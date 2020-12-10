 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Alternate headline: "Police alert car thief to get rid of distinctive spare tire cover"
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a distinctive spare wheel cover that shows a skeleton with roses

Fark user imageView Full Size



do they not know of the grateful dead there?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus the olde school wheels, KC lights, and pink Browning sticker
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: a distinctive spare wheel cover that shows a skeleton with roses

[Fark user image image 560x316]


do they not know of the grateful dead there?


I weep for their ignorance.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: a distinctive spare wheel cover that shows a skeleton with roses

[Fark user image 560x316]


do they not know of the grateful dead there?


This was my reaction as well.
 
