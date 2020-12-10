 Skip to content
(BBC)   To give you an idea of how effective gun laws are in the UK, the police are offering roughly $6,500 for any .308 rifle handed in to them during a weapons amnesty   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
£5,105 for a lever release .308 rifle


Sounds like a personal vendetta against old-timey Western movie cosplayers to me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes but the UK clearly doesn't have freedom.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: £5,105 for a lever release .308 rifle


Sounds like a personal vendetta against old-timey Western movie cosplayers to me.


I thought for a moment they meant martini action rifles, but they're still legal. There's a locked cabinet about ten miles from me right now with a couple of .22 martini action rifles inside.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Yes but the UK clearly doesn't have freedom.


We have (mostly) the freedom from being shot by some random nutter.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would never work in the USA.  I'm told even if we confiscated all the guns, you'd still get shot because you didn't have a gun for self protection.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You gotta make them illegal first. That's the tricky part.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How much for my Soviet SKS I picked up in Germany in 1991?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
$10/kg for PLA filament. Time to fire up the printer!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schwarf [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like an excellent opportunity for some arbitrage.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn... For that much I could bring a few dozen over... I mean, if they need them that badly...
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schwarf: Seems like an excellent opportunity for some arbitrage.


Setting us up!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This will just cause robberies to increase.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lol zombie knives?  Those cheap pieces of shiat that are as likely to shatter and harm the user as anything else?  OK.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yay, Fark gun thread.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Yes but the UK clearly doesn't have freedom.


freedom has nothing to do with firepower. i live in canada and have never touched a gun in my life. am i not free? i can buy all the weed i want and smoke in front of a cop.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're paying 5 grand for a Mauser 98?  I have all they want for $4999.  Call me!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone could make some good money getting rid of trash...
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You do know there are more guns in the country than there are in the city.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$20+ for a "telescoping truncheon", meaning 2 pieces of thin steel pipe with a little shaping on one end. Figure I could assemble 10 or so an hour, just with tools & scrap in the garage... not a bad weekend.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When does the US plan on invading?  Seems like the UK could be a pretty good market for gun sales and NRA memberships.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 Lever release is based on the AR 15 platform.  No clue how it works, but it looks like  a gas operated AR 15.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Yes but the UK clearly doesn't have freedom.

We have (mostly) the freedom from being shot by some random nutter.


Instead you get stabbed.

And probably catch the Rona at the same time.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schwarf: Seems like an excellent opportunity for some arbitrage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Would never work in the USA.  I'm told even if we confiscated all the guns, you'd still get shot because you didn't have a gun for self protection.


According to top 2nd amendment supporters, without guns people like the Sandy Hook and Charleston church shooter would use their fists or knives to massacre people.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the best thing you can say about incompetent US gun owners is the person most likely to be killed by them is themselves.

much like drugs, alcohol, covid, and many other things...
while getting there is a long terrible process that will inflict a lot of pain on others for no reason, it is, eventually, a self correcting problem.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

logieal: You do know there are more guns in the country than there are in the city.

[Fark user image 720x304]



Gonna be rich:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gun buybacks absolutely would work in the US (if the amount was high enough) but more importantly, it would fatally split the gun crowd.

Instant wealth vs. principle. That conflict would fracture the gun crowd, and make them far less unified. There's plenty of gun yokels who would grab their only chance of ever becoming a millionaire, if they just turned in all their guns.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: £5,105 for a lever release .308 rifle


Sounds like a personal vendetta against old-timey Western movie cosplayers to me.


All the lever actions that have been made in .308 aren't exactly old-timey. The Savage 99, Winchester 88, Browning BLR, and Henry Long Ranger are all pretty modern takes on the lever action, which makes sense since the cartridge was introduced to the commercial market in the early 1950s.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're paying 5 grand for a Mauser 98?  I have all they want for $4999.  Call me!


K98s BELONG IN A MUSEUM. These Fs are destroying priceless artifacts. Plus, I want one. It doesn't even need to have a swastika or an eagle.

/ what? They are excellent rifles. And it's  not the rifle's fault.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sentient: $20+ for a "telescoping truncheon", meaning 2 pieces of thin steel pipe with a little shaping on one end. Figure I could assemble 10 or so an hour, just with tools & scrap in the garage... not a bad weekend.


Why bother? They're also paying good money for a blowpipe.

Just cut up some PVC tubing and cash in.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Lol zombie knives?  Those cheap pieces of shiat that are as likely to shatter and harm the user as anything else?  OK.


They're terrified of knives of any kind over there.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Genuine museum pieces do get turned into these amnestys sometimes, and they end up in museums.

We don't just trash everything out of principle.
 
WyDave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How much for a Bren Gun? NSFW language
Proportionality - It's my Bren Gun!
Youtube 7qEe6NW_9Os
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Gun buybacks absolutely would work in the US (if the amount was high enough) but more importantly, it would fatally split the gun crowd.

Instant wealth vs. principle. That conflict would fracture the gun crowd, and make them far less unified. There's plenty of gun yokels who would grab their only chance of ever becoming a millionaire, if they just turned in all their guns.


theres no 'principle' in the gun crowd.
theres some reasonable people who want reasonable protection.
theres some reasonable people who want sports and recreational use.
and the group you're thinking of when you say 'principle' the word you're looking for is 50/50 'paranoia' and 'penis replacement'
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: edmo: Would never work in the USA.  I'm told even if we confiscated all the guns, you'd still get shot because you didn't have a gun for self protection.

According to top 2nd amendment supporters, without guns people like the Sandy Hook and Charleston church shooter would use their fists or knives to massacre people.


These aren't 2A supporters, they are right wingers who use guns as a hook for their politics.

Part of the problem with gun laws is that a good amount of liberals in office react to guns like vampires react to garlic and sunlight instead of repurposing the 2A for liberal aims.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yoo hoo
Yoo hoo
Yoo hoo
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
Look at me
Look at me
Look at me
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
Friend is foe
Friend is foe
Friend is foe
Friend is foe
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
There goes my gun
 
