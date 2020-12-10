 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Nigeria Shell employees causing oil leaks for profit, report claims, showing the dangers of for-profit bivalves   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Petroleum, Nigeria, documentary programme Zembla, Netherlands, Sabotage, Crime, Niger River, Ijaw  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to Zembla, one saboteur said they committed the vandalism "out of hunger".

That's what I keep seeing and reading about how Shell treats Nigeria.

Third World nations aren't poor because they lack wealth- they usually have lots of it. They are third world nations because their people are poor and their environment and wealth are exploited by corporate colonialism.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This whole article tries to blame the "Nigerian workers" for the Dutch exploitation of their lands and labor.

Disgusting.

"In the Netherlands, this would certainly be considered a criminal offence. Intentional destruction of property, intentional environmental pollution, these are serious issues that no single company would accept from its employees," he said according to the statement

This is meant as a slam on the people? Flip it. This is corporate malfeasance with the backing of the Dutch government. They are destroying the environment and property and lives.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't forget delicious vegetables of the genus allium:

Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ah, the East India Trading Company just won't quit!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: According to Zembla, one saboteur said they committed the vandalism "out of hunger".

That's what I keep seeing and reading about how Shell treats Nigeria.

Third World nations aren't poor because they lack wealth- they usually have lots of it. They are third world nations because their people are poor and their environment and wealth are exploited by corporate colonialism.


Also, for those countries who fight back and try to nationalize the oil industries so their country can benefit instead of an overseas corporation, suddenly those countries find their leaders bombed from the air and/or ousted in a CIA/MI6 backed coup so the oil money flows away from the country again.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: According to Zembla, one saboteur said they committed the vandalism "out of hunger".

That's what I keep seeing and reading about how Shell treats Nigeria.

Third World nations aren't poor because they lack wealth- they usually have lots of it. They are third world nations because their people are poor and their environment and wealth are exploited by corporate colonialism.


On the plus side, they'll be fed in prison. Probably.

But seriously, fark Shell.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Nadie_AZ: According to Zembla, one saboteur said they committed the vandalism "out of hunger".

They are third world nations because their people are poor and their environment and wealth are exploited by corporate colonialism.


Their leaders, elected or not,are complicit. Do you think this can go on for years secretly? I'd even be willing to bet that the orders to do it came from the top, because the pollution doesn't affect the Prince or King or Dear Leader or Majordomo or whoever rules this country now.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe things'll improve once Boko Haram takes over.
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Nadie_AZ: According to Zembla, one saboteur said they committed the vandalism "out of hunger".

That's what I keep seeing and reading about how Shell treats Nigeria.

Third World nations aren't poor because they lack wealth- they usually have lots of it. They are third world nations because their people are poor and their environment and wealth are exploited by corporate colonialism.

Also, for those countries who fight back and try to nationalize the oil industries so their country can benefit instead of an overseas corporation, suddenly those countries find their leaders bombed from the air and/or ousted in a CIA/MI6 backed coup so the oil money flows away from the country again.


They did nationalize it 50 years ago, try and keep up.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Nadie_AZ: According to Zembla, one saboteur said they committed the vandalism "out of hunger".

That's what I keep seeing and reading about how Shell treats Nigeria.

Third World nations aren't poor because they lack wealth- they usually have lots of it. They are third world nations because their people are poor and their environment and wealth are exploited by corporate colonialism.

Also, for those countries who fight back and try to nationalize the oil industries so their country can benefit instead of an overseas corporation, suddenly those countries find their leaders bombed from the air and/or ousted in a CIA/MI6 backed coup so the oil money flows away from the country again.


Our government protecting corporations stealing ressources around the world and supporting dictatorships are farking evil man.

We're the bad guys.
 
