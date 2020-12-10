 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   China puts two Canadians on trial for espionage, unwilling to accept defense attorney claims that they only put the mouse in the beer bottle in a ploy for free beer   (aljazeera.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww... Now I want to watch that movie.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Canada do the US bidding by arresting a Huawei operating officer?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Didn't Canada do the US bidding by arresting a Huawei operating officer?


Yup. And it looks like that is going to be resolved without any charges.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Awww... Now I want to watch that movie.


Hosehead was my favorite.

Hosehead the Dog saves the day (Strange Brew).
Youtube _eyss6tDHz8
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Didn't Canada do the US bidding by arresting a Huawei operating officer?


Yeah, and then China arrested the two Michaels on false charges out of spite.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese embassy in Houston until very recently was located in a gay/college party zone called Montrose. One night after many drinks me and a friend were walking by and I knocked on the front door and when the guard opened it I said "Can we look at the buffet before getting a table?"
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take off, ya hosers!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Awww... Now I want to watch that movie.


Strange Brew - Hockey
Youtube nBOxGFA7Oig

Coo Coo
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props to subby for referencing one of the greatest movies of all time! (Brewery scene filmed in my city - still operating!)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Nadie_AZ: Didn't Canada do the US bidding by arresting a Huawei operating officer?

Yeah, and then China arrested the two Michaels on false charges out of spite.


Probably.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: arrogantbastich: Awww... Now I want to watch that movie.

[YouTube video: Strange Brew - Hockey]
Coo Coo


I never noticed before - that rink looks very familiar also!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bondith: Yeah, and then China arrested the two Michaels on false charges out of spite.


Spite. Is. A. Word.
Threshold of Immunity is a policy topic.
False charges is the purview of a court.
Localized and stuff.
Stinkin' Badges.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: arrogantbastich: Awww... Now I want to watch that movie.

Hosehead was my favorite.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_eyss6tD​Hz8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That movie was shot in 3B - three beers, eh
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: arrogantbastich: Awww... Now I want to watch that movie.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nBOxGFA7​Oig]
Coo Coo


That was the most awesome part of the movie

-The power of the force stopped you, you hoser!

Beauly
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Bondith: Yeah, and then China arrested the two Michaels on false charges out of spite.


Spite. Is. A. Word.
Threshold of Immunity is a policy topic.
False charges is the purview of a court.
Localized and stuff.
Stinkin' Badges.


This. Is. A. Post.
Words go into it.
Thoughts and stuff.
Stinkin' Add Comment button.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't start the fire
But we peed it out
/take off, eh
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
exqqqme: That movie was shot in 3B - three beers, eh

And voiced by Mel Blanc.
What's up, Doc?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they be able to split pleas?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a beauty headline. In fact, I'd kiss submitter for it if I didn't have puke breath.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Bondith: Yeah, and then China arrested the two Michaels on false charges out of spite.


Spite. Is. A. Word.
Threshold of Immunity is a policy topic.
False charges is the purview of a court.
Localized and stuff.
Stinkin' Badges.


Go peddle Beijing's propaganda somewhere else.  Chi sin.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an apology is in order, Eh?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INTERTRON: This. Is. A. Post. Words go into it. Thoughts and stuff. Stinkin' Add Comment button.


HAMLET (original) Act 1 Scene 2
I would not hear your enemy say so,170Nor shall you do mine ear that violence,To make it truster of your own reportAgainst yourself. I know you are no truant.But what is your affair in Elsinore?We'll teach you to drink deep ere you depart.HAMLET (modern) Act 1 Scene 2
I wouldn't allow your enemies to say that, and I won't believe it from you. I know you'd never skip school. What are you doing here in Elsinore? I'll teach you to drink hard by the time you leave.Real Farkers Drink Shakespeare, and a few Hawthorne.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We actually have some footage from the trial...

Just because I don't know, doesn't mean I'm lying
Youtube 5_noilU08ro
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably won't have another good opportunity to post this being the holidays and all...

The Twelve Days Of Christmas
Youtube 9XS3KzviAmU
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love that Max von Sydow did the movie because his kid was a huge fan of Bob and Doug. A villain worthy of James Bond vs a couple of hosers

Also, I love this bit of info about the origins of the McKenzie brothers

Moranis recalled, "We went on the stage with no preparation, and did 15 sketches. Two of them were lousy, in three we cracked up and fell apart... maybe six were keepers." Added Dave Thomas in a 2000 interview, "Rick and I used to sit in the studio, by ourselves - almost like happy hour - drink real beers, cook back bacon, literally make hot snack food for ourselves while we improvised and just talked. It was all very low key and stupid, and we thought, 'Well, they get what they deserve. This is their Canadian content. I hope they like it.'

Also, China sucks. They'd be popping Americans too if we weren't a military and economic threat
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...Canadian spies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty funny (NOT) considering that the Chinese nationals that were caught and escorted out of Canada's premier infectious diseases research center in 2019 didn't get put on trial for espionage in Canada.

/  Chinese researcher escorted from infectious disease lab amid RCMP investigation | CBC News
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump farked us with the Chinese on purpose just as he was starting his trade war with China. He knew we would be forced by treaty to arrest Weng if they asked. I'm sure he did this so we couldn't garner any advantage in trade with China while he was farking around. They should have let her "escape" and feigned ignorance as to how it happened
 
DVD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I understand that this is far from the only time that the Chinese Communist Party has recently held hostages in order to compel some action from other countries.  I'd have to look up the other ones, but Iran and China's current regimes seem to feel that this is appropriate behavior.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
china ain't no fun anymore. thanks Xi
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it time yet to treat them like nazi germany? Its a totalitarian dictatorship and we should be blockading them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Is it time yet to treat them like nazi germany? Its a totalitarian dictatorship and we should be blockading them.


Are you talking about Fox or CNN?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aungen: lolmao500: Is it time yet to treat them like nazi germany? Its a totalitarian dictatorship and we should be blockading them.

Are you talking about Fox or CNN?


Are you sure you're in the right thread?
 
