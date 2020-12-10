 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Meet Richard DeLisi, a man who was just released from prison after serving 31 years on a 90-year sentence. Unfortunately, his wife and son both died while he was locked up. What did he do, you ask? Sold some pot   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark.  Even a 12-17 sentence is too long for that.  Hauling a farking plant around.

Rick DeLisi was only 11-years-old when he sat in the courtroom and said goodbye to his father. Now, he's a successful business owner with a wife and three children living in Amsterdam. He can't wait to bring his father overseas and to their vacation home in Hawaii. ...Those are the memories his father yearned to create while he was locked up...."Taking a swim, lay in the sun, oh so many things, eat at Jack's Hamburgers," the father said.

That warms the heart a bit.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 years for a pot charge is sick.  Revolting, in fact.  It's a literal death sentence.  For pot.

Fark me.

Even if he "only" served 31 of those 90 years, that's still vile.  I'm glad he got out but he lost so goddamn much it's sickening.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie. I teared up reading that, especially the last part.

We really need to fix this sh*t. Goddammit. You can;t give these people the years back.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De militarized law enforcement is a start.
But the law.
This while the president murders Americans?

Time for the pendulum to swing
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeLisi was believed to be the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner, according to the The Last Prisoner Project which championed his release.

I'm not gonna lie.  That title would look great on a T-shirt.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet, 71-year-old DeLisi walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday morning grateful and unresentful

Can I be resentful for him then?  F*ck this shiat.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DROxINxTHExWIND [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: Yet, 71-year-old DeLisi walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday morning grateful and unresentful

Can I be resentful for him then?  F*ck this shiat.



I'll be his RAGE if he's not gonna use it because this is BULLSHIAT!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before Cannabevets comes to tell us he deserved to rot in jail for eternity peddling the Debil's jazz cabbage
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.


90 years. For running a plant around.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.


Came here to say basically this. He didn't sell a little pot. He was a major smuggler/dealer. That being said, I am all for legal pot even though I don't partake.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's legal in canada
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments


Dumbass should have got a job for a corporate cartel like the smart people do.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.


Does it really matter if he trafficked the whole damn forest? I mean, c'mon seriously. Everyone, and I mean everyone, has know for decades and decades how relatively benign cannabis is.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "no angel."

Oops, too late.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.


Notice how the drug cartels wouldn't be doing something like that if we hadn't declared "war" on drugs? And proceeded to completely f-up a major percentage of our population and had our prisons overflowing with people in them for something that should never have been made illegal. You mean like that? That must have been what you meant. Because otherwise, you're just another a-hole.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Qellaqan: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

90 years. For running a plant around.


For cartels that blew up a passenger airliner and planeted car bombs killing people.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.


From the article:
DeLisi was sentenced to 90 years for marijuana trafficking in 1989 at the age of 40 even though the typical sentence was only 12 to 17 years. He believes he was targeted with the lengthy sentence because the judge mistakenly thought he was part of organized crime because he was an Italian from New York.

So this is awkward.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Qellaqan: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

90 years. For running a plant around.

For cartels that blew up a passenger airliner and planeted car bombs killing people.


Did HE blow up a passenger airliner?  Or did he just move around a f*cking plant that the house of representatives just passed a bill saying should be legal?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Notice how the drug cartels wouldn't be doing something like that if we hadn't declared "war" on drugs? And proceeded to completely f-up a major percentage of our population and had our prisons overflowing with people in them for something that should never have been made illegal. You mean like that? That must have been what you meant. Because otherwise, you're just another a-hole.


I think that would be untrue. Mexican cartels are branching into other "legitimate business using the same means. Most Columbia cartels got started selling legal goods they smuggled to avoid taxes. Italian mafia is neck deep in Olive Oil shenanigans.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where did the sentencing judge get his law degree? From the Dick Tracy Fan Club?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: cew-smoke: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Notice how the drug cartels wouldn't be doing something like that if we hadn't declared "war" on drugs? And proceeded to completely f-up a major percentage of our population and had our prisons overflowing with people in them for something that should never have been made illegal. You mean like that? That must have been what you meant. Because otherwise, you're just another a-hole.

I think that would be untrue. Mexican cartels are branching into other "legitimate business using the same means. Most Columbia cartels got started selling legal goods they smuggled to avoid taxes. Italian mafia is neck deep in Olive Oil shenanigans.


