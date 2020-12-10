 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Freemason treasurer accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from widow's fund. He would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that all-seeing eye   (kiro7.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Freemasons? They got nothing on the Stonecutters.

The Simpsons: Stonecutters Song "We Do"
Youtube dSpOjj4YD8c
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised Freemasons even have tens of thousands of dollars anymore. I guess the five retired carpet and flooring salesmen who are members are doing better than I thought.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But we don't WANT our tenants sliced into bacon by flensing knives.
 
alex10294
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I'm surprised Freemasons even have tens of thousands of dollars anymore. I guess the five retired carpet and flooring salesmen who are members are doing better than I thought.


That's just what they want you to think.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm betting that Withers being accused of first degree theft was not even a known Craft Masonry degree.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The All Seeing I - Beat Goes On (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3b9D1HaOKHs
 
shaggai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not sure if it's wise to steal from people who like to blindfold you and then bonk you with a hammer. Usually it's hammer from a kiddie tool kit, but they might make a special exception for this guy with a 12# sledge.
 
stpickrell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I'm surprised Freemasons even have tens of thousands of dollars anymore. I guess the five retired carpet and flooring salesmen who are members are doing better than I thought.


A state level fund would likely have that sort of dough, and it seems he stole from a grand lodge (state) level.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't this the point where he gets his tongue cut out, his throat cut open, and gets buried neck deep at low tide?


jso2897: But we don't WANT our tenants sliced into bacon by flensing knives.


Nice though the abattoir is...
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I'm surprised Freemasons even have tens of thousands of dollars anymore. I guess the five retired carpet and flooring salesmen who are members are doing better than I thought.


These legacy organizations have more money than you'd think.  Even small Lodges (Masons, Elks, VFW, AL, etc) can have endowments in the 6-7 figure range due to long term investing, people leaving property/money in their wills, etc.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It opens doors, you know.
 
hershy799
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Freemasons? They got nothing on the Stonecutters.

[YouTube video: The Simpsons: Stonecutters Song "We Do"]


Yeah, but they have failed to hold back the electric car...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is Dan Brown's worst novel yet.

/low bar, i know
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  

special20: I'm betting that Withers being accused of first degree theft was not even a known Craft Masonry degree.


He's working towards 33rd degree theft.
 
