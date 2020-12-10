 Skip to content
(The Sun) What is the Chanukah story? In modern terms, picture your phone lasting for eight crazy nights at 10% while you clean your house after evicting the squatters who destroyed the place
    More: Obvious, Judaism, Hanukkah, group of Jewish rebels  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A Western imperialist Democracy (admittedly imperfect, but better than many other dictatorships around the world) with a particular animosity toward the local religion faces a rebellion by indigenous religious zealots. Despite the Wests clear military superiority, the locals, with knowledge of the region and entrenched guerilla tactics, causes enough loss of blood and treasure that the imperialist forces are forced to retreat due to loss of political will at home.

Zealots quickly reestablish a religious hegemony in the region.

And that's why we spin a dreidel and eat potato pancakes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Political terms? Evicting the squatters who wreck the place is easy for the metaphor, but the miracle is that the TransAm is on fumes, but makes a cross-country trip and back in eight days.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like to think of it as a celebration of poor math skills.

They either misjudged burn rate or the volume.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My Hanukkah story involves one night and eight crazy nuts.

/i'm out
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where does the marijuanikuh figure into the story?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a cool grift for getting more presents.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Where does the marijuanikuh figure into the story?


One doob, 8 Grateful Dead concerts.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: I like to think of it as a celebration of poor math skills.

They either misjudged burn rate or the volume.


No matter how you look at it this is a pretty lame miracle.
 
