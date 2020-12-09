 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   If I can't live there, no one will   (azfamily.com) divider line
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shawn Colvin - Sunny Came Home
Youtube qfKKBDFCiIA
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not a White House article. Kinda surprised
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least she'll now have a place to live.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean... yeah?

This is not exactly an uncommon crime (property destruction in response to an eviction).  Since right now evicting someone is essentially attempting to murder them and also kill off a bunch of random people by way of public health threat, I can't even really say it's an unsympathetic one, y'know?

There's actually supposed to be a moratorium on evictions from the CDC until the end of December, isn't there?
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Banks and bank apologists will go blue in the face telling you how much banks don't want to evict you and how much they don't want to be landlords.

But they sure work awful goddamned hard at trying to be landlords and trying to evict you.

Something about actions speaking louder than words or something.

This woman is a goddamned American Hero. fark the bank.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just wait until the eviction moritorums end. shiat's going to get ugly.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$90k for a home and contents?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFA:  "...Investigators say she was wearing the same clothing identified in the video, with the exception of her sweatshirt.  She was arrested..."

Evicted?   Well, maybe not evicted.
 
jumac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Banks and bank apologists will go blue in the face telling you how much banks don't want to evict you and how much they don't want to be landlords.

But they sure work awful goddamned hard at trying to be landlords and trying to evict you.

Something about actions speaking louder than words or something.

This woman is a goddamned American Hero. fark the bank.


Guess you didn't read the story.  this wasn't a eviction by a bank.  The house was owned by a family member.  Story didn't get into much detail but going guess she was staying there ether rent free or for a small amount and did something that made her family kick her out.  and when you do something that bad to make family kick you out, you really done goof up.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jim_Callahan: I mean... yeah?

This is not exactly an uncommon crime (property destruction in response to an eviction).  Since right now evicting someone is essentially attempting to murder them and also kill off a bunch of random people by way of public health threat, I can't even really say it's an unsympathetic one, y'know?

There's actually supposed to be a moratorium on evictions from the CDC until the end of December, isn't there?


Is that moratorium even legally binding? Seems to me like it has no more power than a firm suggestion.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: $90k for a home and contents?


Aaaand nothing of value was lost?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*shrug* I've done worse
 
