(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Gov. Holcomb of Indiana says 'The State of Indiana is on fire' because of COVID and hitting 3 shots in a row on NBA Jam   (wane.com) divider line
83
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was someone in charge who could have gotten on top of the problem before it got out of hand...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gee I wonder why. Nuke it from orbit.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fu*king hate my governor.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: If only there was someone in charge who could have gotten on top of the problem before it got out of hand...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp Womp you ignorant ass.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, ok. But how much stig was stug?
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there is absolutely nothing that anyone can do about this. Sucks to be a red state I guess.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Indiana had an in with someone at the WH.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 360x406]

Gee I wonder why. Nuke it from orbit.


Those results appear to be from Bush/Kerry 2004. Covid was still only a gleam in the Illuminati's eye back then.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Before you blame one side...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Red State falls for the hoax.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One month after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a county-by-county plan to slow the spread of COVID 19

So cool that you thought up this plan in NOVEMBER instead of MARCH.

/f*cking red state moron
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


JAMS IT IN!!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's insane to me that it's been almost a year, and still, we're getting people saying "WHAT COULD WE HAVE DONE?!"
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dare to be Stupid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...


shut up.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was precedent about how to mitigate this...
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: If only there was someone in charge who could have gotten on top of the problem before it got out of hand...


If only a former Indiana governor had the ear of those in power they might be able to help their home state.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footage of subby submitting this headline:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: If only Indiana had an in with someone at the WH.


Darn you, beat me to it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...


Go back to Parler
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entirely Mayor Pete's fault.
 
Dorf11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana has covid
Lord I can't go back there
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...

shut up.


Aww did you get a boo-boo when facts were presented?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: I fu*king hate my governor.


The current one or the old one?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
youwerewarned.jpg
 
Abbadon39
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: WTFDYW: I fu*king hate my governor.

The current one or the old one?


Yes.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom-shakalaka!
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, from a perspective of "how idiotic are they", Holcomb has been pretty decent, much like DeWine in Ohio, at least in the "not totally denying there is a problem the entire time" aspect.  Obviously, we are "on fire", and he probably should have just said "fark you" to the libertarians here who keep crying about mask mandates and such, but, compared to FL, TX, Dakota's GOP governors, he might as well be a Democrat.

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...


Is there some video of Biden actually saying "The government has failed you"?   That feels like a generic "thing" based on other things he'd said to just match a catchy meme.

Is he saying that certain people in government are failing?  Sure... everyone on every side says that, and it isn't always false.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Boom-shakalaka!


I'm glad I checked the thread before posting!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...

shut up.

Aww did you get a boo-boo when facts were presented?


You enjoy these next four years, now, ya hear:)
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Boom-shakalaka!


Apache Indian - Boom Shack-A-Lack (HQ Video)
Youtube kZzBd41NuZw
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...

shut up.

Aww did you get a boo-boo when facts were presented?


The quality of Fark trolls has seriously declined. I rate this 1/10, low effort shiatposting.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Dare to be Stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Basically the white house for the last 4 years..
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Footage of subby submitting this headline:

[media0.giphy.com image 266x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Should have been Reggie Miller with the 3!
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...


What does that have to do with Republicans spending the last half century or so deliberately sabotaging the federal government's ability to do anything besides make the rich richer?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NevynFox: Pinner: Dare to be Stupid.

[Fark user image image 425x427]
Basically the white house for the last 4 years..


I'm reminded of the line " you can just give up the ship", which is exactly what the executive branch did.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it the shoes?

Nope. It's the typical red-state idiocy.

/Arizonan
//We're blue (finally)
///Never thought I'd see 2 Dem. senators here
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure the stocks for the Indiana based Big Pharmas are doing well.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...


So how exactly has Biden or any other Democrat been in a position to affect the course of the pandemic in this country?  Republicans had the white house and the senate, they were in control and for months they did nothing.  Trump even admitted he intentionally downplayed the severity of the pandemic.  Sorry but you don't get to play the BSAB card on the pandemic.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: Is it the shoes?

Nope. It's the typical red-state idiocy.

/Arizonan
//We're blue (finally)
///Never thought I'd see 2 Dem. senators here


What's the plan to topple Ducey in 2022?
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MordenkainensFaithful Hound: Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...

shut up.

Aww did you get a boo-boo when facts were presented?

The quality of Fark trolls has seriously declined. I rate this 1/10, low effort shiatposting.


Loser said what?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dletter: Honestly, from a perspective of "how idiotic are they", Holcomb has been pretty decent, much like DeWine in Ohio, at least in the "not totally denying there is a problem the entire time" aspect.  Obviously, we are "on fire", and he probably should have just said "fark you" to the libertarians here who keep crying about mask mandates and such, but, compared to FL, TX, Dakota's GOP governors, he might as well be a Democrat.

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Squid_for_Brains: Republicans: cry about how useless  government is; get elected, do fark all or fark up as badly as possible; cry about how useless government is.
A handbrake on a canoe makes more sense than a Republican in government.

[Fark user image 500x642]

Before you blame one side...

Is there some video of Biden actually saying "The government has failed you"?   That feels like a generic "thing" based on other things he'd said to just match a catchy meme.

Is he saying that certain people in government are failing?  Sure... everyone on every side says that, and it isn't always false.


It is a finger pointing game and I know pointing out Biden isn't the holy savior on Fark will fall flat with the hive mentality.  Kind of sad when there were people who could think around a corner here.  Now it is just angry old men.
 
invictus2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NBA Jam - The Music Videos
Youtube N87JRc7FEGE
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just want to say it's time for another NBA Jam revival.  Game needs to be redone at least every time LeBron James changes teams.
 
