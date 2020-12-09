 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   He then went on to wonder why slot machines don't dispense actual cherries   (lotterypost.com) divider line
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On his car
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Martel, who is representing himself in court,

I begin to see the problem.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Martel, who is representing himself in court,

I begin to see the problem.


Well, they say someone who represents himself has a fool for a client. Of course any lawyer who represents this guy has one too...
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lottery commish should just hand him one of these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the edible has kicked in when I started to think of ways he could win.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cherries are out of season, duh.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Give him a big chunk of gold plated whatever, then...

"In compliance with the state's public disclosure laws, the lottery's pleased to announce Mr. Martel, of 123 Somewhere St, is the lucky recipient of a lottery prize valued at $750,000."

I'm sure he'll make a lot of new friends.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Work on contingency? No, money down!
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's just following along with what his Dear Leader would do.
 
joker420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dems take notice, lawsuits can be filed for anything.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driver: The lottery commish should just hand him one of these

[Fark user image image 275x183]


Perfect.

I would also ask if he would accept his "winnings" in gold coins, and when he leaps at the offer, club him over the head with a sack of gold-foil-wrapped chocolate discs.

You know, the really nasty "chocolate" that tastes like a candle that got assaulted by a stale cocoa bean.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kinda makes me wish for a slot machine where if you get matching "Bar" symbols the machine spits out drink tokens.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

joker420: Dems take notice, lawsuits can be filed for anything.


And now they'll all be winners, no matter the ridiculousness of them because up until this year no one knew everything was rigged, but now we do.
 
