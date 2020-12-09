 Skip to content
(Guardian)   One can get some serious coin from a well tended garden   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Henry VIII of England, important hoard of Tudor coins, Anne Boleyn, significant coin hoards, Jane Seymour, Wives of Henry VIII, British Museum, marriage history of Henry VIII  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But can you get more cookies like I can from my garden in Cookie Clicker?
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read London by Eduard Rutherford about 10 years ago (good historical fiction) and something like this was laced into the plot through the generations.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's nothing. I can pick up 16k Bells by smacking a rock a few times with my shovel, and I can do it every single day.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also agrees that there is an epidemic of gold digging hoards.
 
6nome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Toss a coin to your gardener.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
dammit i cannot find the pubes guy gif anywhere on the internet... stupid team coco scrubbing everything
 
