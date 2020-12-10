 Skip to content
(Axios)   Middle America is still the worst hotspot for Covid-19 cases, corn-bred hobbit infestations   (axios.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh oh.  I think we're about to get schooled on how it's really the liberal cities' fault.  I'm sure someone will show how cities are farked up, much worse and how anyone who disagrees can't do "maff".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at all that Freedom. Look at it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Look at all that Freedom. Look at it!

[Fark user image 850x414]


No no.  You're not applying sigma and phi, accounting for time dilation and the entropy constant and carrying the 2.  If you did that, you would clearly see this entire thing is because of China and urban "liberals".
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushrooms!!

13,000 people. If this were war we'd be asking why we went and if it was worth it. We would design our whole economy towards ending it victoriously.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, instead of making accusations about Middle America, you should accept that a lot of people got sick in New York.  Have you considered that?  Has that thought crossed your mind?

https://rt.live/

You're sitting inside your glass house throwing rocks, but have you considered that by throwing rocks inside your glass house, that you might break your windows which are in fact your walls because the house you built is made of glass?  Why did you even build a house out of glass anyway?  It has to be expensive to heat and cool.  Before building a glass house, you should have spoken with an HVAC guy.  Have you considered that?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Axios still hot spot for shiatty article formats.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why I fly over, fly over states.
 
Xetal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns post in the poltab


Fixed that for you.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.


Keep on slaying your ignorance and bile....we'll keep feeding you because we are nice people in the mid america
 
brizbon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/new-york-coronavirus-cases.html

Good thing it's not going up faster in places like New York and California

Oh wait, it is

Keep farkin that chicken I guess
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Florida is lying.
 
brizbon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You know, instead of making accusations about Middle America, you should accept that a lot of people got sick in New York.  Have you considered that?  Has that thought crossed your mind?

https://rt.live/

You're sitting inside your glass house throwing rocks, but have you considered that by throwing rocks inside your glass house, that you might break your windows which are in fact your walls because the house you built is made of glass?  Why did you even build a house out of glass anyway?  It has to be expensive to heat and cool.  Before building a glass house, you should have spoken with an HVAC guy.  Have you considered that?


See? Now you understand
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Mushrooms!!

13,000 people. If this were war we'd be asking why we went and if it was worth it. We would design our whole economy towards ending it victoriously.


Good analogy. This is war. Unleashed upon the world by the China government. Hopefully the first world nations will band their military together and see what can't be done about liberating the China citizens from their oppressive communist leaders and military. Because next time the pox they release will be the end of mankind.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welp, this thread never stood a chance.
 
brizbon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CA cases

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/california-coronavirus-cases.htm​l

You can blame middle America on your way to the morgue
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look at subby being all bigotity.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is clearly the fault of coastal city dwelling elitist.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love how people love to point out that other peoples shait pile is bigger than their shiat pile.  At the end of the day it's still a shiat pile.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, the Russian trolls aren't even trying to hide it now, they're linking directly to the Kremlin mouthpiece.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All of you people are saying very rude things about Middle America, but we're the ones with superior morals and values.

You know what's wrong with the world today is city people done gone and put their Bibles away and they're living by the law of the jungle and not the law of the land.
 
brizbon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: I love how people love to point out that other peoples shait pile is bigger than their shiat pile.  At the end of the day it's still a shiat pile.


Well see, in order to minimize viral spread, you have to target to most severe areas.

When you fail to recognize the fastest growing source of the virus, you're not going to contain it
 
RedComrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember when middle America laughed when it was the 'liberal' coastal cities being ravaged and they considered it a good thing? I do. They viewed it much like the starvation of eastern Europe during world war two by the Nazi regime just an efficient way of killing undesirables without having to do it yourself.

I guess what I am saying is fark em. They had a chance to learn what do to and they choose to ignore or deny the virus and now that it is ripping through them like a wheat harvester I find it hard to care.
 
Flincher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well eventually people from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska get tired of their sisters/bothers/daddies/mommies and want to sample some strange outside of the family.

