Johns Hopkins University: The extra "s" is for "slaveowner"
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without the extra s, it's just Hopkin.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until you find out about all the things George Washington did after became the first person to step foot in the Americas.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: after became


Anyone who reads at an eighth-grade level will know this typo is intentional.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, shouldn't we just automatically assume that any long-dead white guy who lived in the 1700s or early/mid 1800s and now has some large public institution such a university or hospital named after him was either A) a slaveholder; B) an unmitigated asshole; or C) both? Seems like it would save a whole heckuva lot of time.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: Without the extra s, it's just Hopkin.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 633x816]


That frog is long dead and Terry has probably lived a long and unsatisfying life as a result of the psychological trauma that modern society inflicts on everybody and on a day-to-day basis.

Mind you that this article suggests Hopkin is not an actual frog, but I think they lied to Terry, they tried to gaslight him.  Society does not care that his frog is gone, they do not care that Terry is hurting down inside.  All society cares is that he is stable enough to operate the cash register.  It's sick.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: Altimus Prime: Without the extra s, it's just Hopkin.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 633x816]

That frog is long dead and Terry has probably lived a long and unsatisfying life as a result of the psychological trauma that modern society inflicts on everybody and on a day-to-day basis.

Mind you that this article suggests Hopkin is not an actual frog, but I think they lied to Terry, they tried to gaslight him.  Society does not care that his frog is gone, they do not care that Terry is hurting down inside.  All society cares is that he is stable enough to operate the cash register.  It's sick.


I had no idea Terry, or Hopkin, were real.  That linked story, if true, breaks my heart.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I find it difficult to believe there hasn't been an authoritative biography of Johns Hopkins but here we are.

At least they aren't denying and doubling down.  Maybe the way they handle this could be an example to confederate statue defenders.  "Our founder was an asshole, we acknowledge this and our mission going forward is to redeem the name by providing a top undergraduate education to any person of color who qualifies."  or something similar.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hopefully they will burn that place to the ground with all the patients inside. Im sure they wouldnt want to continue living after receiving racist medicines.
 
joker420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yawn.....
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are there any statues to topple?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And not really a Quaker then either.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrwknd: And not really a Quaker then either.


Nixon was a Quaker.
 
joker420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All slaves from Africa were owned by a black man first. FYI
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OMGWTF shut it down
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At this point, shouldn't we just automatically assume that any long-dead white guy who lived in the 1700s or early/mid 1800s and now has some large public institution such a university or hospital named after him was either A) a slaveholder; B) an unmitigated asshole; or C) both? Seems like it would save a whole heckuva lot of time.


Let's just cut to the chase and kill all the white people. Then when all the white people are dead, all the world's problems will be solved.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

joker420: Yawn.....


Are you ok? You seem tired.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At this point, shouldn't we just automatically assume that any long-dead white guy who lived in the 1700s or early/mid 1800s and now has some large public institution such a university or hospital named after him was either A) a slaveholder; B) an unmitigated asshole; or C) both? Seems like it would save a whole heckuva lot of time.


Yes, but I see no need to limited that to "long-dead", "white", or "guy".  Rich people, for the most part, suck.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
According to the statement, census records showed that Hopkins owned one slave in 1840, four slaves in 1850 and no slaves in 1860. It is currently unknown why Hopkins had no slaves by 1860.

According to the 1860 census, 49% of blacks in Maryland were free. So maybe, by 1860, he was just following the trend. I believe that by 1860 Maryland had the largest population of free blacks than any other state.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The founders of the U.S were slaveowners.  As were the Native Americans.  As were the members of Canada's first Parliament, and Canada's First Nations too, and the U.K, and most European nations (which actually coordinated and ran the global slave trade for centuries btw), and African, Middle Eastern and Asian nations, older then a few decades.  Fact:  you'd have to move to another planet to be in a place with no history of slavery.  Sigh.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We should just rename them all because every single one is named after someone who thought women were the possession of their husband.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

runwiz: According to the statement, census records showed that Hopkins owned one slave in 1840, four slaves in 1850 and no slaves in 1860. It is currently unknown why Hopkins had no slaves by 1860.

According to the 1860 census, 49% of blacks in Maryland were free. So maybe, by 1860, he was just following the trend. I believe that by 1860 Maryland had the largest population of free blacks than any other state.


He might have been one of the abolitionists who bought slaves in order to emancipate them. But there's no way of knowing with the scant information they have to work with.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*Things That Aren't Difficult*

1) own up
2) make things better
3) move on

/move the s and turn the place into john shopkins! i only have the best ideas.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

joker420: All slaves from Africa were owned by a black man first. FYI


Every penis was a clit first. FYI
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: *Things That Aren't Difficult*

1) own up
2) make things better
3) move on

/move the s and turn the place into john shopkins! i only have the best ideas.


