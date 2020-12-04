 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   All your base belong to Space Force   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, part of the U.S. Space Force branch, Vice President Mike Pence, Air Force bases, International Space Station, Brevard County, Florida, National Space Council meeting  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:
All Your Base Are Belong To Us
Youtube qItugh-fFgg
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Zoom Zoom
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Patrick Starr SPPPPPAAAAAACCCCCCEEEEE FOOOORRRRCCCCCEEEEE
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought changing the names of military installations was sacrilege, or something.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?


It wasn't ever civilian to begin with. The USAF maintained all space security needs previously. And it didn't do it as well as it could have because the Air Force is primarily focused on aviation.

This is basically the one thing Trump got right. It needed to be its own thing.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
name changes only benefit the print shops that get $ galore for new stationery and bidness cards.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: I thought changing the names of military installations was sacrilege, or something.


The type of base gets changed all the time. Completely separate thing from the name.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are you issued space pants in Space Force?  I heard they're out of this world
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the week that Yeager died? Really??
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes. Yes. Immortalize your idiocy Pence. Immortalize it. Every time someone references your stupid Space Farce, they will think of you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pence has since recused himself from any further doings with Space Force after experiencing "feelings of impurity" while alone with an Atlas V rocket.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?


It's weird.  The left likes to pretend it's forward thinking and scientific.

Here's this futuristic program, aimed at solving problems nobody has even thought of yet.

But did Trump do it?  If so herp derp, it's automatically bad because I say so and I put politics above everything.  Even science. (Spoken like a true "liberal" I guess)

I mean just imagine if you ppl had been around the Air Force started.  "Oh that's dumb, we don't need an Air Force, we'll never use that".
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?

It's weird.  The left likes to pretend it's forward thinking and scientific.

Here's this futuristic program, aimed at solving problems nobody has even thought of yet.

But did Trump do it?  If so herp derp, it's automatically bad because I say so and I put politics above everything.  Even science. (Spoken like a true "liberal" I guess)

I mean just imagine if you ppl had been around the Air Force started.  "Oh that's dumb, we don't need an Air Force, we'll never use that".


shut up.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?


But you are forgetting about all the new merchandise they have to sell with the new name & logo
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Hubris Boy: I thought changing the names of military installations was sacrilege, or something.

The type of base gets changed all the time. Completely separate thing from the name.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/thats delicious base
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
rolleyes.gif
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The current administration seems like they're really knocking that 2016 "to-do list" out of the park solar system.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Boojum2k: Hubris Boy: I thought changing the names of military installations was sacrilege, or something.

The type of base gets changed all the time. Completely separate thing from the name.

[Fark user image image 304x200]

/thats delicious base


I don't get your point.

Example: Maxwell AFB, Gunter AFB. Or Maxwell AFB, Gunter AFS (Station). Or Maxwell-Gunter AFB. Or Maxwell AFB and Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex. All of those combinations have been used. Notice something?

At no point did the NAME change, just the type of facility.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mazzz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?

It's weird.  The left likes to pretend it's forward thinking and scientific.



Actually it's fairly straightforward. Trump is a complete farking corrupt idiot, ergo anything he does is stupid. Good farking riddance.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought Starfleet was based in San Francisco.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I read it as Mike Pence changed his own name to "Patrick Space Force Base".

In my defense: That's the way it was written.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mazzz: GrizzlyPouch: Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?

It's weird.  The left likes to pretend it's forward thinking and scientific.


Actually it's fairly straightforward. Trump is a complete farking corrupt idiot, ergo anything he does is stupid. Good farking riddance.


For Fark's sake I hope he doesn't tell people they need to breathe. This site would be a god-damned ghost town a few minutes later.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mazzz: GrizzlyPouch: Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?

It's weird.  The left likes to pretend it's forward thinking and scientific.


Actually it's fairly straightforward. Trump is a complete farking corrupt idiot, ergo anything he does is stupid. Good farking riddance.

I guess that makes you a racist  since this is stupid.

https://www.military.com/dail​y-news/20​20/12/04/trump-signs-bill-authorizing-​alwyn-cashe-receive-medal-of-honor.htm​l
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mazzz: GrizzlyPouch: Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?

It's weird.  The left likes to pretend it's forward thinking and scientific.


Actually it's fairly straightforward. Trump is a complete farking corrupt idiot, ergo anything he does is stupid. Good farking riddance.


Well said.  Instead of observing and investigating things and weighing merits individually, let's just make blanket assumptions.

Spoken like a true intellectual.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Benevolent Misanthrope: What are the options here? Can Biden just change this back to a civilian agency?

It's weird.  The left likes to pretend it's forward thinking and scientific.

Here's this futuristic program, aimed at solving problems nobody has even thought of yet.

But did Trump do it?  If so herp derp, it's automatically bad because I say so and I put politics above everything.  Even science. (Spoken like a true "liberal" I guess)

I mean just imagine if you ppl had been around the Air Force started.  "Oh that's dumb, we don't need an Air Force, we'll never use that".


Yeah, we can keep using the Army Air Corps.
 
