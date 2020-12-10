 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma governor tells hospitals to stop 'fearmongering'   (kfor.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Health care, hospital officials, Oklahoma, OKLAHOMA CITY, Health care provider, Gov. Kevin Stitt, President of Mercy Hospital Jim Gebhart, Hospital leaders  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You first.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he ain't gonna be seen near one when he gets the COVID...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I hate about this pandemic (other than the unnecessary dying, suffering, economic struggle, loneliness, etc.) is the part of my personality that has been revealed. I always thought of myself as a good person, who wouldn't wish suffering on anyone, but lately I have begun to wish bad things on many people. For example, this guy? I definitely wish COVID on him. Not a light case, either. I don't want him to die, but I do want him unable to walk up a flight of stairs without stopping to rest in the middle. It's bad. Bad me.

Don't even ask the death fantasy I have for Mitch, the f*cker.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are running out of bed spaces and our personnel are stretched well past their limit, and we cannot guarantee that we won't reach a breaking point soon. Please help.

-Man, do you see how those stoopid hospitals want to scare you into giving them some days off. Lazy."

There are days you just want to start off by swinging a baseball bat at a dumbass' cantalope.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Governor's Office tells KFOR that's not true, that the governor was frustrated because he was being told different information in news reports then what he was being told, something they say has improved in recent weeks.

Bullshiat.  He's now tossing the front-line medical workers under the bus.  He knows exactly what he meant.

And it is interesting how his claim of "fearmongering" lines up with what every right-winger has been saying since last February.  Where's the farking line on "fearmongering" because it seems to be "anything that doesn't highlight inept leadership."
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everything is fine, ok?

EVERYTHING IS FINE
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOKLAHOMA, where the COVID comes sweeping down the plains.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
the governor was frustrated because he was being told different information in news reports then what he was being told

Why is a governor watching God damned television?  They have advisors to tell them what's real.

It should be a crime for an elected official to watch television.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Republicans are murdering people. Right in front of our eyes. When do we put an end to this madness?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Were I a doctor, I'd be tempted to refuse to treat Stitt if he fell ill.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOKLAHOMA, where the COVID comes sweeping down the plains.


Beat me to it
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Governor's Office tells KFOR that's not true, that the governor was frustrated because he was being told different information in news reports then what he was being told, something they say has improved in recent weeks.

You're not helping, KFOR.

/English, motherfarkers... can you write it?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Governor's Office tells KFOR that's not true, that the governor was frustrated because he was being told different information in news reports then what he was being told, something they say has improved in recent weeks.

1)I can't tell what this is supposed to mean, he was "being told different information in news reports then what he was being told".  By who? Different how? Crap.  Have I caught the stupid?

2)Why does a state governor trust "news reports" (on Fox, right? /Oklahoma) as a source of up-to-date information?  The man has a staff.  The state has a health department.  He's got a phone.  Oh, I'll just catch the news in the greyhound terminal....say, you got a quarter for the TV chair?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: What I hate about this pandemic (other than the unnecessary dying, suffering, economic struggle, loneliness, etc.) is the part of my personality that has been revealed. I always thought of myself as a good person, who wouldn't wish suffering on anyone, but lately I have begun to wish bad things on many people. For example, this guy? I definitely wish COVID on him. Not a light case, either. I don't want him to die, but I do want him unable to walk up a flight of stairs without stopping to rest in the middle. It's bad. Bad me.

Don't even ask the death fantasy I have for Mitch, the f*cker.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans are f*cked in the head, I swear they all have damaged and/or underdeveloped
prefrontal cortex's
 
Derek Force
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "We are running out of bed spaces and our personnel are stretched well past their limit, and we cannot guarantee that we won't reach a breaking point soon. Please help.

-Man, do you see how those stoopid hospitals want to scare you into giving them some days off. Lazy."

There are days you just want to start off by swinging a baseball bat at a dumbass' cantalope.


I had to go back and see if there was a comments section of the article you pulled this from.
I cant even tell sarcasm from reality anymore.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tar and feather the bastard.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: What I hate about this pandemic (other than the unnecessary dying, suffering, economic struggle, loneliness, etc.) is the part of my personality that has been revealed. I always thought of myself as a good person, who wouldn't wish suffering on anyone, but lately I have begun to wish bad things on many people. For example, this guy? I definitely wish COVID on him. Not a light case, either. I don't want him to die, but I do want him unable to walk up a flight of stairs without stopping to rest in the middle. It's bad. Bad me.

Don't even ask the death fantasy I have for Mitch, the f*cker.