To add, war on drugs didn't help but it probably would still be a farked up mess.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Does it really matter if he trafficked the whole damn forest? I mean, c'mon seriously. Everyone, and I mean everyone, has know for decades and decades how relatively benign cannabis is.


I think there's a difference between someone growing pot and selling it vs selling weed for a group that has no problem butchering people with a chainsaw that get in their way.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.


Yes. Another article said his last shipment was 1500 Lbs. They hit him with conspiracy and RICO charges because he was working with/for a Colombian cartel.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lennavan: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

From the article:
DeLisi was sentenced to 90 years for marijuana trafficking in 1989 at the age of 40 even though the typical sentence was only 12 to 17 years. He believes he was targeted with the lengthy sentence because the judge mistakenly thought he was part of organized crime because he was an Italian from New York.

So this is awkward.


Notice how they left out the part he was part of organized crime but it was Columbia cartels.

Everyone in jail is innocent. Even the guilty ones.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.


Yes - RICO arrest twice, moving major weight.  This is not some guy selling pot to friends.

Now...does it warrant 90 years?  Not sure, but all facts should be presented.

On September 19, 1988, Richard DeLisi was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cannabis, Conspiracy to Traffic in Cannabis, and Violation of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). These charges resulted from Richard agreeing to assist with the smuggling of cannabis into Florida from Colombia. Richard, previously in 1975, was convicted of a RICO charge, for smuggling cannabis, as a result when he was released from prison a little over a year later
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Came here to say basically this. He didn't sell a little pot. He was a major smuggler/dealer. That being said, I am all for legal pot even though I don't partake.


There is a dude in florida that got life because his sons were major pot growers on his property and he refused to  rat them out or cop a plea and admit guilt.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Yes - RICO arrest twice, moving major weight.  This is not some guy selling pot to friends.

Now...does it warrant 90 years?  Not sure, but all facts should be presented.

On September 19, 1988, Richard DeLisi was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cannabis, Conspiracy to Traffic in Cannabis, and Violation of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). These charges resulted from Richard agreeing to assist with the smuggling of cannabis into Florida from Colombia. Richard, previously in 1975, was convicted of a RICO charge, for smuggling cannabis, as a result when he was released from prison a little over a year later


What did you expect? Him to learn from committing crimes? This dude is a victim. Remember, no one in the Columbian drug trade did anything wrong.
 
DROxINxTHExWIND [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He wasn't locked up for selling weed. He was locked up for selling weed that they had not yet begun taxing. Its always been about money. Weed didn't miraculously become safer to use. There wasn't some great awakening about its benefits. The government just finally started getting their cut, legally.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Intrepid00: ........Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Seems like all the articles especially point out it was for a "non-violent" crime making it seem like a one time passing a joint at a concert.  So I guess the key is to be a "non-violent" narco-smuggler, racketeer....
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Now...does it warrant 90 years?  Not sure, but all facts should be presented.

On September 19, 1988, Richard DeLisi was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cannabis, Conspiracy to Traffic in Cannabis, and Violation of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). These charges resulted from Richard agreeing to assist with the smuggling of cannabis into Florida from Colombia. Richard, previously in 1975, was convicted of a RICO charge, for smuggling cannabis, as a result when he was released from prison a little over a year later


90 years is probably way too high. I'd say a lot of sentences are too damn high. I'd like to see more lower sentences with long term probation for serious crimes but there also needs to be better support on getting them jobs in release.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
while it would be interesting to know how much pot he sold, it is irrelevant as 90 years is too long a sentence by decades no matter how much.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Came here to say basically this. He didn't sell a little pot. He was a major smuggler/dealer. That being said, I am all for legal pot even though I don't partake.


I'm strongly in favor of drug legalization, but don't have much sympathy for drug dealers.  Break stupid laws, win stupid prizes.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: For cartels that blew up a passenger airliner and planeted car bombs killing people.


Oh, stop it. They were just being typical HSBC customers. At least they knew better than to bank with Wells Fargo.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A junior high health teacher once asked us why we shouldn't smoke pot.  There was a litany of health related responses but he finally said, "because it's illegal".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Yellow Beard: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Came here to say basically this. He didn't sell a little pot. He was a major smuggler/dealer. That being said, I am all for legal pot even though I don't partake.

There is a dude in florida that got life because his sons were major pot growers on his property and he refused to  rat them out or cop a plea and admit guilt.


Also wrong. No father should ever have to rat on his sons for pot. It isn't like it would have been hard for the popo to catch the sons. They took the easy way out and tried to grind the father into being a snitch. When that failed they burned him.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Does it really matter if he trafficked the whole damn forest? I mean, c'mon seriously. Everyone, and I mean everyone, has know for decades and decades how relatively benign cannabis is.