Accept blame and apologize.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Let's just cut to the chase and kill all the white people.


We better put a white guy in charge of that.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At this point, shouldn't we just automatically assume that any long-dead white guy who lived in the 1700s or early/mid 1800s and now has some large public institution such a university or hospital named after him was either A) a slaveholder; B) an unmitigated asshole; or C) both? Seems like it would save a whole heckuva lot of time.


Absolutely not, what would people get outraged over?
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So in the year 2400, when they find out how many 20-21st century noble persons of stature didn't use their real names online, but instead used pseudonyms (!!!!)

And they're disavowed, denounced, and disgraced and retro-actively cancelled,

That's essentially what we're doing now, right?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Hopefully they will burn that place to the ground with all the patients inside. Im sure they wouldnt want to continue living after receiving racist medicines.


Wait until people who are treated for hypothermia find out how the knowledge for treatment was gathered.

Here's a hint:  quite a few Jewish prisoners at Dachau found themselves in ice water baths.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An interesting piece of info missing here is what happened to the slaves.  Freed?  Sold down in Nawleans? Legally owned for how long?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So in the year 2400, when they find out how many 20-21st century noble persons of stature didn't use their real names online, but instead used pseudonyms (!!!!)

And they're disavowed, denounced, and disgraced and retro-actively cancelled,

That's essentially what we're doing now, right?


I swear to farking god, if they tear down my statue, I'm gonna haunt them SO HARD!!!
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I smoked pot with Johnny Hopkins.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Pocket Ninja: At this point, shouldn't we just automatically assume that any long-dead white guy who lived in the 1700s or early/mid 1800s and now has some large public institution such a university or hospital named after him was either A) a slaveholder; B) an unmitigated asshole; or C) both? Seems like it would save a whole heckuva lot of time.

Yes, but I see no need to limited that to "long-dead", "white", or "guy".  Rich people, for the most part, suck.


Seconded.

Like what's her name.  That woman Senator from Georgia.

Yuck.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Here's a hint:  quite a few Jewish prisoners at Dachau found themselves in ice water baths.


Allegedly.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At this point, shouldn't we just automatically assume that any long-dead white guy who lived in the 1700s or early/mid 1800s and now has some large public institution such a university or hospital named after him was either A) a slaveholder; B) an unmitigated asshole; or C) both? Seems like it would save a whole heckuva lot of time.


Better yet, end Big Philanthropy and get back to appropriately taxing the uberwealthy.
 
olderthanwiser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If they have a problem with the founder, the answer is NOT to take his name off the hospital.  Tear it down, sell the land and give the money to his heirs.  That's the fair thing to do.  Just taking his name off it and keeping the asset is a weasel move - shows no real conviction or moral courage.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Pocket Ninja: At this point, shouldn't we just automatically assume that any long-dead white guy who lived in the 1700s or early/mid 1800s and now has some large public institution such a university or hospital named after him was either A) a slaveholder; B) an unmitigated asshole; or C) both? Seems like it would save a whole heckuva lot of time.

Yes, but I see no need to limited that to "long-dead", "white", or "guy".  Rich people, for the most part, suck.


I see that two of Fark's temporarily embarrassed billionaires funnied your post so far.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: gar1013: Here's a hint:  quite a few Jewish prisoners at Dachau found themselves in ice water baths.

Allegedly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: gar1013: Here's a hint:  quite a few Jewish prisoners at Dachau found themselves in ice water baths.

Allegedly.


Ummm...it seemed pretty well documented at the exhibit I saw at Dachau.

Are you really suggesting that they're putting up misleading exhibits there?  I mean, they make it a point to label where the vents are for the gas chamber and note that there is no documented use of a gas chamber at Dachau.

There's literally no legitimate reason to doubt the existence of human experimentation at Dachau.  I would imagine there were places that did even more horrific experiments, but there were definitely people who were effectively tortured in the name of science - ending up permanently inured or dead after suffering horribly.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mike_LowELL: Mike_LowELL: after became

Anyone who reads at an eighth-grade level will know this typo is intentional.


you never hung in the hood, huh?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Old man yells at cloud" == "young people yell at the past"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

olderthanwiser: If they have a problem with the founder, the answer is NOT to take his name off the hospital.  Tear it down, sell the land and give the money to his heirs.  That's the fair thing to do.  Just taking his name off it and keeping the asset is a weasel move - shows no real conviction or moral courage.


Correct. Otherwise they are just hiding the fact that people are consuming the fruit of a rotten tree.
 