Being tolerant of evil is evil.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I misread his name as Sh*tt at first, and was thinking, "That's an unfortunate yet apt last name for him." Even after I realized it was Stitt, I kept on reading it as Sh*tt, cause that's what he is.
 
gyruss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: The Governor's Office tells KFOR that's not true, that the governor was frustrated because he was being told different information in news reports then what he was being told, something they say has improved in recent weeks.

Bullshiat.  He's now tossing the front-line medical workers under the bus.  He knows exactly what he meant.

And it is interesting how his claim of "fearmongering" lines up with what every right-winger has been saying since last February.  Where's the farking line on "fearmongering" because it seems to be "anything that doesn't highlight inept leadership."


More to the point, he threatened them with a ban on elective surgeries to hit them in the pocketbook unless they got in line. You'll never convince me that that wasn't out of spite.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: What I hate about this pandemic (other than the unnecessary dying, suffering, economic struggle, loneliness, etc.) is the part of my personality that has been revealed. I always thought of myself as a good person, who wouldn't wish suffering on anyone, but lately I have begun to wish bad things on many people. For example, this guy? I definitely wish COVID on him. Not a light case, either. I don't want him to die, but I do want him unable to walk up a flight of stairs without stopping to rest in the middle. It's bad. Bad me.

Don't even ask the death fantasy I have for Mitch, the f*cker.


We're in the same boat, hopefully a large enough one that we can social distance.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Tar and feather the bastard.


Much of the GOP wants to bring back firing squad.  I am for bring back tar and feathering.  And then chasing them out of town along the railway line.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gyruss: More to the point, he threatened them with a ban on elective surgeries to hit them in the pocketbook unless they got in line. You'll never convince me that that wasn't out of spite.


Yeah.  Indiana had to stop all elective surgeries yesterday and the hospitals are losing their shiat.
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ratt Lack Of Communication HQ Lyrics
Youtube tvLgwTHAa-M
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Yeah, he ain't gonna be seen near one when he gets the COVID...


Didn't he already have the COVID?
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heh. I'm sitting at work, a hospital, right now. We're rolling back electives again.. starting with anything requiring overnight stays. Next week it'll probably be all electives.

So is it fear mongering? Considering electives are the vast majority of our profit... you tell me.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
remember this at Vote time. ALL the incompetent a-hole politicians who have been less than positive and helpful in these trying hard boiled egg times must be put out to pasture. 'muricans have a nation filled with incompetent assclowns not worthy of their posts. Vote early, Vote often.
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: remember this at Vote time. ALL the incompetent a-hole politicians who have been less than positive and helpful in these trying hard boiled egg times must be put out to pasture. 'muricans have a nation filled with incompetent assclowns not worthy of their posts. Vote early, Vote often.


We're talking state politics here. Especially in Oklahoma. For most of those voters, the only thing that matters is if they have a D or an R in their political party box.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fearrmongering
Like napalming kids in Nam?
Or shooting a coed through the heart at 100 yards?
Or a nurse in her bed?
Bombing a wedding?
Shooting a prone man raising his hands in surrender?
Bombing and burning a city block because you want one apartment out?
Maintaining a government prison outside the U.S. in a country citizens are forbidden to visit, and holding people for 20 years with no charges, or trials?

I guess I know what that guy fears.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Oklahoma governor is a traitor to his species.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Don't even ask the death fantasy I have for Mitch, the f*cker.


I don't want to kill him, but I do want to be first in line to piss on his grave.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: namegoeshere: What I hate about this pandemic (other than the unnecessary dying, suffering, economic struggle, loneliness, etc.) is the part of my personality that has been revealed. I always thought of myself as a good person, who wouldn't wish suffering on anyone, but lately I have begun to wish bad things on many people. For example, this guy? I definitely wish COVID on him. Not a light case, either. I don't want him to die, but I do want him unable to walk up a flight of stairs without stopping to rest in the middle. It's bad. Bad me.

Don't even ask the death fantasy I have for Mitch, the f*cker.

We're in the same boat, hopefully a large enough one that we can social distance.


I've gone full Arya Stark. I have a list. It's not a boat, it's a bus, and there's plenty of room to social distance.
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fine, no vaccine for Oklahoma. residents or you.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stitt sounds like a brit insult. You colossal stitt!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're just panicking, that's it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cleffer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If any Governor's office is being told one thing by a hospital who then turns around and tell the press something else - that is an issue that needs to be addressed. It doesn't matter if it's a Democrat or Republican. Put down your political party hats for two seconds folks. Are you even capable of that any more?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Republicans are f*cked in the head, I swear they all have damaged and/or underdeveloped
prefrontal cortex's


So meet their hatred with your hatred. Funny. It makes you exactly like them.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why hasn't Biden fixed this yet?
 
