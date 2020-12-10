 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   GoFundMe has a dark side. Which means that, conceivably, there are GoFundMe Jedi. Help us, GoFundMe Jedi, you're our only hope   (slate.com) divider line
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A site to beg for money isn't always on the up and up? I'll alert the media, right after I set up this GoFundMe build a Trump-killing robot. Be sure to tip your waiter.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also read somewhere that 1 of every 3 donation requests on the platform was for medical bills.  What a farking country we live in...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I couldn't get a penny of assistance for our daughters skull surgery but the 28 year old that decides to drink and drive gets $60k for his legal bills.

Life is fair.

/we will be paying off the medical bills until we're dead.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I met a person who did a $1,000  Go Fund Me to meet a legendary Rock Star.  She only raised $20.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
http://gofraudme.com/
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When my brother's kid was dying of cancer, GoFundMe saved his ass financially, and allowed him to have the time he needed to be with his kid in the hospital.

That said, the scary part was that several clone sights of his fundraiser popped up almost at once.  It was obvious that at least two of them were being operated by people who personally knew our family and was using details they knew about us, and my brother's situation, to make appeals on their page.  We are certain one of these, if not both, was a family member who we think has substance abuse problems, but we could never prove it.  On the day we buried my nephew though, she, her dirtbag husband, and their kids went to a football game, instead of the funeral, using tickets we suspect that someone donated to her, for the use by the sick and now deceased nephew.

Several of us wanted to go to the police, but our parents talked us out of it, which is the only reason she and her husband are probably not in a prison cell.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We can always count on Slate to bring us the latest in old news. I'll donate if it's someone I know personally.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: When my brother's kid was dying of cancer, GoFundMe saved his ass financially, and allowed him to have the time he needed to be with his kid in the hospital.

That said, the scary part was that several clone sights of his fundraiser popped up almost at once.  It was obvious that at least two of them were being operated by people who personally knew our family and was using details they knew about us, and my brother's situation, to make appeals on their page.  We are certain one of these, if not both, was a family member who we think has substance abuse problems, but we could never prove it.  On the day we buried my nephew though, she, her dirtbag husband, and their kids went to a football game, instead of the funeral, using tickets we suspect that someone donated to her, for the use by the sick and now deceased nephew.

Several of us wanted to go to the police, but our parents talked us out of it, which is the only reason she and her husband are probably not in a prison cell.


dont go to the police. just break the small windows on their car

weekly

until they declare bankruptcy. the smaller the window, the more expensive the fix
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Help GoFundMe Jedi raise $100,000 to rescue orphaned children from Tatooine!
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I also read somewhere that 1 of every 3 donation requests on the platform was for medical bills.  What a farking country we live in...


That's not even the worst of it. The only reason I'm alive right now is because of my gofundme -  *and* I'm not paying all of my medical bills. I'm putting my money to the medications I need to stay alive that are only partially covered or not covered at all by my insurance, the bare minimum of normal household bills and food that I may or may not be able to eat depending on whether or not I was able to purchase one or two pills. Sometimes I can buy one or two, sometimes I can't. I've averaged paying over $2k/month, just to keep myself alive. The things I need to cover so that if I recover enough to work I actually *can* go back to work are not included in that number. Everything has been seat-of-the-pants, "will I make it this week?" at the exact same time that I lack the health (and energy) to deal with seat-of-the-pants "will I make it this week?" BS.

To give some perspective - I'm an essential worker. I clawed my way to "lower middle class" income level by working two jobs. Between falling ill and not seeking (so not receiving) immediate treatment, I had to reduce my work hours. We also took a massive pay cut at my primary job due to the pandemic. So of course when I did  fall so ill I could not longer work  my income had already  fallen to the point I only qualified for $947/month. Which is less than 20% of what I made last year. Which is also less than the house payment, so thank goodness I don't have to make that on my own.

I point this out as much as I can because I want as many people as possible to really think about the ENTIRE  REALITY of being ill in the US. Some have, many haven't, because it's an awful, terrifying reality and no one wants to deal with the sort of  reality check that makes repeated punches in the face with a rusty, spiked glove look gentle.

If things are that dire for someone WITH insurance who is just like  "hahahaha! No." about most of her bills including medical bills, how on EARTH is anyone without insurance supposed to survive? Especially if they live in a state that doesn't protect the tiny amount they will get in benefits?

I've always found placing money over humanity to be incredibly offensive. Now that I am ill myself, I have come to realize it is even worse than I thought it  was. Now I find it very difficult not to view the placing of profits over people to be a slow, torturous form of human sacrifice. Everyone is next in line for the altar - most people just  don't realize they're in the line at all, let alone how close  to the front they are at any given time.

That is simply unacceptable. Whether I am still here for it or not, I sincerely hope that we can fix that some day. We are ALL loved and valued human  beings, and it is well past time that we made sure that we are ALL treated as such. It's important, you know - just like  we are. ♥
 
