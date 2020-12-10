 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Single man sleeps with his £15,000 collection of scantily-clad elves, says once they're warmed up they cuddle like teddy bears. Small wonder why he's single   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was one of those that could clean a cat box, wash my dishes and fold my clothes I'd buy one in a heartbeat. I don't care how big the boobs they come with are. The Jetsons promised me a robot maid. If it has to look like a Hurr Durr clan green elf, I don't effing care. I just want the freedom from household chores my having kids promised me and didn't deliver. I didn't say wife, because she's on the same page as me.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why do they all look like a mid-20's Jolene Blalock?
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weird, yes. But if it makes the guy happy, I'm not gonna get all judgey.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does not approve
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Any of you farkers ever hook up with a sex doll?  No judgement, just curious.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How did this get greened?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How did this get greened?


2020.

MadDog, not the year.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pointfdr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He is getting someone Elf off!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
biographicsworld.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image image 850x657]


Sauron approves.
 
Devo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: pastramithemosterotic: How did this get greened?

2020.

MadDog, not the year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Plenty of Old Senators and MPs who have the same interests, though they usually call them second wives.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well at least it's not Elf on the Shelf
*Homer Simpson backs into the bushes*
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Less creepy than Alf dolls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: Why do they all look like a mid-20's Jolene Blalock?


because god loves us..?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh...  why not
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Elves isn't dead!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Worst. Undying Lands. Ever.  0 stars, would not recommend.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UberDave: Why do they all look like a mid-20's Jolene Blalock?


He's definitely got a type.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like a sticky situation. Does he take all of their armor and weapons off before they get into bed?
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Doth you like what you doth see...?" said the voluptuous elf-maiden as she provocatively parted the folds of her robe to reveal the rounded, shadowy glories within. Frito's throat was dry, though his head reeled with desire and ale.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
King Incel.

But at least he owns it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's been married three times, and you have to wonder why.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Minor Catastrophe: "Doth you like what you doth see...?" said the voluptuous elf-maiden as she provocatively parted the folds of her robe to reveal the rounded, shadowy glories within. Frito's throat was dry, though his head reeled with desire and ale.


Bored of the Rings!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

