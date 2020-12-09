 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   "How do you crash into that? It's as big as a house?"   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It can be done fair easy if you're a dumbass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently he had one of them newfangled flying cars.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like that NZ & Oz call them "relocatable homes."
 
jumac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
same way stupid people back into a parked tracker trailer.  Have one work.  In the last 2 or 3 years we have had at lest 4 people after dropping off donations to the store back into the trailer and take out their rear window.  It like how can you miss a big white trailer right there.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I swear that thing just came out of nowhere!  I had no warning at all!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I was in high school I worked construction during breaks and summers. One very early morning on a drive to a work site we watched in horror as a small car (this was the 90s so it was probably a Festiva or something similar) drove directly into the back of a (much slower) moving semi truck. The driver must have fallen asleep because there was no braking at all. Just drove right into it and the car was mangled. There was zero chance the driver lived.

Weird way to start a work day.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe he would have seen this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The driver could have had a stroke or a seizure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I like that NZ & Oz call them "relocatable homes."


I stumbled across an Australian manufacturer of specialty trailers and other accoutrements used to move houses and etc.  As a nerdy mechanical engineering generally curious/WTF procrastinator - what a neat rabbit hole of specialized equipment that was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I like that NZ & Oz call them "relocatable homes."


Yeah pretty much all wooden framed houses are considered 'relocatable'. You buy some nice cottage from the sticks which noone wants to live in and have it delivered to your section, usually to be tarted up beyond recognition once it gets there. Most of them aren't like trailers or something, just ordinary houses.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People regularly crash into houses that AREN'T on the road, so this isn't anything new.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I like that NZ & Oz call them "relocatable homes."


Technically, every home in NZ is "relocatable".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He went for a drive to take his mind off of the fact that Becky won't let him smash?
 
