 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Investigation shows Florida Governor knowingly lied about - well pretty much everything COVID related   (theguardian.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Florida, United States, Governor Ron DeSantis's administration, third US state, President of the United States, University of Florida, U.S. state, South Florida Sun Sentinel investigation  
•       •       •

1529 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also sent his pig cop gestapo boys to shake her down.  DeSantis is a goddamn criminal.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking.  Well, not really.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: He also sent his pig cop gestapo boys to shake her down.  DeSantis is a goddamn criminal.


I mean, he's a republican
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What tipped them off? Was it the numerous whistle-blowers from months ago?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well no damn sh*t. And if the State had any cojones they'd remove him from office in chains.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: What tipped them off? Was it the numerous whistle-blowers from months ago?


Things move slow down here in the South.  Especially in this nutty state.

Jake Havechek: He also sent his pig cop gestapo boys to shake her down.  DeSantis is a goddamn criminal.


Looking fishier by the moment, too.  Plus it caused a high-profile resignation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now that the people of Florida know this, they'll re-elect him in a landslide.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: He also sent his pig cop gestapo boys to shake her down.  DeSantis is a goddamn criminal.


Explains why he has such strong support in the Cubano community, he reminds them of dear old Bautista
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: What tipped them off? Was it the numerous whistle-blowers from months ago?


The inconsistent data?

The fact that non-flu, non-COVID-19 pneumonia deaths were up some 400%?

The fact that he's a lying asshole who lies so much that Disney, a company dedicated completely to extracting your money is still running the parks at 35% capacity and mandating an absolute mask policy on property, because they flat out don't believe him about "Florida being safe for business?"
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FL would had actually been better off with a meth head as a governor than with this ahole.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect a blanket pardon for all (republican) governors for their non-handling of this plague.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Expect a blanket pardon for all (republican) governors for their non-handling of this plague.


"No aid for states!  But we should probably make sure they're not liable for the blood on their hands."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nuthin gonna happen. Florida is a red state now. They love him and Trump there.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Expect a blanket pardon for all (republican) governors for their non-handling of this plague.


Not in Ohio. Our Republican governor has been competent and reasonable throughout the whole thing. So naturally some people are trying to impeach him.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is the actual investigation TFA refers to: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavi​r​us/fl-ne-coronavirus-florida-desantis-​spin-ss-prem-20201203-tyjmgkos6bd7vo7v​nripqliany-htmlstory.html

"The Florida Department of Health's county-level spokespeople were ordered in September to stop issuing public statements about COVID-19 until after the Nov. 3 election.

The DeSantis administration refused to reveal details about the first suspected cases in Florida, then denied the virus was spreading from person to person - despite mounting evidence that it was.

State officials withheld information about infections in schools, prisons, hospitals and nursing homes, relenting only under pressure or legal action from family members, advocacy groups and journalists.

The DeSantis administration brushed aside scientists and doctors who advocated conventional approaches to fighting the virus, preferring scientists on the fringes who backed the governor's positions.

The governor's spokesman regularly takes to Twitter to spread misinformation about the disease, including the false claim that COVID was less deadly than the flu.

The governor highlighted statistics that would paint the rosiest picture possible and attempted to cast doubt on the validity of Florida's rising death toll."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And now that the people of Florida know this, they'll re-elect him in a landslide.


He knows how to get things done!
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: gopher321: Expect a blanket pardon for all (republican) governors for their non-handling of this plague.

Not in Ohio. Our Republican governor has been competent and reasonable throughout the whole thing. So naturally some people are trying to impeach him.


Not really, he should have instituted a mask policy state wide at least a month before he finally did and he should have closed the bars in October if not sooner. Since Acton stepped down he's literally done the minimum he can to keep us from being a complete dumpster fire. There are probably about 2k excess deaths on his hands. He had my strong support early on but then he started listening to the crazy right wing instead of the science and that cost is dearly.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Republicans!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has he formed his exploratory committee for his presidential run in 2024?

Lies about everything with impunity makes him a perfect republican candidate for the highest office.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Remember back in May when DeSantis held a victory lap press conference because Florida did not yet have the predicted Covid outbreak?  You better believe Pepperidge Farms remembers.
 
vevolis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So... can we flay him now?
 
Obryn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jake Havechek: He also sent his pig cop gestapo boys to shake her down.  DeSantis is a goddamn criminal.

Looking fishier by the moment, too.  Plus it caused a high-profile resignation.


Holy shiat!

A Republican with a conscience?!?

I thought they were extinct!

/...or maybe some sort of cryptid.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FL would had actually been better off with a meth head as a governor than with this ahole.


Rick Scott?  I don't think he would have done better.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I say Floridians bought the ticket for this governors plane ride.

/s
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
we're heading for an a-hole 'murican politician trifecta. vote early, vote often.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of course it should also be considered that the raid on the data scientist's house was probably little to do with an alleged security breach and everything to do with getting their hands on her computers and cell phone to see who she has been talking to.
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diogenes: AnotherBluesStringer: What tipped them off? Was it the numerous whistle-blowers from months ago?

Things move slow down here in the South.  Especially in this nutty state.

Jake Havechek: He also sent his pig cop gestapo boys to shake her down.  DeSantis is a goddamn criminal.

Looking fishier by the moment, too.  Plus it caused a high-profile resignation.


Wow.
We ay have just sighted a species long presumed extinct in the wild, the Honorable Republican:
"The recent events regarding public access to truthful data on the pandemic, and the specific treatment of Rebekah Jones has made the issue a legal one rather than just medical,'' he wrote in a letter to the governor's general counsel. "...I no longer wish to serve the current government of Florida in any capacity."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: This is the actual investigation TFA refers to: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavir​us/fl-ne-coronavirus-florida-desantis-​spin-ss-prem-20201203-tyjmgkos6bd7vo7v​nripqliany-htmlstory.html

"The Florida Department of Health's county-level spokespeople were ordered in September to stop issuing public statements about COVID-19 until after the Nov. 3 election.

The DeSantis administration refused to reveal details about the first suspected cases in Florida, then denied the virus was spreading from person to person - despite mounting evidence that it was.

State officials withheld information about infections in schools, prisons, hospitals and nursing homes, relenting only under pressure or legal action from family members, advocacy groups and journalists.

The DeSantis administration brushed aside scientists and doctors who advocated conventional approaches to fighting the virus, preferring scientists on the fringes who backed the governor's positions.

The governor's spokesman regularly takes to Twitter to spread misinformation about the disease, including the false claim that COVID was less deadly than the flu.

The governor highlighted statistics that would paint the rosiest picture possible and attempted to cast doubt on the validity of Florida's rising death toll."


Why would they do that? Outside of keeping the economy limping along. Oh and get Trump re elected.

People are going to have to rise up. These assholes will never change.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, but no one apologized to him when it appeared as if he was doing much better than he was. So, who's really in the wrong?
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry guys, we can't do anything abut this. We need to reach across the aisle and heal.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.