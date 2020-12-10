 Skip to content
(gCaptain)   Remember those seafarers who were stranded at sea, in March, due to the pandemic? 400,000 of them are still out there. Another 400,000 are still trapped in foreign countries without pay.
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, Fidelity International is surely out to protect the workers here, not at all trying to erode protections against the spread of the virus because its putting their rich people yacht money at risk.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Must not be many middle class white people stuck out there.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least someone followed up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wish I was stranded at sea, at least I wouldn't have to worry about catching the rona or having an orange dictator rule over me.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Yes, Fidelity International is surely out to protect the workers here, not at all trying to erode protections against the spread of the virus because its putting their rich people yacht money at risk.


The issue IS in their self-interest. If the big boats go out of service, they won't make money. More importantly, the shipment of bread and circuses to quell the rabble will stop and we know where that would go.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"plans to write to the United Nations next week"

I think we've achieved a new record holder in 'the least we could do'.
 
