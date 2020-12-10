 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1864, General William T. Sherman completed his aggressive remodel of the south by marching to the sea   (history.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the men enjoyed three glorious days on the beach, engaging in shirtless volleyball and many a high five before continuing their march northward to Columbia, South Carolina, in search of what had been touted to be the "World's Finest Mimosa"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he may need to go back and remind them
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whoa, whoa, whoa, hold on just one goddamn minute, what the hell is actual history doing on my History Channel?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The original Ohio snowbird.
 
joker420
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Didn't they topple his statue? Or was that was U.S. Grant ?  SMH
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Away down South in the land of traitors, rattlesnakes and alligators
Right away! Come away! Rightaway!Right away, comeaway!
Where cotton's king and men arechattels
Union boys will win the battles

Right away! Come away! Right away, come away!
We'll all go down to Dixie, away, away!
Each Dixie boy must understand that he must mind his Uncle Sam
Away! Away! We'll all go down to Dixie!
Away! Away! We'll all go down to Dixie!

I wish I was in Baltimore, I'd make secession traitors roar
Right away! Come away! Right away! Come away! Right away, come away!
We'll put the traitors all to route, I'll bet my boots we'll whip 'em out

Right away! Come away! Right away, come away!
We'll all go down to Dixie, away, away!
Each Dixie boy must understand that he must mind his Uncle Sam
Away! Away! We'll all go down to Dixie!
Away! Away! We'll all go down to Dixie!

Oh may our Stars and Stripes still wave forever roar the free and brave!
Right away! Come away! Right away, come away! Come away!
And let our motto forever be for Union and for Liberty

Right away! Come away! Right away, come away!
We'll all go down to Dixie, away, away!
Each Dixie boy must understand that he must mind his Uncle Sam
Away! Away! We'll all go down to Dixie!
Away! Away! We'll all go down to Dixie!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

joker420: Didn't they topple his statue? Or was that was U.S. Grant ?  SMH


Trump will get right on that.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remodeling??  FABULOUS!!
bocaratonobserver.comView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sherman is pretty rad for a racist drunkard but I like Grant a bit better...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think he may need to go back and remind them


You beat me to it. We're done here.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Whoa, whoa, whoa, hold on just one goddamn minute, what the hell is actual history doing on my History Channel?


It was put there by aliens.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a good start, too bad Lincoln didn't let Sherman play through.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Come back, Gen. Sherman! Do South Carolina next. Then Kentucky. Then south Florida ...
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=A_sY2rj​x​q6M
 
joker420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gleeman: It was a good start, too bad Lincoln didn't let Sherman play through.


Yeah, too bad a Democrat put a bullet in lincoln before he finished his plan.
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Resurrect Sherman and give him a Zippo.
 
joker420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: joker420: Didn't they topple his statue? Or was that was U.S. Grant ?  SMH

Trump will get right on that.


Who?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: And the men enjoyed three glorious days on the beach, engaging in shirtless volleyball and many a high five before continuing their march northward to Columbia, South Carolina, in search of what had been touted to be the "World's Finest Mimosa"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The time has come

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It frankly needs to happen again.

This country has basically been hijacked by Kentucky and South Carolina.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I've put on my best tie, Subby.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The South has been home to sore losers for a very long time.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think he may need to go back and remind them


This.

Shiatty subcontractor who left the job halfassed incomplete, and now it's overgrown  and left to rot.

Needs a 2021 tour
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

joker420: Farker Soze: joker420: Didn't they topple his statue? Or was that was U.S. Grant ?  SMH

Trump will get right on that.

Who?


That one-termer with bad hair and make-up.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He really had those Democrats on the run!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

orezona: Sherman is pretty rad for a racist drunkard but I like Grant a bit better...

[Fark user image 850x889]


Fark user imageView Full Size
I prefer my Grants with 75 mm guns!

Yes, in World of Tanks this vehicle sucks hard (unless you can find the right kind of hard cover) but it's important to note that the Germans considered it superior to the best German tank at the time of its introduction.
 
