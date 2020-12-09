 Skip to content
 
(The American Prospect)   Sen Tillis adds provision to the must-pass government spending bill making streaming copyrighted work a felony   (prospect.org) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of shiat that destroys the rule of law.  The bribery of Congress is perfectly legal these days.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horseshiat.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's evil.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A felony? What about saying that biden didnt win the election a felony?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is the kind of shiat that destroys the rule of law.  The bribery of Congress is perfectly legal these days.


These days?  Been a long damn time since they were available for purchase.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get your own bill f*ckwad.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The vibe I get from him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile most of congress are old bastards who dont understand shiat about streamers, streaming, youtube or monetization.

Thats why old people shouldnt be making laws on shiat they dont understand, especially not on technology.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time to pass "One Bill issue, One Vote" legislation to stop this kind of shiat.

For example, a cancer research funding bill shouldn't include a random Purple Monkey Dishwasher clause that only serves to derail the primary intent of the bill, and will ultimately lead to death and suffering through inaction by legislators.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who paid for this?
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Marcus Aurelius: This is the kind of shiat that destroys the rule of law.  The bribery of Congress is perfectly legal these days.

These days?  Been a long damn time since they were available for purchase.


This is true. Now you must pay a monthly subscriber fee and that gets you unlimited access.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bribed, er, excuse me, lobbied Senator has deep passion for copyright trolls.  News at 11.
 
Supadope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is one of the things that bug me about our government. Laws and bills should be required to only contain matters related to the main purpose of the law/bill. Tacking on pork spending and crap like this should not be allowed.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With pot becoming increasingly legal we need another way to pack the prisons.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Copyright infringement can already be a federal felony: https://www.justice.gov/archi​ves/jm/cr​iminal-resource-manual-1847-criminal-c​opyright-infringement-17-usc-506a-and-​18-usc-2319

The letter from the Copyright Office explains why this essentially fixes a loophole in existing law: https://www.copyright.gov/laws/h​earing​s/letter-to-senators-tillis-and-coons-​on-felony-streaming.pdf

From the Copyright Office: "Which copyright right(s) are implicated in a particular case will depend on the applicable factual situation. It is partially for this reason that it is important that penalties for violation of the public performance right mirror those for violation of the reproduction and distribution rights: in a criminal infringement situation, prosecution should not be hindered by some infringements qualifying as felonies and others not, based solely on the illicit delivery method chosen for the creative content."

The Copyright Office goes on to remark that it has supported this kind of change since at least 2011.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile most of congress are old bastards who dont understand shiat about streamers, streaming, youtube or monetization.

Thats why old people shouldnt be making laws on shiat they dont understand, especially not on technology.


but they do understand big fat checks from Disney, Sony, et al
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.


Nope. Their current reaction is to wait for copyright bots to detect music in saved videos, tell Twitch to issue a notice of violation, who then tells the streamers to delete the offending video (with no explanation of exactly which video it is, and can span years of content), and then strike/ban the streamer if they fail to delete the right video.
 
dericwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And, of course, with such a law, there will be selective enforcement where white trash can stream and download all sorts of things. But when some black kid stream a video for a school project, 20 cops bust in and begin shooting up the neighborhood.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.


I doubt it, seeing as I'm pretty sure I just saw something recently where Twitch streamers were being warned by Twitch that they shouldn't stream some new game (I think Cyberpunk 2077, maybe another one as well) because there's occasionally copyrighted background music.  Although, in trying to Google it, it looks like the game itself might have a "streamer mode" that takes care of it.  Either way, not Twitch.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does this apply to white people or....?
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.


As far as I know, they can mute the VOD, and likely sanction your account for repeat violations, but if you stream it live, unless they catch you, you're going live.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to passing clean bills?


/oh, right...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: A felony? What about saying that biden didnt win the election a felony?


Just copyright the sentence and go after those who repeat it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't care what type of tactical advantage it can afford the parties,this type of scummy BS should be outright illegal.  If it's not a directly related item then fark right the fark off!  It makes legislation a messy disaster.  Let unique types of legislation stand or die on their own merits.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hate it.
I don't want to see this shiat in government at all. The scope of copyrights is already too wide, copyright terms are too long.

Common sense, scientific innovation and education have been crippled due to expansive copyrights.

Can Tom Tillis please explain to the nation how expanding the scope of copyrights in this instance "promotes the progress of science"? Because that is the purpose of copyrights according to the US Constitution.
 
Skarekrough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.


Streamed?  No.

But if you want it to be saved for playback later then yeah, you'll get a violation warning.

Everyone is in lockdown of some sort trying to keep themselves amused or entertained.  If knocking out a mariachi version of "Hotel California" on a ukelele over Facebook helps you feel like you've accomplished something then there's no real harm.  No one's going to watch the performance and say "after witnessing that the money I was going to spend on the Eagles version I'll spend somewhere else."

Also, Don Henley's an asshole.  Full period, stop right there.
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait.... are Pornhub videos copyrighted?

Asking for a friend.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure, go ahead and cut a bunch of streamers off from their primary source of taxable income. That should have unintended consequences whatsoever.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So jail the people listening? Back in the Napster days it was legal to dload the music but illegal to share it. That still stands.

