114
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm tired of all this winning.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And those f*cking idiots who follow Trump still refuse to take it seriously.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And those f*cking idiots who follow Trump still refuse to take it seriously.


Not just Trumpers who aren't taking seriously
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And those f*cking idiots who follow Trump still refuse to take it seriously.


The ones who die the most are black people so of course they love it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deadliest days in American history:
1. Galveston Hurricane - 8,000
2. Antietam - 3,600
3. 1906 San Francisco Earthquake - 3,000+
4. 9/11 - 2,977
5. today (covid) 3,000+
6. Yesterday(covid)- 2,900+
7. Last Thursday (covid)- 2,861
8. Last Wednesday (covid) - 2,762
9. Last Tuesday (covid) - 2.461
10. Last Friday (covid) - 2,439
11. Pearl Harbor - 2,403

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: Deadliest days in American history:
1. Galveston Hurricane - 8,000
2. Antietam - 3,600
3. 1906 San Francisco Earthquake - 3,000+
4. 9/11 - 2,977
5. today (covid) 3,000+
6. Yesterday(covid)- 2,900+
7. Last Thursday (covid)- 2,861
8. Last Wednesday (covid) - 2,762
9. Last Tuesday (covid) - 2.461
10. Last Friday (covid) - 2,439
11. Pearl Harbor - 2,403

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


Kinda, but...

Snopes
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Kinda, but...

Snopes


Come on, I was enjoying how blatantly wrong the information was, and on so many levels.  Now it'll only be the second- or third-highest-rated post in the thread.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gonna get worse before it gets better. Thanksgiving deaths haven't even happened yet
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That White House report from 3 lifetimes ago. The one that leaked saying there might be 3,000 deaths a day and then it was "only" 1,000 a day.

And people mocked the silly exaggerated number.

I miss those days
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're number one! We're number one!
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya, USA is farked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: Cake Hunter: Kinda, but...

Snopes

Come on, I was enjoying how blatantly wrong the information was, and on so many levels.  Now it'll only be the second- or third-highest-rated post in the thread.


Snopes you, pal. Get snopsed.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: Mike_LowELL: Cake Hunter: Kinda, but...

Snopes

Come on, I was enjoying how blatantly wrong the information was, and on so many levels.  Now it'll only be the second- or third-highest-rated post in the thread.

Snopes you, pal. Get snopsed.


Snopes is the quintessential example of how you don't have an actual argument if you have to resort to facts and logic.  Every time they cite a source, I lose my goddamn mind.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300,000 deaths by the weekend.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I hope is when KFC behemoth leaves office, Fark stops linking Twitter.  My web browser won't load twitter links anymore.  About to add the site to my hosts file.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some serious dedication to a Democrat Party hoax to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


woo! and only $23.90 on Amazon right now!

/the only thing more American than record Covid deaths is further enriching Jeff Bezos
//so get to it already
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
failed state. start over. how the fark did u a-holes let it get this bad? a canadian wants to know.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Deadliest days in American history:
1. Galveston Hurricane - 8,000
2. Antietam - 3,600
3. 1906 San Francisco Earthquake - 3,000+
4. 9/11 - 2,977
5. today (covid) 3,000+
6. Yesterday(covid)- 2,900+
7. Last Thursday (covid)- 2,861
8. Last Wednesday (covid) - 2,762
9. Last Tuesday (covid) - 2.461
10. Last Friday (covid) - 2,439
11. Pearl Harbor - 2,403

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


I don't want to be that guy but did you miss
12. Benghazi - 4
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: blastoh: Deadliest days in American history:
1. Galveston Hurricane - 8,000
2. Antietam - 3,600
3. 1906 San Francisco Earthquake - 3,000+
4. 9/11 - 2,977
5. today (covid) 3,000+
6. Yesterday(covid)- 2,900+
7. Last Thursday (covid)- 2,861
8. Last Wednesday (covid) - 2,762
9. Last Tuesday (covid) - 2.461
10. Last Friday (covid) - 2,439
11. Pearl Harbor - 2,403

[Fark user image image 850x1062]

Kinda, but...

Snopes


#4 and #5 need to be swapped.  Remember how outraged everyone was about 9/11?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: failed state. start over. how the fark did u a-holes let it get this bad? a canadian wants to know.


American Exceptionalism means you don't have to try.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: failed state. start over. how the fark did u a-holes let it get this bad? a canadian wants to know.


