 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Homeowner furious after workmen take her toilet's virginity, and they didn't even take it out for dinner   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Awkward, Toilet, Flush toilet, Feces, Hygiene, Toilets in Japan, Bidet, group of construction workers, criminal act  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 9:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go rent a condo during the renovation.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they stuck it in her pooper?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting the work crew didn't give a shiat.

....or maybe they did.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the nasty second note I would have left her an upper decker. With a note.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because the help must be put in their place.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: After the nasty second note I would have left her an upper decker. With a note.


The secret sauce of the upper decker is to not tell anybody about the upper decker.
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have two questions:

1) What kind of sex life must she have if she thinks "taking a shiat in something" is "taking it's virginity"?

2) Does anyone have her number?
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to do indoor lighting installation in McMansions. If any of the people who bought those homes were under the impression they were going to deflower the toilets they were behind me and about a hundred other sweaty dudes.

That being said, if the house was already occupied I'd only do such without asking if they weren't home and I wasn't worried about streaking up the bowl.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure she can expect some quality work from these guys now.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Because the help must be put in their place.


The help needs to clean up after themselves. I had a roofer blow up my toilet, complete with shiat splatters on the top of the lid and adjacent wall following one of his coffee and cigarette breaks. I don't mind you using the  bathroom if you're working on my house, but I don't want to have to clean your shiat off the wall as a price for your craftsmanship.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was unaware that's what virginity meant.

Time to go reevaluate my life.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All poohs matter.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
main reason i never did construction work. no potties.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't want to live in a world were using a toilet is a criminal act.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Take its virginity??

Lady, the word you're looking for is christening.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: I have two questions:

1) What kind of sex life must she have if she thinks "taking a shiat in something" is "taking it's virginity"?

2) Does anyone have her number?


It does kinda makes me wonder what color the pearls she clutches are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it a Ferguson?  If so, they should be flushed from society.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sooooooo.....
The wedding is off??
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Was it a Ferguson?  If so, they should be flushed from society.

[i.imgur.com image 800x600]


Someone needs to shop half scoop on that throne!!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: SpectroBoy: After the nasty second note I would have left her an upper decker. With a note.

The secret sauce of the upper decker is to not tell anybody about the upper decker.


The note would be sealed in plastic in the upper tank.

The perfect crime!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You should see what went on in the kitchen sink.
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You need to take a toilet for a test turd to make sure that everything is working properly. I am sure she wouldn't like using the toilet for the first time and realizing that it isn't working.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't they test each toilet at the factory?  Some dude eats a lot of General Tso's and then tests it out?  That's what I imagine.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, she sounds like a joy to work for. Makes me wonder if maybe there wasn't a bit of a message in those shiat stains,
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If she rented them an outside crapper, well, then that's being an ass.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's always the carport.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She did provide them with a port-a-potty, but no one likes those.

I guess it all really depends on how he left the toilet afterwards.    How did she know?  Did she put the seal sign on it before they got there?  Or did they leave it a mess and then she sealed it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They put a porta-john in the driveway of this house I heled build in high school Building Trades.  The neighbor insisted it be removed.  The teacher replied he had 20 kids learning construction and the school required it.  Over the weekend it mysteriously burned to the ground and Port-o-John company refused to put another one in.  So, we walked over behind  the neighbor's yard to do our business.  After an early snow fall, there was a lot of deadly yellow snow behind neighbor's backyard.  I gradjeated from High School in January with the preggers so I don't know if they ever got another Port-a-John.
 
GoatBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
About what I would expect from The Sutherland Shire.

/Don't miss it at all
//"If ya have to cross a bridge to go do it, it ain't worth doing"
/// https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2lSB​o​7yUvA
 
Kooj
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the first note the homeowner wrote they were paying for an outside temporary toilet. Also pretty clear the homeowner did not give the workers permission to use the inside one.

Homeowner handled it like a crazy b**** but I think they have a point.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did she find out because they did Crayola poops?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just wait until she does a remodeling project and they find all the soda bottles filled with urine in the walls. If she's lucky, that's all they will find.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is literally what toilets are for.

LesserEvil: SpectroBoy: After the nasty second note I would have left her an upper decker. With a note.

The secret sauce of the upper decker is to not tell anybody about the upper decker.


That's needlessly cruel to the housekeeper who has to actually clean it up though.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kooj: In the first note the homeowner wrote they were paying for an outside temporary toilet. Also pretty clear the homeowner did not give the workers permission to use the inside one.

Homeowner handled it like a crazy b**** but I think they have a point.


I used to clean new homes when the workers were done with it before the owners would move in. They would get the shiats and use the toliet sometimes because of the drugs they were abusing to make the day easier. It was an awful mess. I can understand her rage.

Also the builder kept logs who was where and when so you literally went a on a shiat list if I found the toliet full of shiat.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WheezerTheGeezer: Harry Freakstorm: Was it a Ferguson?  If so, they should be flushed from society.

[i.imgur.com image 800x600]

Someone needs to shop half scoop on that throne!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I worked construction for five years:

Your toilet was used before you moved in.

Someone likely pissed in every sink, and the tub too.

I know a guy who'd bring girls to the model homes after hours to screw.

One of our sheet metal guys hit a deer on the way in one morning, picked the thing up, took it to the site, gutted and dressed it in a garage, buried the carcass under the garage floor and stored the meat in the fridges in a couple of model suites.

If your house was built prior to 2000 there's a good chance your attic and wall cavities are filled with beer cans and liquor bottles.

If your appliances came with the house there's a fair chance they were used by used prior to you moving in. The fridge certainly, but I've seen guys heat food up on someone's stove. In the winter people would put wet gloves, hats, and socks in the dryer.

People pissed in your basement and garage before the floors were poured.

You really don't want to know the crap that happened in your house while it was being built.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I used to do indoor lighting installation in McMansions. If any of the people who bought those homes were under the impression they were going to deflower the toilets they were behind me and about a hundred other sweaty dudes.


Yep.  Unless you're taking a dump on a Home Depot display model never assume you're the first.

Anyway, off to Home Depot...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Construction worker's shiat has go to be the nastiest in the planet.

/Worked on a construction site one summer.  Damn those porta-potties were always overflowing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's amazing how many people here take an article in a farking TABLOID seriously.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, and...

#Peegate: Repairmen caught on hidden camera (CBC Marketplace)
Youtube Q7_9131Ea8E


Farkin' disgusting.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.