amendment.

What is "Something a twenty year-old me would punch current me if I heard me say it?"

But seriously, we do.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: End first amendment protection of hate speech.


Who gets to define "hate speech"?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The article: "The AFA is among groups that seek to practice a pre-Christian, European spirituality and, according to a statement on its website, it's pro-white. The Southern Poverty Law Center has added the AFA to its list of hate groups."

Guess what? All those who recognize Thor and Odin as gods are white? Duh. I'm sure the SPLC knows what it's doing here. After all, Christianity is the official religion and we can't have another one.

/Kee-rist, these people have probably been doing this for 100 years or so, since they got off the boat from Norway.  The SPLC really needs to lighten up and practice a certain amount of tolerance.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
White churches are common, and they're the best! There's no better color for a church building.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: We need a radical reappraisal of the First Amendment.

What is "Something a twenty year-old me would punch current me if I heard me say it?"

But seriously, we do.


I agree with 20 year old you.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: AFA board member Allen Turnage has said the church would not admit a Black person "because they're not of northern European descent."

What if one of the parents is Swedish?


There's a lot of white DNA in the African American genome because of slaveowners raping their slaves, so technically, yes, they are of northern European descent.

/one-drop rule in reverse, you chinless mouthbreathers
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: e: "The AFA is among groups that seek to practice a pre-Christian, European spirituality and, according to a statement on its website, it's pro-white. The Southern Poverty Law Center has added the AFA to its list of hate groups."

Guess what? All those who recognize Thor and Odin as gods are white? Duh. I'm sure the SPLC knows what it's doing here. After all, Christianity is the official religion and we can't have another o


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article: "The AFA is among groups that seek to practice a pre-Christian, European spirituality and, according to a statement on its website, it's pro-white. The Southern Poverty Law Center has added the AFA to its list of hate groups."


I'm sure that they're happy that a Jew has saved them.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: AFA board member Allen Turnage has said the church would not admit a Black person "because they're not of northern European descent."

What if one of the parents is Swedish?


There's already precedent to take away their tax exempt status. LDS used to deny Black people to join their church but the federal government stepped up and told them if they would not allow Black members they would lose their tax exempt status. The leader at the time was visited by god on the eve of the judgement and was told he can allow Black people after all.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article: "The AFA is among groups that seek to practice a pre-Christian, European spirituality and, according to a statement on its website, it's pro-white. The Southern Poverty Law Center has added the AFA to its list of hate groups."

Guess what? All those who recognize Thor and Odin as gods are white? Duh. I'm sure the SPLC knows what it's doing here. After all, Christianity is the official religion and we can't have another one.

/Kee-rist, these people have probably been doing this for 100 years or so, since they got off the boat from Norway.  The SPLC really needs to lighten up and practice a certain amount of tolerance.


You've intentionally missed "according to a statement on its website, it's pro-white."

I've known a few black woo girls. It's possible to recognize pagan gods without being a white supremacist, but it helps.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Minnesota Nice is like Canadian "nice," sure they seem pleasant and happy on the outside, but behind closed doors and amongst their own they can be pretty vile.

Take a look at the some of the top alt-right reactionaries that have gained prominence over the past 5+ years.

Jordan Peterson - alt-right hero and Canadian.

Stefan Molyneux- alt-right hero, blatant racist, sexist, misogynistic, Canadian.

Gavin McInnes- alt-right hero, racist, misogynist, holocaust denying, proud boy founder and Canadian.

Steven Crowder - alt right hero, racist, misogynist, and Canadian.

Minnesota is the Canada of America.

This doesn't surprise me in the slightest.  Outside of major cities it is meth central and can get pretty trashy.  (No, I'm not saying Minnesota is all like that outside of the cities, but it is surprisingly prevalent)
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: What if one of the parents is Swedish?


Swedish dogs! Your blood is tainted by generations of race mixing with Laplanders! You're basically Finns!
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Freedom to speak, intrinsically includes any and all words that emotionally harm you, AND all the words that harm the future of civilization.
If the right to advocate for hate, segregation, and that racism and slavery be instituted by the state, is a real thing.

The right to advocate for CHANGES IN GOVERNANCE NORMS, is that.
NOT the right to to advocate for what you0 like but not be al,lowed to speak to advocate for what you do not like.


The right to believe in fantastical magical sky gods that created lesser races to be racists against is also a very real right to have...or not if a civilization so chooses.

HOWEVER, as long as that civilization holds to those rights, then they cannot reasonably assure the future or more or less quality among them.As the stack of what is important can not be ignored and just does really exist.As long as we PROTECT the right to ADVOCATE FOR HATE AND RACISM AND MAGIC SKY GODS, then we do.And if you want to end that there will be openly public hate groups that use their rights to advocate for racism and hate.There is no choice for it but to choose less freedom of speaking and make laws that literally define certain topics of advocacy as forbidden.Like how Germany decided, the fook we are not free to advocate to be Nazis again, and the law and will come down on those who attempt to do so.But hey maybe the right to tech children to be racist haters is really for the best hun?
 
joker420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: yohohogreengiant: End first amendment protection of hate speech.

We need a radical reappraisal of the First Amendment.

What is "Something a twenty year-old me would punch current me if I heard me say it?"

But seriously, we do.


Lol, wrong one, try the 5th.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article: "The AFA is among groups that seek to practice a pre-Christian, European spirituality and, according to a statement on its website, it's pro-white. The Southern Poverty Law Center has added the AFA to its list of hate groups."

Guess what? All those who recognize Thor and Odin as gods are white? Duh. I'm sure the SPLC knows what it's doing here. After all, Christianity is the official religion and we can't have another one.

/Kee-rist, these people have probably been doing this for 100 years or so, since they got off the boat from Norway.  The SPLC really needs to lighten up and practice a certain amount of tolerance.


The recent nordic movement is pretty crazy.  Going full seig Heil while glorifying their genetics and putting nords/vikings on a pedestal.  The people they are worshipping were actually one of the most open societies of the middle ages.  Sex, religion, race they didn't care.  They were pretty open as long as you benefited their society.

It wasn't until after they converted to Christianity that they took up this mantle of being exclusionary...

But the time period of their dominance and rise to fame they were open.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: yohohogreengiant: End first amendment protection of hate speech.

Who gets to define "hate speech"?


The same people who defined defamation; inciting a riot/panic/violence; perjury; filing a false police report; false advertising; identity fraud; and other methods of expression that are only ever detrimental to society. You know, the legal system.
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: yohohogreengiant: End first amendment protection of hate speech.

Who gets to define "hate speech"?


If they say "black lives matter", that's not.
If they say "white lives matter", that is.

Ditto for "fark (black/white) people."

Until the people want this lose an election, and it's hate speech to imply that affermative action is nessicary, as it implies inferiority.

Don't give the government power. You'll be sorry later that you did.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Install Korean Jesus and see how long it takes them to notice.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.