(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   About a quarter of the American population says they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine, with some concerned it contains the virus
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am amazed. I was sure there were more Americans that stupid.
Did we include the ones convinced there are "micro chips" in the vaccine?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah we can work with that.

I have a feeling airlines/hotels/attractions that use it as a mandatory entrance requirement will help a bit, yeah you'll have your idiots but at least some of them will get the vaccine out of spite.

I know employers are trying to dodge the line of "it's mandatory" but, to be blunt, when the vaccine is widely available and there are those who keep having to be off for quarantine, those businesses will change their mind.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti vaxxers?  Trumpers?  No great loss.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the Venn diagram of anti vaxxers and anti maskers
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Antivaxxers will make some BS HIPAA or ADA claim to get around it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Antivaxxers will make some BS HIPAA or ADA claim to get around it.


Yeah.  There's not going to be any way to prove vaccination status.  Even if they issue cards, there'll be a thriving market in counterfeit cards in no time
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Anti vaxxers?  Trumpers?  No great loss.


Unfortunately, only some of the unvaccinated will get the disease and only a small percentage of those will die, so the majority will continue to think not getting vaccinated was some sort of moral victory.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Religious exemption.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Should never be allowed.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You are a bit more optimistic than me.

Take the resistance to taking the vaccine, the monumental effort it is going to take to distribute it, and THEN you get the scenario of employers enforcing it, and we are looking at very late 2021 in the US where we get the vaccine distributed and administered in an effective way to say that this threat is behind us.

Another full year before life can return to normal
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, fine.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I am amazed. I was sure there were more Americans that stupid.
Did we include the ones convinced there are "micro chips" in the vaccine?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now only 25% of Americans are ignorant dumbasses? That's an improvement from awhile back where I read that the percentage was at about 40-45.

Make getting vaccinated a requirement for getting your stimulus check this summer, and I'll bet that figure will shrink significantly.
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news though, the vaccine will likely be 95% effective for the people who do take it.

So take it

Also, reinfection rates are extremely rare. And long term immunity is likely and mutations are slow.

Its going to help
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you have to assume 27% Crazification factor in any population.
http://kfmonkey.blogspot.com/2005/10/​l​unch-discussions-145-crazification.htm​l
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"y'all think i'm gonna let that corprit poison git inta my body?  ain't no way!  and masks jist reduce lung function ya dang librul kintrol freaks"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these anti-vaxxers will have a tough line to walk when it comes to choosing between keeping their jobs via verified vaccination or sitting at home preserving their convictions. I say bring it on. My boss is one of them.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna be hearing of scattered covid outbreaks in the US for decades to comewhile the rest of the world is all vaxxed up.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Anti vaxxers?  Trumpers?  No great loss.


Gubbo: What's the Venn diagram of anti vaxxers and anti maskers


No surprise to see the usual suspects mindlessly blaming "those people", but this is actually lower than the percentage of medical personnel who won't take the vaccine.

https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research​-​and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2020/12/0​8/health-care-workers-can-decline-a-co​vid-19-shot-for-now

FWIW, I think they should take the vaccine.  I certainly will.  But anti-vaxxers are not really a partisan group.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.

Maybe they'll start refusing cancer treatment and blood pressure meds too.

No loss
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ieerto: All these anti-vaxxers will have a tough line to walk when it comes to choosing between keeping their jobs via verified vaccination or sitting at home preserving their convictions. I say bring it on. My boss is one of them.


Our future is in the hands of people in HR making sure the records are legit

/we're doomed
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: So now only 25% of Americans are ignorant dumbasses? That's an improvement from awhile back where I read that the percentage was at about 40-45.

Make getting vaccinated a requirement for getting your stimulus check this summer, and I'll bet that figure will shrink significantly.


