It's 'bag of marijuana inside Christmas toy donation box' time of year
    Greenwood police, Santa Claus, Greenwood PD, bag of marijuana, Christmas Eve  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bag? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
When I hear "bag" i think:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Bag? [Fark user image image 194x259]When I hear "bag" i think:


.....that would last me two weeks tops
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent use of the [spliffy] tag, subby
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Gift Ever!
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd best.
 
mediocretaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't classify that as a "bag of marijuana".  I don't even think that is enough to fill a bowl.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's barely a nug, but better than nothing!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's better than the Bag O Glass and book of carpet samples my kids got from the donation bin last year.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it wrapped in a J-pop girly band t-shirt?
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... Little Johnny has been a naughty boy this year... Oregano for you! HO HO HO
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is what all the kids want.  Even if it doesn't show up on any 10 best lists.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything that hasn't been accidentally donated?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can i have it back?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting a bong in a toy donation box without a bag of weed is like donating an electronic toy without batteries.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That gift is dope.
 
albertmdh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no a tiny bag of weed, better call the cops! What a waste of resources.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I guess, it's the thought that counts," GPD said in a Facebook post with a picture of the not-so-festive find.

I suppose it's not as festive as a kilo of coke.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albertmdh: Oh no a tiny bag of weed, better call the cops! What a waste of resources.


Now the children can sleep, safely tucked away in a nest of their parents alcohol bottles.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me think of this:

Monty Python Police Ooh Ooh
Youtube UMIQJQfMVWs
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Parents need gifts too
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whoopie, a zeppelin bag of nugs!
 
joker420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

albertmdh: Oh no a tiny bag of weed, better call the cops! What a waste of resources.


I think they were collecting the toys from the box Einstein.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus christ that corner twist wouldn't get my dog high let alone me
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oops, that was supposed to go into the donation box for the parents to help survive the present opening chaos of Christmas morning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like some cop misplaced the bag he plants on those people as an excuse to make an easy bust.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x224]


I so want a bit on one of the late night shows of Ice-T reading these like the celebs read Mean Tweets one.
 
