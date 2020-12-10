 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Man who confuses baseball bat for hairbrush confuses India for Pakistan   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Is it too much to ask for a PM who knows the difference between Kashmir and Punjab?" Sultana posted on Twitter.

she's raisin a good point
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Is it too much to ask for a PM who knows the difference between Kashmir and Punjab?" Sultana posted on Twitter.

she's raisin a good point

she's raisin a good point


Maybe England would like to trade their idiot for ours.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Is it too much to ask for a PM who knows the difference between Kashmir and Punjab?" Sultana posted on Twitter.

she's raisin a good point

she's raisin a good point


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, the UK was never overly interested in differentiating the two.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Is it too much to ask for a PM who knows the difference between Kashmir and Punjab?" Sultana posted on Twitter.

she's raisin a good point

she's raisin a good point


Many British UK prime ministers can't afford maps. Their education such as in South Africa and the Iraq and everywhere, as such our education in the US should help the UK, South African, and the Indian subcontinent countries prime ministers so we can build a better future.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a repeat from 1947.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have worked with both Indians and Pakistanis. He would be wise to avoid either country, or their embassies, in the future. They don't take kindly to people that don't know the difference.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to knowing about what you're commenting on before making a public speech like that... I'd be so embarrassed if that happened to me lol!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: This is not a repeat from 1947.


Or 1865.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doublefacepalm.jpg

Al Tsheimers: I have worked with both Indians and Pakistanis. He would be wise to avoid either country, or their embassies, in the future. They don't take kindly to people that don't know the difference.


No kidding. Both countries have nukes and despise each other, and that they *haven't* used them on each other so far qualifies as a miracle.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, a lot of people say he's smarter than he appears because he can quote Classical poetry, and a lot of his image is just an act; he deliberately makes himself look shabby before appearing in public therefore 5D chess, libulardos.

But if you've been in private education your entire life, you will rote learn the Classics. Doesn't mean you understand them, or that you have any special kind of intelligence.

He's a media-savvy fool.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Whatever happened to knowing about what you're commenting on before making a public speech like that... I'd be so embarrassed if that happened to me lol!


Back when he was foreign secretary, he tried to recite Kipling in Myanmar.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Is it too much to ask for a PM who knows the difference between Kashmir and Punjab?" Sultana posted on Twitter.

she's raisin a good point

she's raisin a good point


Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL

she's raisin a good point

Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL


he sure doesn't know what a sultana is either
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL

she's raisin a good point

Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL


The Kashmiris and Punjabis just want both India and Pakistan to Go Away and settle their own affairs themselves, but neither country will let them do that (and both the Kashmiris and Punjabis remember the mess that was the whole formation of Bangladesh out of East Pakistan)
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe he should stick to what he's good at...
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Tackling tiny Asian children.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: See, a lot of people say he's smarter than he appears because he can quote Classical poetry, and a lot of his image is just an act; he deliberately makes himself look shabby before appearing in public therefore 5D chess, libulardos.

But if you've been in private education your entire life, you will rote learn the Classics. Doesn't mean you understand them, or that you have any special kind of intelligence.

He's a media-savvy fool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he sure doesn't know what a sultana is either

she's raisin a good point

Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL

he sure doesn't know what a sultana is either


Neither do some Farkers, apparently
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Neither do some Farkers, apparently

she's raisin a good point

Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL

he sure doesn't know what a sultana is either

Neither do some Farkers, apparently


Some people don't keep up on currant affairs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Some people don't keep up on currant affairs.

she's raisin a good point

Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL

he sure doesn't know what a sultana is either

Neither do some Farkers, apparently

Some people don't keep up on currant affairs.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair, it was all India when the Brits owned it.
 
g.fro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he sure doesn't know what a sultana is either

she's raisin a good point

Trump doesnt even know what a pakistan or an india is. You think he knows what kashmir or punjab is? LOL

he sure doesn't know what a sultana is either


Fark user imageView Full Size


Steamboat Sultana
 