I know as someone from Texas I don't have much room to talk but I am engaged to someone who isn't of blood relation.
 
brizbon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, the Russian trolls aren't even trying to hide it now, they're linking directly to the Kremlin mouthpiece.


Ah yes. All those russian bots at the New York times!

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/california-coronavirus-cases.htm​l
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flincher: Well eventually people from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska get tired of their sisters/bothers/daddies/mommies and want to sample some strange outside of the family.

I know as someone from Texas I don't have much room to talk but I am engaged to someone who isn't of blood relation.


Your Weird
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: we are nice people in the mid america


The Midwest elected Donald Trump in order to lash out at mean liberals for hurting their feelings.

That's not "nice people."

/Speaking as someone who grew up and lives in the Midwest.
//Also, you're not feeding people out of the goodness of your hearts. Without heavy subsidies and cheap migrant labor, most American farmers wouldn't be farming.
///Worked on a farm.
 
brizbon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Remember when middle America laughed when it was the 'liberal' coastal cities being ravaged and they considered it a good thing? I do. They viewed it much like the starvation of eastern Europe during world war two by the Nazi regime just an efficient way of killing undesirables without having to do it yourself.

I guess what I am saying is fark em. They had a chance to learn what do to and they choose to ignore or deny the virus and now that it is ripping through them like a wheat harvester I find it hard to care.


Remember when farked was busy laughing at middle America while cases were exploding in their own states

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/california-coronavirus-cases.htm​l
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.


This is why Trump won the first election. All you people who despise and spit on small town folk or southern or Midwestern people just alienate them and they will vote against anything you vote for. If the democratic party doesn't start reaching out to these people you can bet your ass to Donald Trump or someone like him run in 2024 and have a good shot at winning. How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.

Keep on slaying your ignorance and bile....we'll keep feeding you because we are nice people in the mid america


California and Florida feed this nation. You feed animal stock and shiatty ethanol subsidies
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Welp, this thread never stood a chance.


Don't worry, I'm sure there will be another "people who don't live where I live are idiots" thread greened in a few minutes where you can get your smug feeling of superiority from.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.

This is why Trump won the first election. All you people who despise and spit on small town folk or southern or Midwestern people just alienate them and they will vote against anything you vote for. If the democratic party doesn't start reaching out to these people you can bet your ass to Donald Trump or someone like him run in 2024 and have a good shot at winning. How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.


Because they have shown us what kind of people they are and no one decent want to willing reach out to people who wish you and everyone like you would just die?
 
brizbon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Chunkybeets: dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.

Keep on slaying your ignorance and bile....we'll keep feeding you because we are nice people in the mid america

California and Florida feed this nation. You feed animal stock and shiatty ethanol subsidies


Oh my, this guy doesn't seem to know why feeding animals is vital to our survival

Get a load of this guy!
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: we'll keep feeding you because we are nice people in the mid america people suited for menial tasks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.

This is why Trump won the first election. All you people who despise and spit on small town folk or southern or Midwestern people just alienate them and they will vote against anything you vote for. If the democratic party doesn't start reaching out to these people you can bet your ass to Donald Trump or someone like him run in 2024 and have a good shot at winning. How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.


Sad really.  Instead of reaching out to the people who want to kick them in the head, Democrats would rather avoid them.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Chunkybeets: we are nice people in the mid america

The Midwest elected Donald Trump in order to lash out at mean liberals for hurting their feelings.

That's not "nice people."

/Speaking as someone who grew up and lives in the Midwest.
//Also, you're not feeding people out of the goodness of your hearts. Without heavy subsidies and cheap migrant labor, most American farmers wouldn't be farming.
///Worked on a farm.


You become who you hang out with....instead of blanket blaming people you do not even know...check yourself and your friends....there are turd balls everywhere
Take Care
 
brizbon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Schmerd1948: dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.

This is why Trump won the first election. All you people who despise and spit on small town folk or southern or Midwestern people just alienate them and they will vote against anything you vote for. If the democratic party doesn't start reaching out to these people you can bet your ass to Donald Trump or someone like him run in 2024 and have a good shot at winning. How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.