It's the failed experiment called "federalism".
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: Cake Hunter: Mike_LowELL: Cake Hunter: Kinda, but...

Snopes

Come on, I was enjoying how blatantly wrong the information was, and on so many levels.  Now it'll only be the second- or third-highest-rated post in the thread.

Snopes you, pal. Get snopsed.

Snopes is the quintessential example of how you don't have an actual argument if you have to resort to facts and logic.  Every time they cite a source, I lose my goddamn mind.


You can use facts to prove anything no matter how remotely true.  Facts schmacts.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its the way God planned it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it time for the weather in a lot of places to start getting nasty with lots of snow on the ground for weeks at a time? Seems like those giant tent field hospitals won't be an option for a lot of places so I hope there is a Plan B for the poor bastards who need it.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst about it is that if trumpers even start to give a fark, they will not blame trump or the gop or the plague rats, they'll blame china.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The worst about it is that if trumpers even start to give a fark, they will not blame trump or the gop or the plague rats, they'll blame china.


I figured they'd blame libruls/Democrats
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with covid is not from covid, but that is not how they count it now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who spread disinformation about masks should be punished. Fines at the bottom, drawn and quartered at the top.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys have to get in on this sweet conspiracy.  I've died of COVID three times this year and Soros has paid me $30,000 each time!  It's great conning the rubes with a fake disease and destroying Donald Trump's great economy at the same time!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The worst about it is that if trumpers even start to give a fark, they will not blame trump or the gop or the plague rats, they'll blame china.


Come January they will be blaming Biden for it. ALL of it.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that a 9-11 of Covid deaths?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: One thing I hope is when KFC behemoth leaves office, Fark stops linking Twitter.  My web browser won't load twitter links anymore.  About to add the site to my hosts file.


Unfortunately, that's where news is now. Most outlets put out a tweet long before they have a full article to publish.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And those f*cking idiots who follow Trump still refuse to take it seriously.


It's all republicans fault!  Whaaaa!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 757x613]


If only the New York Times had a FARK filter, they'd have said Trump was a ratings hit.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Walker: [Fark user image image 757x613]

If only the New York Times had a FARK filter, they'd have said Trump was a ratings hit.


Damn, they fixed it.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The worst about it is that if trumpers even start to give a fark, they will not blame trump or the gop or the plague rats, they'll blame china.


You misspelled Biden.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 He could have done sooooo much and pushed soooo hard to make people understand that this is the worst disease to come along in several generations. Instead, trump* is the biggest biological terrorist the world has ever known. He should be treated a such.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to believe now that 3,000+ was newsworthy and terrifying when it just referred to the overall national total of deaths.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3000 a day will seem low come January.
We're currently having a surge on a top a surge (thanks to everybody getting together for Thanksgiving)
Now they're gonna get together for Christmas and New Years Eve and were gonna have a surge on top a surge on top a surge on top a surge.

surgesoda.comView Full Size
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Benevolent Misanthrope: And those f*cking idiots who follow Trump still refuse to take it seriously.

It's all republicans fault!  Whaaaa!


Yeah, all those dirty Republicans in CA and NY causing cases to rise 80% the last two weeks!

Screw them!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Hard to believe now that 3,000+ was newsworthy and terrifying when it just referred to the overall national total of deaths.


We will hit 4000 a day before Trump is gone
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Jeebus Saves: Benevolent Misanthrope: And those f*cking idiots who follow Trump still refuse to take it seriously.

It's all republicans fault!  Whaaaa!

Yeah, all those dirty Republicans in CA and NY causing cases to rise 80% the last two weeks!

Screw them!


Lack of a national testing strategy

Republican governors opening their states to serve as viral reserve banks

Moronic Republican anti-maskers

Yes
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Jeebus Saves: Benevolent Misanthrope: And those f*cking idiots who follow Trump still refuse to take it seriously.

It's all republicans fault!  Whaaaa!

Yeah, all those dirty Republicans in CA and NY causing cases to rise 80% the last two weeks!

Screw them!


Well Georgia is run by a Republican and they're in worse shape than NY.

https://rt.live/
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: lolmao500: The worst about it is that if trumpers even start to give a fark, they will not blame trump or the gop or the plague rats, they'll blame china.

Come January they will be blaming Biden for it. ALL of it.


True story.. Joe Biden will go full communism because his voters will beok with it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that some of the plague rats and "it really isn't that bad" and we are all over reacting covidiots have arrived to brighten up the conversation.
 
