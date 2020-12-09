 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   1 out of 22
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And here I thought 30 failed MAGA court cases were suddenly wiped away from the pages of history....
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that like 5%?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jeez! How many people are in on this conspiracy?!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By the end of the year America will probably be like it was hit by the Munchen virus from Counterpart.

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's just hope and pray there are no problems with the vaccine and its distribution.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Is that like 5%?


4.5454545454545 percent, appropriately enough.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Let's just hope and pray there are no problems with the vaccine and its distribution.


I wonder what Trump could do to throw a monkey wrench into the distribution effort on his way out the door.

Come to think of it, I could see him getting on Twitter and urging Americans to NOT take the vaccine as it was "unsafe." If he hammered on that message every day before and after leaving office, and if fellow RWNJs makes it national news every time somebody has a bad reaction to the vaccine...

I think too much about this stuff.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Is that like 5%?


Five percent is a lot larger than you probably realize.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: FlyingBacon: Is that like 5%?

Five percent is a lot larger than you probably realize.


15,000,000+
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Is that like 5%?


It's a *kindof* 5%
 
joker420
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kdawg7736: Let's just hope and pray there are no problems with the vaccine and its distribution.


One good thing is that the anti-maskers won't take the vaccine so that's 50 million doses, give or take, for everyone else.
 