Great idea! Instead of a stimulus check, call it vaccine patriot bonus. Only goes to Americans patriotic enough to get a vaccine to protect their fellow Americans.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: "y'all think i'm gonna let that corprit poison git inta my body?  ain't no way!  and masks jist reduce lung function ya dang librul kintrol freaks"

[Fark user image 676x909]


My cousin, an avid Trump supporter, who hates socialism.  Who only worked for 2 years in her life cause her mama had oil money and her husband put her on the payroll at his company so she could get social security has stated that she will not take it but will take Hydro whatever fish poison...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, try not to shiat on people.

Maybe instead explain to them the vaccine process, the immune response, etc

You want to help, get people to take it. Dont call then morons. I know it makes you feel superior but it does more harm than good
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I already have a template .ai file ready to go. Cha-ching.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What, nurses can't be "those people" also?
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funny, you'd think worshiping the almighty dollar would make it a religious requirement.
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm not mistaken (and I do not claim any scientific expertise), that's how antibacterial vaccines work -- they use a small amount of the bacteria to trigger the body's immune system to fight the infection.

Antiviral vaccines work differently. In this case, the vaccine basically changes the protein "spikes" on the outside of the COVID cell so that it can't infect the host.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Also, try not to shiat on people.

Maybe instead explain to them the vaccine process, the immune response, etc

You want to help, get people to take it. Dont call then morons. I know it makes you feel superior but it does more harm than good


You must be new.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Also, try not to shiat on people.

Maybe instead explain to them the vaccine process, the immune response, etc

You want to help, get people to take it. Dont call then morons. I know it makes you feel superior but it does more harm than good


Counterpoint:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already vaccinated. Thanks vaccine trial.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My niece started dating a full-on tin foil hat guy who has convinced her to be anti-vax. I had the opportunity to talk to her at a wedding, she said she would not be getting any vaccination and wasn't going t worry about getting the virus since "it will help me build immunity to virus". I tried for quite a few beers to explain that's exactly what a vaccine does, but sadly she was having none of it. Her new boyfriend did give me some helpful tips on how masks actually *cause* more diseases than they stop, so I got the chance to laugh directly in his face.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Should never be allowed.


Oh, I totally agree. But, that seems to work for them. That, or "firmly held beliefs".
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I get it. It really doesn't matter. Viruses dont exclusively target Republicans.

You need everyone's help. Even the people you despise
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: My niece started dating a full-on tin foil hat guy who has convinced her to be anti-vax. I had the opportunity to talk to her at a wedding, she said she would not be getting any vaccination and wasn't going t worry about getting the virus since "it will help me build immunity to virus". I tried for quite a few beers to explain that's exactly what a vaccine does, but sadly she was having none of it. Her new boyfriend did give me some helpful tips on how masks actually *cause* more diseases than they stop, so I got the chance to laugh directly in his face.


You needed to reach out to him and meet him halfway.  Instead of saying that vaccines work, you should have said that maybe they don't work.  Sad!  Prayers!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: There's not going to be any way to prove vaccination status.


You can just scan the microchips Bill Gates is putting in the vaccine.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point it is self selection.  Given that we are talking about the same qaurter of the population that keeps dragging our society down on everything, I am willing to risk their safety by opening everything back up.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I get it. It really doesn't matter. Viruses dont exclusively target Republicans.

You need everyone's help. Even the people you despise


The counterpoint isnt that you shouldn't talk to them, it's this: They won't listen. You can talk until you're blue in the face, they will not change their minds. Ultimately, the only thing that can (sometimes) make them care is if it happens to them. THEN it's real.

Until then, as far as they're concerned, your facts are lies and if you really believe the science then you're a sheep who is blind to the truth they know.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Also, try not to shiat on people.

Maybe instead explain to them the vaccine process, the immune response, etc

You want to help, get people to take it. Dont call then morons. I know it makes you feel superior but it does more harm than good


Some mistrust are justified. Take 1976 swine flu for example, there were small number of cases that never reached epic proportion, yet 45 million people were vaccinated. The vaccine had some devastating result because it was pushed forward too quickly, sort of like Trump's operation warpspeed.