Sad really.  Instead of reaching out to the people who want to kick them in the head, Democrats would rather avoid them.


Truth
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Look at subby being all bigotity.


"Bigotry" is capitalized, you Bigot.
 
Flincher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Flincher: Well eventually people from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska get tired of their sisters/bothers/daddies/mommies and want to sample some strange outside of the family.

I know as someone from Texas I don't have much room to talk but I am engaged to someone who isn't of blood relation.

Your Weird


Dawww shucks
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.


How about they can go fu*k themselves.

When Obama was president every other word out of their mouth was "ni**er".
Their mottos during Trumps four years was literally "fark YOUR FEELINGS".

So yeah, im happy rubbing their already dirty redneck faces in it.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brizbon: RedComrade: Chunkybeets: dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.

Keep on slaying your ignorance and bile....we'll keep feeding you because we are nice people in the mid america

California and Florida feed this nation. You feed animal stock and shiatty ethanol subsidies

Oh my, this guy doesn't seem to know why feeding animals is vital to our survival

Get a load of this guy!


You seem to be operating under the assumption that without US dirt farmers there wouldn't be any meat for anyone. There would just not in a price range anyone in  scrublandia could afford.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Chthonic Echoes: Chunkybeets: we are nice people in the mid america

The Midwest elected Donald Trump in order to lash out at mean liberals for hurting their feelings.

That's not "nice people."

/Speaking as someone who grew up and lives in the Midwest.
//Also, you're not feeding people out of the goodness of your hearts. Without heavy subsidies and cheap migrant labor, most American farmers wouldn't be farming.
///Worked on a farm.

You become who you hang out with....instead of blanket blaming people you do not even know...check yourself and your friends....there are turd balls everywhere
Take Care


I'll pray for you.

/Midwest nice.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Chunkybeets: we'll keep feeding you because we are nice people in the mid america people suited for menial tasks.


I can do alot of things, some are menial and I'm not cooped up living off my phone
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brizbon: Rapmaster2000: Schmerd1948: dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.

This is why Trump won the first election. All you people who despise and spit on small town folk or southern or Midwestern people just alienate them and they will vote against anything you vote for. If the democratic party doesn't start reaching out to these people you can bet your ass to Donald Trump or someone like him run in 2024 and have a good shot at winning. How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.

Sad really.  Instead of reaching out to the people who want to kick them in the head, Democrats would rather avoid them.

Truth


Let's pray together.  I'll go first.  Beware that I type in tongues when I do so.

KEEREFUOAL WHOOOOOOOO HOMMINA HOMMINA WOWZA HOT TAMALE!
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Schmerd1948: How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.

How about they can go fu*k themselves.

When Obama was president every other word out of their mouth was "ni**er".
Their mottos during Trumps four years was literally "fark YOUR FEELINGS".

So yeah, im happy rubbing their already dirty redneck faces in it.


You do know there are about 15 miserable people that seem to need to be heard and are usually ugly inside...the vast majority of people won't be bothered on a stupid message board...I'm just killing time waiting for for a client's response...what are you doing?   man Fark is going Dark?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What exactly is middle america?

Every single state that's not on the east, west or considered south of the Mason Dixie line?

Because the middle swath of states from the great lakes going down to the gulf of Mexico are in a bad state but looks like the prarie states plus the mountain states are in the worst situation for new cases each week.

Also looks like California is in as bad state for new cases as the great lakes states per capita.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Schmerd1948: How about opening your minds and hearts to people who are your fellow American citizens.

How about they can go fu*k themselves.

When Obama was president every other word out of their mouth was "ni**er".
Their mottos during Trumps four years was literally "fark YOUR FEELINGS".

So yeah, im happy rubbing their already dirty redneck faces in it. being just as shiatty as they are.


Fixed that for you.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Middle America is the worst for basically anything.

Thats why anyone with half a brain or any sort of talent leaves as soon as they are able.

The most ignorant, hate filled, half wits in this country live in small towns.


So which small town do you live in
 