Cannabis itself is benign.  Cartels are not.

Despite many Farkers not believing it, there is an incredible amount of violence behind illegal weed.  Hell, back in the 80s weed (and coke) funded the Sandanistas.  Legalizing it hasn't stopped the cartels from their illegal grow ops in California and that's a fact.  It has certainly cost the cartels billions of dollars but it hasn't eliminated their trafficking by any stretch.

For the record I couldn't care less if people smoke weed as long as it comes from a legal source or their own plants.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lennavan: Intrepid00: Qellaqan: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

90 years. For running a plant around.

For cartels that blew up a passenger airliner and planeted car bombs killing people.

Did HE blow up a passenger airliner?  Or did he just move around a f*cking plant that the house of representatives just passed a bill saying should be legal?


Under your logic it would have been okay for a oil tanker to load up on some ISIS oil and sell it and be clean.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All of you experiencing dissonance at the reality of his charges versus the presentation in the articles, welcome to 'framing'.  It's a persuasive technique prevalent in our society.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Intrepid00: For cartels that blew up a passenger airliner and planeted car bombs killing people.

Oh, stop it. They were just being typical HSBC customers. At least they knew better than to bank with Wells Fargo.


HSBC was started as a bank for opium dealing in China by the British. It's tradition.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Yellow Beard: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Came here to say basically this. He didn't sell a little pot. He was a major smuggler/dealer. That being said, I am all for legal pot even though I don't partake.

There is a dude in florida that got life because his sons were major pot growers on his property and he refused to  rat them out or cop a plea and admit guilt.


Sounds interesting, got news story link because I can't find it. Life for aiding in pot growth seems extreme.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While serving a 90-year prison sentence for selling marijuana, Richard DeLisi's wife died, as did his 23-year-old son and both his parents. His adult daughter was in a horrific car accident and suffered a paralyzing stroke as a result. He never met two granddaughters - a lifetime of missed memories.

Sounds like he was safer in jail.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
article: 'When the then-40-year-old hipster with the thick Italian accent first entered prison, he was illiterate,'

Another sad thing about this whole thing
 
Avery614
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chipaku: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments

Dumbass should have got a job for a corporate cartel like the smart people do.


Seriously. Dude should have knowingly tanked the economy while making obscene amounts of money, causing an incalculable amount of death and destruction.

America gives golden parachute retirement packages to those motherfarkers. Except that 1 dude (Madoff) who ripped off rich people.   He went to jail.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'When the then-40-year-old hipster with the thick Italian accent first entered prison, he was illiterate,'

Another sad thing about this whole thing


If you asked me one thing we should is better fund education and look into school reform.

One kid I went to school with that was expelled and our school took in for free to basically "save" told me how he was slapped into one class where all the teacher did was read a newspaper and didn't teach because they were "hopeless". Guy ended up running his own successful business and did pretty good in school once he got somewhere teachers cared.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
90 years and he wasn't even black.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm as left as I think one can rationally be, but if you're working for cartels or organized crime syndicates, it is no longer just about what you did, but also about why you did it. Kind of like manslaughter/premeditated murder. The end result may be the same, but the journey makes a difference.

I'm not saying I agree with 90 years, but I could agree with 30 for trafficking for a cartel, regardless of the nature of the goods... depending on the circumstances, associations, and record of the defendant.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The Four Ringer: Intrepid00: Is this the dude that was trafficking pot for the Columbia cartels at like 100lb+ shipments. Notice how the article is leaving out exactly what he did.

Does it really matter if he trafficked the whole damn forest? I mean, c'mon seriously. Everyone, and I mean everyone, has know for decades and decades how relatively benign cannabis is.

Cannabis itself is benign.  Cartels are not.

Despite many Farkers not believing it, there is an incredible amount of violence behind illegal weed.  Hell, back in the 80s weed (and coke) funded the Sandanistas.  Legalizing it hasn't stopped the cartels from their illegal grow ops in California and that's a fact.  It has certainly cost the cartels billions of dollars but it hasn't eliminated their trafficking by any stretch.

For the record I couldn't care less if people smoke weed as long as it comes from a legal source or their own plants.


Oh noes! The Sandinistas? You mean the people who got rid of this family? And who were opposed by these guys?
 
mjbok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pot should be legal.  Full stop.  That being said, isn't cocaine just a plant as well.
 
