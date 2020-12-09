 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SpaceX)   Starship has a great high altitude test flight. Low altitude landing not so much   (spacex.com) divider line
108
    More: News  
•       •       •

2043 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Dec 2020 at 6:02 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



108 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was AWESOME!
 
inner ted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was awesome !
Great job for a first test and good luck for the next!

Wooooo
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was bloody BEAUTIFUL!!!
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's only a model.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They friggin nailed everything they needed to do actually. It was a test flight and it was expected to end up as some type of flaming hulk.

They ran it up to altitude and lost 1 engine. The lost a second. Not sure if either of those were planned. But then did an amazing maintain altitude and move straight sideways with the last engine running. Then shut that down and fell controlled horizontally until it relit at least 1 engine, returned to vertical flight, and hit the landing pad square in the middle at to fast a speed and bent things up.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Starship | SN8 | High-Altitude Flight Test
Youtube ap-BkkrRg-o
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know that all rockets are sort of phallic, but Jesus, SpaceX. That silhouette.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rock-solid aerodynamics during the bellyflop.  I was watching the SpaceX feed and you could see the fins actuate to keep that thing in trim.

And the engine start & rapid pivot went right, too.

Improve the engine reliability, bring on the booster.

Mars, here we come.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They said we're crazy. What do they know?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That looked like the ending of a Gerry Anderson movie.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This new version of Kerbal Space Program is looking awesome!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just your standard fast landing with the optional fast fire.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm absolutely sure just the data they got via telemetry flying vertically in a horizontal direction is going to be worth the cost of the whole test itself for SpaceX.

In a "WTF? We can do that?" kind of way.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If only you believe like I believe, baby (if only you believe like I believe), Space X would get by
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I know that all rockets are sort of phallic, but Jesus, SpaceX. That silhouette.

[Fark user image 250x661]


It's even ribbed for her pleasure...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We built this space program...."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, and Elon tweeted that the fuel switch from main tanks to header tanks was successful too.  One more item on the list to check off.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As my grandpa said of his space race days, "We learned a lot from every explosion."
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So...not a disaster?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jtown: As my grandpa said of his space race days, "We learned a lot from every explosion."


Yup. Computers can only simulate so much. At some point, you just have to blow shiat up and see what happens.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kudayta: So...not a disaster?


Call it the best case failure
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I normally consider a KSP flight a success if I can crash the ship back into the launch pad.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sir, this is a Taco Bell ...

/ I'll bet the Russian and Chinese judges will penalize too harshly for the gymnast's failed landing.
// but bonus for BOOM!
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looked like one wacky motor took that thing down.

I'm actually impressed that the thing nearly stuck a landing on 2 functional motors and a blown to shreds gimble.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One more strut woulda done it...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So is China or SpaceX winning the new race?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was 60/40 on an Earth-shattering kaboom.

Leaving satisfied.
 
Gheist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That was freaking amazing.
I always watch these and come away both inspired and and saddened that I'm not Elon Musk.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Starship thought nothing was gonna stop them, but failed to account for the ground.
 
inner ted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Watching the replays and only one engine was firing on the landing attempt
I thought it was really coming in hot but different view shows it was actually quite controlled - maybe if it's supposed to land on the moon or Mars it tooootally would have made it

Yay
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I saw the same thing on Season 4 of The Expanse.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I know that all rockets are sort of phallic, but Jesus, SpaceX. That silhouette.

[Fark user image 250x661]


Most men overcompensate with guns. Elon Musk overcompensates with rockets.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
99% successful flight
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 196x181] [View Full Size image _x_]


Less so than Blue Origin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They don't call it a suicide burn for nothing.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not sure if the boost-phase engine shutdown was planned, but it looked like they were still on two engines at landing time.  Can't help but think that's why it came in too fast.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It did hit the landing pad, albeit a little harder than what would be optimal.

Fun to watch these early tests.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Silly, no?
When a rocket ship explodes, and everybody still wants to fly
Some say a man ain't truly happy, til a man truly dies
Oh why?
Time

-Prince, Sign O the Times

That was awesome! Congrats to SpaceX
A friend on South Padre said it was really loud - not sure if she meant the rocket or the boom at the end
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
well, they won't have build a new one.. pretty much every farm has a silo for Toddler Musk to blow up.

What's next? They're going to build Tintin's moon rocket to go to the moon? The russians build more rockety rockets than a flying grain silo with flimsy wings glued to it. ugh... (I hope they recycle all that wasted steel over the last year(s)).

The falcon's however are awesome, this silo business should be left to farmers not overly rich man-childs.

/Needs more boosters.
//And more imagination.
///The state of third slashy america is pretty sad, on all fronts.
////Fourth slashy thinks this won't go over well, but it is just my insignificant opinion, disregard as needed.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: MBooda: [Fark user image 196x181] [View Full Size image _x_]

Less so than Blue Origin.
[Fark user image image 850x566]


The bigger the Dick you are, the bigger your compensator.
 
boozehat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It landed!!!!
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jtown: As my grandpa said of his space race days, "We learned a lot from every explosion."


And the Nazis
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was fun to watch. Hopefully the telemetry data they collected tells the story of what needs to be improved upon before the next kaboom attempt.

/a few more kabooms and then its time for some orbital payloads?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khitsicker: [Fark user image 522x328] [View Full Size image _x_]


This was a second stage assembly. The landing ability test was very secondary since you would rarely if ever expect the second stage of your rocket to land and be reused. Data was gleaned as to maybe how to do that. Otherwise it hit the other metrics pretty, pretty, damn well.

But again, they never expected this rocket to properly land. They pretty much knew before it launched that it was a bubble gum wrapper they would have to scrape up from the floor. They mainly wanted to test the possibility that it could do something like that and get data to study.
 
Displayed 50 of 108 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.