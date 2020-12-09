 Skip to content
(YouTube)   It is time for a most cherished, beloved personal holiday tradition: A full and complete transcript of Ralphie's old man swearing at the furnace in "A Christmas Story"   (youtube.com)
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 09 Dec 2020 at 4:26 PM



Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time for my most beloved personal holiday tradition: An accurate transcript of Ralphie's old man's cursing at his furnace from "A Christmas Story":

=================

Ralphie's old man: "Hold it! Shhhh..."

(smoke pours from a vent as clanking noises come from the basement)

"Aha! AHA! It's a clinkerrrr! That blasted stupid furnace! Dadgummit!"

(Stomps downstairs; loud crash)

Ralphie's old man: "Ow! Damn skates! A HACK HACK COUGH COUGH! Oh, for cripes' sake -- open up the damper, will ya? Who the hell turned it all the way down? Again?!! Aw, blast it! Poop flirt rattletrap camel flirt! YOU BLONKER! Rattle feet sturcklefrat!"

(additional crashing noises)

Ralphie's old man:"Of a womp sack butt ratter bottom fodder!"

Narrator:"In the heat of battle, my father wove a tapestry of obscenity that, as far as we know, is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan."

Ralph's old man:"Smick melly womp walker! Drop dumb fratten house snickle fifer!"

===================

You're welcome.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malafinga!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would a transcript need to be on youtube?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Need proper captioning on the video
 
Herbie555
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Malafinga!


Isn't it "Notafinga!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My father would become so unreasonably unhinged in traffic there were times as a child when I was convinced that he was about to die and I was going to have to drive.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why would a transcript need to be on youtube?


For monitization.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eh, I was expecting the audio to be dubbed over with real quality cursing.
 
Izo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
what, exactly, is a clinker?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herbie555: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Malafinga!

Isn't it "Notafinga!"


Hell, I don't know

/My memory is old and feeble
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Izo: what, exactly, is a clinker?


Usually an old, broken down mechanical device. Old crappy cars are usually called clinkers.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Izo: what, exactly, is a clinker?


They're hunks of slag formed by non-combustible stuff in coal. They can hinder air flow in a boiler or furnace and push smoke or carbon monoxide into the house, or damage the boiler with uneven heat, like a hot glass breaking when you put ice in.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: Izo: what, exactly, is a clinker?

Usually an old, broken down mechanical device. Old crappy cars are usually called clinkers.


You're thinking of a clunker. Clinkers are impure coal that can damage boilers/furnaces.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Izo: what, exactly, is a clinker?


Your mom's skankle butter minka nota pipa!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: chitownmike: Why would a transcript need to be on youtube?

For monitization.


It's a great way to synergize the value-added wow factor.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: My father would become so unreasonably unhinged in traffic there were times as a child when I was convinced that he was about to die and I was going to have to drive.


as a lad there were 'circles' on many highways in NJ USA. neither of my parents understood the YIELD portion of circle pausing on Rt.23. my siblings and I would get extra religious (prayer time) in the back seat of Dad's Impala. scarier than any roller coaster i've ever.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: My father would become so unreasonably unhinged in traffic there were times as a child when I was convinced that he was about to die and I was going to have to drive.


You probably would have done a better job.
 
