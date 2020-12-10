 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Shootings are up 63% and burglaries up 222% at NYC bodegas. City government to respond by cracking down on bodegas, especially if they have cats   (nytimes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crimes going up? Might as well defund the police.

NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly NYC, always trying to dress up their Convenience Stores with fancy names.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, blame the loosie cigarette sales.
 
DROxINxTHExWIND [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are sick, hungry, and unable to work. This is my lack of surprise.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hellhole.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all because Rudy isn't the mayor anymore. He could cut crime down by at least a factor of 9-11 times.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I, for one, blame the loosie cigarette sales.


Bodegas don't sell loosie cigarettes, like any respectable business in NYC they buy cartons off the backs of trucks from Virginia and the Carolinas.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Silly NYC, always trying to dress up their Convenience Stores with fancy names.


I think the idea is that a bodega is different because they usually have a short order grill in there too.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where I come from a bodega is a bar. Are these more convenient bars?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He cant die, his boo-boo bout to have he baby.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Korean bodega, it's my favorite
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
they just have the wrong type of cat for their bodega
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Crimes going up? Might as well defund the police.

Hmmmm, no one defunded anything yet....so maybe they are just bad at their jobs or will the next billion in their budget be juuuuuust the ticket to utopia?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone call Spider-Cat.

That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn, that's a lot of kratom in the background there. That shiat's no joke.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mr. Parekh and Mr. Tarwala were immigrants from Gujarat, India, and had become close in the last two years, Mr. Parekh said. After their shifts, they would sit at the back of the store and talk about the families they left behind and their plans for the future. Mr. Tarwala was planning to move to Canada after the pandemic subsided and marry a longtime girlfriend, Mr. Parekh said.

America: The land of opportunity...
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Where I come from a bodega is a bar. Are these more convenient bars?


A bodega in Spanish is supposed to be a cellar. Usually a wine cellar. But technically the word can be use to mean a warehouse or other kind of storage place. Using it as a loan word to mean bar actually makes a bit more sense than using it to refer to a convenience store.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No! Not the bodega cats!!!

sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wait until 2021. M. McConnell is going to make sure people are squatting in empty homes and apartments with no heat or running water while Dad is out robbing people in supermarket parking lots to feed the kids.

'muricans pretty much need to replace every politician in every position coast to coast. Vote early, Vote often.
 
joker420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Will Biden do anything about our gun problem?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They elected a monster. They got what was coming to them.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, all that pent up criminality letting loose because nothing has been defunded and the cops are still shooting brown people, or the financial desperation of the underclass?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Where I come from a bodega is a bar. Are these more convenient bars?


There's an extremely hipster bar in Columbus Ohio called Bodega.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But I thought it was hung from the basketball rim at the project park
 
Kuta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Universal Basic Income Now
 
joker420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: So, all that pent up criminality letting loose because nothing has been defunded and the cops are still shooting brown people, or the financial desperation of the underclass?


Yeah! The cops need to stop shooting brown criminals who are shooting brown law abiding people!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Damn, that's a lot of kratom in the background there. That shiat's no joke.


I cant believe Kratom and Salvia are still legal in parts of the USA.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Today I Learned there's a Wikipedia entry for bodega cat. Also, there's so many articles on cats Wikipedia made a cat portal.

This does not surprise me.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kuta: Universal Basic Income Now


Lol. No.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
6 people killed in 10 months? That would have been a busy weekend in 80s NYC.

Not good when people get killed of course, but just putting some perspective out there.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Crimes going up? Might as well defund the police.

Actually ...
 