I'm just happy I'm not in the first group. I'll just wait it out and see what the potential side effects are.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Also, try not to shiat on people.

Maybe instead explain to them the vaccine process, the immune response, etc

You want to help, get people to take it. Dont call then morons. I know it makes you feel superior but it does more harm than good


If anti vaxxers could be reasoned with or swayed by facts, they wouldn't be anti vaxxers
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: My niece started dating a full-on tin foil hat guy who has convinced her to be anti-vax. I had the opportunity to talk to her at a wedding, she said she would not be getting any vaccination and wasn't going t worry about getting the virus since "it will help me build immunity to virus". I tried for quite a few beers to explain that's exactly what a vaccine does, but sadly she was having none of it. Her new boyfriend did give me some helpful tips on how masks actually *cause* more diseases than they stop, so I got the chance to laugh directly in his face.


When nobody wore masks there was no virus

Then people started wearing masks. Now there is lots of virus.

I think you can see the direct correlation here

/oblig xkcd
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: At this point it is self selection.  Given that we are talking about the same qaurter of the population that keeps dragging our society down on everything, I am willing to risk their safety by opening everything back up.


Which quarter is that? The one that grows your food? Drives your trucks? Works assembly lines?

Nobody "drags society down"

Please stop scapegoating people you don't like
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know at least 5 people who truly believe the vaccine will contain a chip so the government can track them. I know 10 times that number who will refuse to get the vaccine for whatever idiotic reason.

The pandemic has shown me that I know an awful lot of stupid people.

I can understand having some trepidation and wanting to see how it goes but since none of them are first responders or in healthcare there will be a ton of people ahead of them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Chariset: There's not going to be any way to prove vaccination status.

You can just scan the microchips Bill Gates is putting in the vaccine.


If somehow I get access to an early batch. How can I be sure that they have had time to put in both the microchip and the autism?

I wouldn't want to miss out
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: winedrinkingman: At this point it is self selection.  Given that we are talking about the same qaurter of the population that keeps dragging our society down on everything, I am willing to risk their safety by opening everything back up.

Which quarter is that? The one that grows your food? Drives your trucks? Works assembly lines?

Nobody "drags society down"

Please stop scapegoating people you don't like


I see you're quite new here.

Well don't worry. A few weeks and you'll learn a few things about life and your hopeless naivete
 
brizbon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The counterpoint isnt that you shouldn't talk to them, it's this: They won't listen. You can talk until you're blue in the face, they will not change their minds. Ultimately, the only thing that can (sometimes) make them care is if it happens to them. THEN it's real.

Until then, as far as they're concerned, your facts are lies and if you really believe the science then you're a sheep who is blind to the truth they know.


Maybe if you're talking to a stranger

But try to talk to the people who trust you.

I read on here over the past 4 years, liberals who gleefully shutout every trump supporter in their lives. Including family members.

These are the people you have to win over. I mean you dont have to. I guess you can continue doing nothing
 
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brizbon: Also, try not to shiat on people.

Maybe instead explain to them the vaccine process, the immune response, etc

You want to help, get people to take it. Dont call then morons. I know it makes you feel superior but it does more harm than good


If carefully reasoned arguments worked on antivaxers, there would be no antivaxers.
There is no way to talk these people down off the ledge, theyve already jumped.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: snocone: I am amazed. I was sure there were more Americans that stupid.
Did we include the ones convinced there are "micro chips" in the vaccine?

[Fark user image image 425x429]


Came here to post this.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is one of the few anti-vax positions that actually has some thin thread of believability to it.  A lot of older vaccines are made with either killed or weakened virus, and in some of the cases with the live virus it can actually give you the disease.  The Sabin polio vaccine can cause paralysis.

While none of this has anything to do with the brand new mRNA vaccines, at least it's not "They're going to inject microchips to make us more vulnerable to Bill Gates' 5G waves"
 
