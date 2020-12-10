 Skip to content
(CNN)   Well, Doc, I'm still depressed. But, now my erection lasts more than four hours   (cnn.com) divider line
7
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could you prescribe some extra women please?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't there some games you can play with your erection? You know, like hide and seek...marbles... hangman...
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Aren't there some games you can play with your erection? You know, like hide and seek...marbles... hangman...


Ring toss.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Then, how can you be depressed?   Oh.  It's a tiny erection and no one notices.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a depressing cock-up.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From my experiences, they should just combine the two drugs to address the problem caused by the antidepressant.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

