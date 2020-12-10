 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Pope's Midnight Mass to start early according to Vatican, demonstrating what a good high-fiber diet will do for you   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
St Peters is colossal, cyclopean even. It's hard to even describe how f-ing massive it is. And every inch is carved, painted, decorated or gilded. It's definitely worth a visit, if one is in Rome.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cyclopean? Either made with limestone boulders or resembling a cyclops. I don't think either of these apply, do they?

Either way, visiting Rome is definitely on the bucket list.

//great headline Subby
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well it won't be Midnight Mass then, will it?
 
tasteme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Midnight Mass is what the ladies call me
 
