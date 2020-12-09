 Skip to content
(CNN)   How cool for the 900th person at the very end who got a free meal   (cnn.com) divider line
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Minnesota Nice is still a thing after all.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over a couple days? Someone generated buzz to make this happen. Probably the DQ staff.

/Let's get the cynicism in this thread out of the way early. Or started right. Your choice, farkers.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in a pay it forward drive through line, but the car behind me ordered $40 worth of food.  So I enjoyed my free chicken sandwich and went on with my day.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Over a couple days? Someone generated buzz to make this happen. Probably the DQ staff.

/Let's get the cynicism in this thread out of the way early. Or started right. Your choice, farkers.


I just try to picture how awkward it was when the 900th guy broke the streak.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens all the time but usually the cashier steals the money before the 2nd car.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: ajgeek: Over a couple days? Someone generated buzz to make this happen. Probably the DQ staff.

/Let's get the cynicism in this thread out of the way early. Or started right. Your choice, farkers.

I just try to picture how awkward it was when the 900th guy broke the streak.


Accepting the free meal is what you're supposed to do. What's awkward is passing the buck to the next guy. 899 people wouldn't accept the generosity of the person in front of them.

I've gotten a meal paid for that way. The cashier said it's paid for, pull forward, so I did. For that long of a chain, the cashier was likely asking people if they wanted to pay it forward, which is not right because it puts each customer on the spot.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...a drive-thru in Brainerd, Minnesota, over 100 miles north of Minneapolis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So why is this a thing? nobody got free food, everybody had to pay, I'm not gonna pay for some fat ass couple behind me when i just ordered burger and drink. It might be feel good story but didn't accomplish anything except for filling the coffers of the fast food place.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't get the Asinine tag. Sure it's a 2 and a half day pointless empty gesture, a bit silly, and probably a bit annoying to some people. I'm not arguing, I'm just not sure why it was marked asinine.

/probably because I'm a butthole.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Me:Wait.. now that I know I'm not paying, I'd like to change my order.   10 of each item please.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: So why is this a thing? nobody got free food, everybody had to pay, I'm not gonna pay for some fat ass couple behind me when i just ordered burger and drink. It might be feel good story but didn't accomplish anything except for filling the coffers of the fast food place.


My thoughts, exactly. I never understood this phenomenon; it's pointless and awkward.

Anyone who wants to perform a good deed should go donate to a local food bank.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

akya: Me:Wait.. now that I know I'm not paying, I'd like to change my order.   10 of each item please.


I'm somewhat shocked that this doesn't happen more frequently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sidailurch: I don't get the Asinine tag. Sure it's a 2 and a half day pointless empty gesture, a bit silly, and probably a bit annoying to some people. I'm not arguing, I'm just not sure why it was marked asinine.

/probably because I'm a butthole.


You Poor pleb -- people being kind to each other, rounding up to donate to a children's hospital, and a small restaurant getting 900 customers in a small city during COVID-19 is ACKUTALLY A BAD THING(TM).

See my article in Salon about it.
 
