 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(CNN)   Apparently someone with a weird kink is with the Civil Aviation Administration of China and wants flight attendants to wear disposable diapers   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Airline, Flight attendant, Hygiene, Federal Aviation Administration, South Korea, country's airline industry, Airport, next sentence  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 4:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In these trying times, I save money by using permanent diapers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"And what can I get you to drink today sir?"
"A Pepsi"
"One second, I'm just taking a sh*t"
"Oh"
"Let me squat down in the aisle here, it might speed it up"
"Ummmm you can come back later"
"No, no, no, I'm good. Just don't look at me. I can't sh*t if you look at me"

This is our lives now.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good lord. It is said many Federal Aviation Regulations in the US are written in the blood of those who passed before.

I've never heard of one written in shiat.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't they just crap in the corner of the cockpit?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hershey Highway right into the Danger Zone!"
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where's the Disgusting tag?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But there's no coronavirus in China! They've only been reporting a dozen cases a day!

/s
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pics before it happens !
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow, I was only kidding with that suggestion.
 
joker420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the virus case count in China for today is.....
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In August, a woman traveling from Italy to South Korea contracted coronavirus during her trip, and a visit to the bathroom -- the only place where she didn't wear an N95 mask -- was named as the possible source of her infection.

Maybe I don't spend enough time in the bathroom with Italian women, but why does one need to remove the mask while in an airplane lavatory? I guess she had to throw up? Too much lasagna and wine probably.
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: In these trying times, I save money by using permanent diapers.


Depends.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Great idea. I'm going to propose this at my next staff meeting. Especially for that hot little redhead with the eyepatch and the clubbed foot
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You'll need to wear diapers taking a Paris train. There's plenty of toilets in the train. It's the smell you want to avoid. It's not like anyone will notice.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.