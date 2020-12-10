 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Facial recognition for pigs is here. I guess I better shave today   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Facial recognition system, Pig, Livestock, Wild boar, nation's pork farms, Pork, Chinese pork market, Meat  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that's not a pig, that's a dog
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. We should be keeping track of these feral menaces.
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can it recognize 30-50 feral hogs in 3-5 minutes? Need an answer, soonish.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's all coming back.  I thought it was just a dream.  I remember that party, but I can't put a name to a face.

Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You bein' funny? You put me piggies in the cumputah, and you'll get a guided fookin' tour of their insides!


/Probably funny only to me
//Brick Top is one of my favorite movie villains
//Piggies
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Not the first thing I thought of but close and funny!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which."
 
