Do domes have some sort of mystical power that flat roofed buildings don't have?
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes.  The powers of mathematics and physics.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Yes.  The powers of mathematics and physics.


This.  Domed building tend not to collect masses of snow that cause to collapse.  Also they strong like human skull.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Yes.  The powers of mathematics and physics.


Powers of math and physics which dictate that ventilation in domed structures is much more efficient than in roofed buildings.  This brief engineering report claims that there is 50x more airflow through one of these things than a traditional classroom.  It's a report from one of the companies selling such structures, so grain of salt, etc, but I can assure you it's not outright wrong.

Oh, and since subby apparently didn't read the article, here's the diagram at the top showing how that works.

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They create vibrational frequencies which protect from COVID, funnel science and mathematics, and help kids learn how to read good.
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Forty-Three: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Yes.  The powers of mathematics and physics.

Powers of math and physics which dictate that ventilation in domed structures is much more efficient than in roofed buildings.  This brief engineering report claims that there is 50x more airflow through one of these things than a traditional classroom.  It's a report from one of the companies selling such structures, so grain of salt, etc, but I can assure you it's not outright wrong.

Oh, and since subby apparently didn't read the article, here's the diagram at the top showing how that works.

It's still an enclosed space. Why do I give a shiat how efficient the top of the structure is at ventilation if you're (not you you're) still breathing in my farking face at the bottom 5 feet of the structure?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pyramids are better...(And hold a lot of grain)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll say!

bobobolinskii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Approved this message

mojuba
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Domes?
 
turboke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It's still an enclosed space. Why do I give a shiat how efficient the top of the structure is at ventilation if you're (not you you're) still breathing in my farking face at the bottom 5 feet of the structure?


Because your breath is warmer than the surrounding air (ok, maybe not during a heatwave) and warmer air floats up. Admittedly, I have no idea about the virusladen aerosol's density. But if aerosols couldn't float up in the air, CFCs wouldn't be the problem that they are (but a whole other problem instead). Anyway, you can help them float up by creating circulation.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

50x when x is practically nothing isn't hard to achieve though, is it?

At least where I'm from, classrooms didn't have windows that opened and the HVAC was designed to heat and cool, not ventilate.

You could achieve a 50x increase in airflow through my current room by opening the window and putting a $10 fan in the window.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

You are technically correct - it is still an enclosed space.  However, also note that a dome structure has a higher ceiling than most flat roofed rooms.  That extra space is might make a difference when it comes to safety... or not.  But it's possible, at least.


You are technically correct - it is still an enclosed space.  However, also note that a dome structure has a higher ceiling than most flat roofed rooms.  That extra space is might make a difference when it comes to safety... or not.  But it's possible, at least.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

50x when x is practically nothing isn't hard to achieve though, is it?

At least where I'm from, classrooms didn't have windows that opened and the HVAC was designed to heat and cool, not ventilate.

You could achieve a 50x increase in airflow through my current room by opening the window and putting a $10 fan in the window.


no, not really. The airflow physics in a square room are weird. You think the air will just go from window to window, but it will also go under the door (or out, if its open), into the vents, and deflect off of everything inbetween

The dome basically just says air goes in at the bottom and out at the top. No wonky mess like in a square room
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It's still an enclosed space. Why do I give a shiat how efficient the top of the structure is at ventilation if you're (not you you're) still breathing in my farking face at the bottom 5 feet of the structure?


For the exact same reason that being next to somebody outside is safer than being next to somebody inside and for the exact same reason that having less people in an enclosed space is safer than having more people in enclosed space - dilution of the contaminants (in this case COVID) with fresh air

The dome has a much larger volume and a much higher fresh air turnover time and is therefore is just inherently safer, by a significant amount.  There's hard numbers in the engineering report I linked above, and while yes, it's from a company selling the domes, it's signed and certified by a real PE, so it's got to be in the ballpark.

Oh, and also it's just basic physics.
 
