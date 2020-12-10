 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   First 737 Max returns to the skies. For now   (abc.net.au) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
anyone who flies in a pandemic is a moron.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chucknasty: anyone who flies in a pandemic is a moron.


Anyone who flies in a 737 Max during a pandemic is a dead moron.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why I always fly in an airliner.

Sorry, I'll get my coat :(
 
Klyukva
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have the people who reapproved it had to fly on one yet?
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Till another one smacks the ground
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two years?? It's been two years?!

/wait...Year Of The Covid doesn't count. That's probably why I feel it was so recent.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Points for avoiding the market rebranding path.
They addressed the anti-stall override problem.
It's not like they just slapped a new sticker over the original 737 label and called it the Always Virus-Free 738 Safety No-Crashy Jet.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Have the people who reapproved it had to fly on one yet?


I believe I've seen more than one story about Boeing and airline execs riding along.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Have the people who reapproved it had to fly on one yet?


Well said.
Add to the passenger list all of the Boeing execs that say it is now safe.

/this should be a standard practice
//such flights should be filled with these people and publicized
///either way it will be a win, even if as a warning for others
 
untoldforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boeing threw away decades of good engineering and trust in search of profit. They have been moving production from unionized workers in Washington to non union plants that produce inferior planes. It was criminal for them to produce the 737 MAX with a critical system with no redundancy. No executive will ever face a day in prison over this, though. This is still America, after all.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The problem was they installed half a correction for the engine thrust angle in the software, and then went all tech company and expected subscription to updates. Just deploy the software fix for free and everything is cool.
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
awesomegifs.comView Full Size

Hope they fixed it
 
recombobulator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know what you're all thinking.  "Oooh, it'll just fly downward for no reason until it hits the ground" you say to yourself.  Well, Mr/Ms. Smarty Pants, what if they put the flight computer in upside down?  It'll fly away from Earth forever!  The delay was in getting an initial interstellar operations license from Tanus.
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boeing said it upgraded the plane's safety systems and software..

well, when the software has been changed to not uncontrollably crash your jets, i guess you can call that an upgrade.
 
