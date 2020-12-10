 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Apparently San Diego' strip clubs are still open during the pandemic. Destiny and Corona will meet you in the champagne room   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
    More: Sick, United States, Court, Appeal, Striptease, Law, Injunction, Voting, Democracy  
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can only take Miller High Life into the champagne room.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No matter what a stripper tells you, there's no sex in the champagne room. NONE! Oh, there's CHAMPAGNE in the Champagne Room. But you don't want champagne.. you want sex. And there's no sex in the Champagne Room
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On the bright side now Starella finally has time to take those computer classes shes been saving up for.
 
