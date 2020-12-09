 Skip to content
 
(NBC 10 Boston)   Governor says it's just a jump to the left, and then a step to the right, but it's a return to phase 3, step 1 of reopening, plus some new restrictions, that will really drive Massholes insane   (nbcboston.com) divider line
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/Too bad there's no image of Dr. Frank N Furter wearing a mask.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive them insane with antici...
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massholes sounds like something chubby-chasers look for in the back of a Volkswagen
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governer farkwit is trying to deny that the state needs to be locked down hard.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tired old thing?
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to die, aren't we?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like like more of a half-Massed effort. Do they really expect to prevent anything?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that time Tim Curry and Meatloaf got farked up and did a sketch on SNL?

Rocky Horror Shop - Saturday Night Live
Youtube pyeyqSFdMhg
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say It!
 
get real
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You suck, we are trying hard in Massachusetts to beat this,
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am so disappointed in myself that I read this to the tune of Mambo #5
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Say It!


Don't spray it!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Castles don't have phones, Massholes!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hervatski: We're all going to die, aren't we?


I'm afraid so.

Want some taffy?  It's salt-water.
 
joker420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blue state.
 
