 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Dewey Decimal System day. I tried to make a joke about it, but a librarian put me in my place   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Dewey Decimal Classification, Dewey Decimal system of library classification, Melvil Dewey, Library, update New York, library classification system, American Librarian Melvil Dewey, system of classification  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the anniversary of the day that it defeated the Truman Decimal System.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't everyone use Library of Congress now?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dewey decimal, or don't we?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Doesn't everyone use Library of Congress now?


AFAIK, only Chicago Public uses LCC system-wide. Other public libraries use DDC. Academic and research libraries in the US almost all use LCC. The systems are suited to differerent collections. There are other classification schemes for special collections, such as medical collections and government documents. Some small public libraries are doing away with number systems altogether and going to BISAC, using collection names instead of classification numbers(eg COOKING
MEXICAN
BAYLESS
1999)
but it hasn't really caught on.

/27 years a cataloger, adjunct cataloging professor, Dewey specialist with extensive experience in LC, and nurturing a secret love for the Dewey Decimal System
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dewey Decimal System

Fark user imageView Full Size


What do you get when you leave your Decimal System out on the lawn overnight?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UHF Conan The Librarian
Youtube mZHoHaAYHq8
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Ah yes, the anniversary of the day that it defeated the Truman Decimal System.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if this turned into a sexy librarian thread. Damn shame...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [i.pinimg.com image 305x234] [View Full Size image _x_]


NikolaiFarkoff: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mZHoHaAY​Hq8]


There it is.  Good work.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mZHoHaAY​Hq8]


You beat me to it.

*shakes tiny fist*
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Grew up with the dewey decimal system (my grandmother was a librarian).  I can still walk into any library still using it and walk to the numbered section I want something from.   I never got the hate for it.   And yes, I know my username sort of checks out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, library's closed. Virus out front shoulda told ya.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Doesn't everyone use Library of Congress now?


LC is great for academic and/or large collections, but not that great for public libraries.  Anyone who needs to use an academic library will take the time to learn LC, but it has a steeper learning curve than Dewey.  If you are Joe Schmoe just wanting a book out of your public library every three months or so, then Dewey is easier to learn/remember.  If we forced libraries to use LC, then people would also be forced to learn it regardless.  And I think it is a superior system for classification (if a little too Ameri/Euro-centric in its divisions).  But for ease of use, Dewey is better for randos.  So public libraries will keep using it.  Plus, Dewey's true flaws don't become apparent until you have a medium to large collection*.  Most public libraries have small enough collections they are just fine with Dewey.

*  When you get to the point hat there are multiple rows of shelving for 623.46271, you need LC Jesus.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ah the library.  providing the important public service of allowing homeless people to look at internet porn.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Grew up with the dewey decimal system (my grandmother was a librarian).  I can still walk into any library still using it and walk to the numbered section I want something from.  I never got the hate for it. And yes, I know my username sort of checks out.


I worked at a library that used Dewey because it got a descent amount of public patrons.  But it was made for use by governmental agencies.  We had entire stretches of shelving where the numbers were identical down to five or six decimal places, because some agency had breathed down our necks twenty years ago to stock them up on arcane manuals.  It was a farking nightmare to shelve things correctly, or to shelf-read for when public patrons just gave up and put the books "close enough".  It needed to be LC just to break up the monotony of effectively identical numbers.  LC is more arcane, but it allows for more granularity than Dewey, so knowing where a book goes is easier if the collection is large enough or specialized enough to have large numbers of books on similar subjects.  For a normal library, they never get enough books period, much less on one subject, to need that granularity, so Dewey is adequate.

Classifying with Dewey is like baking with Imperial units - it generally works okay, but LC/metric give superior results.  But sometimes "generally okay" is well enough that getting better tools isn't worth the hassle.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ah the library.  providing the important public service of allowing homeless people to look at internet porn.


CSB

I worked at a university library.  We had a homeless guy who came in pretty much every day with VHS tapes.  We had a bunch of small B&W TV/VHS players up on the top floor in cubicles for students to watch educational tapes from the Beforeing Times.  This guy had finagled a public card to be able to check out the headphones you needed for the TV/VHS.  He was nice, polite, and obviously stayed at a shelter with showers, ie he was clean and didn't smell like piss.  Would show up at opening and stay until dusk, watching VHS tapes.  Nothing ever seemed odd about him.  He sat their quietly and watched his tapes just like anyone watching a movie or six.  When we had to do fire drills or close up early, he was always polite and cleared out with no trouble.

As you have guessed, he was watching porn.  One day, a librarian happened to be near him and looked over his shoulder in idle curiosity.  Boyo would rent them from the porn shop just off campus, plow through several in a day, and then return them before dinner.  It kept him occupied during the day.  This revelation turned into a rather heated argument about his ability to watch porn in the library.  His main defense was that he wasn't jacking it or perving out on coeds.  While we agreed with him on that point, the library had rather specific rules about porn that was visible to other people.  We had farkwits who would come in and use the library computers to pull up porn just to skeeve the coeds, so the rules got written out - and we had to enforce them strictly to avoid any accusation of bias (we couldn't prevent the existence of porn, but could tell you to stop it if others could see it).  He eventually realized he was not going to win, and we never saw him again.  Which was rater a shame, since we all liked Porn Tape Man.

/CSB
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phalamir: Classifying with Dewey is like baking with Imperial units - it generally works okay, but LC/metric give superior results.


I'm kind of laughing at this.  I bake, a lot, and I use both systems, often in the same recipe.   A lot of good baking is intuitive.   And a bad baker can screw up metric just as easily.

I have used both systems.  LC in college and work at a university research center.   But local public libraries are not the same.  Ours has shelves after shelves of mystery novels,, shelved alphabetically.   It appears to be the most popular section.   It's right there, on the main floor by the entrance.  728/729 is my jam.

I do miss the old card catalogs.   The computers do offer more intra-library options, but waiting in line is a pain in the butt.   But like I said, my grandmother was a librarian.  My first job was working as a library page.  Shelved a lot of books.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: /27 years a cataloger, adjunct cataloging professor, Dewey specialist with extensive experience in LC, and nurturing a secret love for the Dewey Decimal System


I used to be a cataloger.  In grad school I thought of the DDS as an art form.  Sussing out a number was like writing poetry.

As a student assistant who had to shelve hundreds of books every week, OTOH, it was a nightmare.  Give me LC any day.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hot librarian thread? Dewey start now?

Fark user imageView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.