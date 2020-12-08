 Skip to content
Cleveland browns fall from high rise balcony
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Were they steamy?

/Brown bombers
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can tell it's animal waste by the taste
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"And the quarterback has been defenestrated!"

/dnrtfa
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People in one part of the neighborhood are fed up with they say some apartment tenants are sweeping animal waste off their high-rise balconies."

What language was that translated from?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they would appreciate that. Save on little plastic bags in the trash system.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: You can tell it's animal waste by the taste


Someone voted that smart.  Now I know someone has a worse life than I have.  I feel better.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That'sNasty.

/.jpg
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The last Fark party I went to was in Cleveland.
I got a midge in my eye on the way there and spent the whole party digging in my eye.
It was miserable.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Things are quite shiatty in Cleveland.
 
Lee451
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I worked in an apartment complex back in the mid 1980,'s. The problem there was people getting drunk and pissing off of the balcony. This was in New Jersey.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"It's not just frustrating - it really angers the hell out of me, to be honest, and I think we have the right as simply citizens to be able to walk without feces falling on us," said Robinson."

Not in 2020, bro.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's the Clevelandest thing I've read today.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone not paying attention.  The Browns are actually good this year.  (it is 2020, though)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Story indicates the feces was orange, maybe Bengals?
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: "I seen turds..."

Haven't we all, my friend.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: "People in one part of the neighborhood are fed up with they say some apartment tenants are sweeping animal waste off their high-rise balconies."

What language was that translated from?


Pootuguese
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ohio could fall into the lake and nothing of value would be lost.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lee451: I worked in an apartment complex back in the mid 1980,'s. The problem there was people getting drunk and pissing off of the balcony. This was in New Jersey.


CPSB:

my ex had a basement suite in Vancouver when she was going to University and couldn't figure out why her place would stink if they opened their bedroom windows.

Turns out, the guys upstairs would drink beer all day (as they should) and would piss off their balcony which squared their landing in the dugout for her bedroom window in the basement suite; it would get nice out, she'd open her window and get to inhale all that lovely beer-piss baking in the drain rock right by her noggin.

I just always thought she had really bad breath but it made sense afterwards once we figured it out.

/Cool Piss Story Bro
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: "People in one part of the neighborhood are fed up with they say some apartment tenants are sweeping animal waste off their high-rise balconies."

What language was that translated from?


Some neighbors are angry about tenants flinging poop.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But they yelled "Gardyloo!" first, so it's really not their fault.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Dork Gently: "People in one part of the neighborhood are fed up with they say some apartment tenants are sweeping animal waste off their high-rise balconies."

What language was that translated from?

Some neighbors are angry about tenants flinging poop.


thatsracist.jpg

/I keed
 
great_tigers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The San Francisco Treat
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Ohio could fall into the lake and nothing of value would be lost.


As a NE Ohio resident, I disagree. Mostly because we have a net greater value than a lot of other areas.

The issue with ohio: once you get south of Columbus, you leave civilization and wander into towns run by a combination of the Mayor from Footloose and a bunch of screaming conservative Jesus-moms.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Dork Gently: "People in one part of the neighborhood are fed up with they say some apartment tenants are sweeping animal waste off their high-rise balconies."

What language was that translated from?

Some neighbors are angry about tenants flinging poop.


In retrospect, "Pricipal caught sayof?" would have been more appropriate.  A few words ("they say") seem to have been cut and paste into the wrong place, breaking the sentence's grammar.
 