It is also a great marketing move for the music/movie industry to leave it up. I know I have found stuff on youtube and later purchased better sound quality copies. If people are going to buy it they will. If not they won't. This will change nothing.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So more Republican "Fark you pay me" legislation?

My shocked face.

0_o
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.


No.  They're trying to come up with tech for it, but it's been a big mess to the point where they've pissed a lot of streamers off because streamers have had to purge entire libraries because they don't know which stream violated DMCA....

Though, I don't really feel too bad for these idiots.  Like, you'd know if you held licenses for music and if you had streaming rights.  So if you're dumb enough to play licensed music during a stream you kinda deserve it.

Not the felony thing, but the dmca takedown notices.

But Amazon should be able to and should be providing notifications of the streams that are in violation.  And one would think the company that has the tech to use AI to search for their copyrighted material across the internet would have the ability to identify it on their own platform.

Tom Tillis can DIAF for the majority of legislation, this is just another one to that pile.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if its google who paid him since they own youtube. Putting the fear of prison into streamers would save them a lot of money on policing videos and channels.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: lolmao500: Meanwhile most of congress are old bastards who dont understand shiat about streamers, streaming, youtube or monetization.

Thats why old people shouldnt be making laws on shiat they dont understand, especially not on technology.

but they do understand big fat checks from Disney, Sony, et al


This. Orrin Hatch (R-Disney) has been the Mouse's biatch for decades. He's a big reason why copyright expiration dates keep getting extended.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: With pot becoming increasingly legal we need another way to pack the prisons.


Inside trading is a crime.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Time to pass "One Bill issue, One Vote" legislation to stop this kind of shiat.

For example, a cancer research funding bill shouldn't include a random Purple Monkey Dishwasher clause that only serves to derail the primary intent of the bill, and will ultimately lead to death and suffering through inaction by legislators.


Which could be overturned by another law. Also there are a number of reasons why this is stupid, impractical or both.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Our government is as farked up as a football bat. Throw the whole thing in the trash and start over.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: PluckYew: Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.

Nope. Their current reaction is to wait for copyright bots to detect music in saved videos, tell Twitch to issue a notice of violation, who then tells the streamers to delete the offending video (with no explanation of exactly which video it is, and can span years of content), and then strike/ban the streamer if they fail to delete the right video.


Game makers need to start going after the music industry for this.  You want to biatch about streamed music in the background of a game going out over Twitch?

Fine, we'll never buy rights to any music from your company, ever.

Then turn around to the streamers and say "We guarantee you won't get a takedown notice if you stream our game, music and all"

Remember, the video game industry is an order of magnitude larger than the music one.  Time for the tail to stop wagging the dog
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Donate to the EFF to help fight this sort of unAmerican garbage.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the plus side the MAGAts, as we all know, hate Hollywood and all the entertainment industry but they do pirate it so they can have it and not pay for the dirty socialist commie rats work.

It would be a bummer to see them charged. A real bummer.
 
TaxChurchesFundNASA [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cal Cunningham couldn't keep it in his pants and now we're stuck with this piece of shiat
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They going to make vpns a crime too? Because some asshole in Europe sure is downloading a lot of pirated shiat to my server.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The sooner we lock up pewdiepie and everyone on twitch, the better. Most of those farkers convert young people to the white supremacist pro-poverty movement. Oh and MRAs! Tillis is shooting himself in the foot.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Though, I don't really feel too bad for these idiots.  Like, you'd know if you held licenses for music and if you had streaming rights.  So if you're dumb enough to play licensed music during a stream you kinda deserve it.


The majority of streamers getting buttreamed committed the egregious offense of streaming Grand Theft Auto. There was also a bunch of people striked for watching the Mario theme park trailer. You practically can't do anything right now without getting hit with takedown notices.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Supadope: This is one of the things that bug me about our government. Laws and bills should be required to only contain matters related to the main purpose of the law/bill. Tacking on pork spending and crap like this should not be allowed.


Only pork barrel prohibitions  are the reason we have a shiatton of gridlock.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NutWrench: whither_apophis: lolmao500: Meanwhile most of congress are old bastards who dont understand shiat about streamers, streaming, youtube or monetization.

Thats why old people shouldnt be making laws on shiat they dont understand, especially not on technology.

but they do understand big fat checks from Disney, Sony, et al

This. Orrin Hatch (R-Disney) has been the Mouse's biatch for decades. He's a big reason why copyright expiration dates keep getting extended.


There's this spurious argument that Disney lawyers tell corporate that if Steamboat Willie goes public domain, Mickey Mouse goes public domain.  It's ridiculous but it puts the fear of god into the Disney board.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steambo​a​t_Willie#Copyright_status
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

K3rberos: PluckYew: Doesn't Twitch have a setting that blocks copyrighted music from being streamed?

Maybe it's new, or I imagined it.  Anyway, Tullis can DIAF for this amendment.

I doubt it, seeing as I'm pretty sure I just saw something recently where Twitch streamers were being warned by Twitch that they shouldn't stream some new game (I think Cyberpunk 2077, maybe another one as well) because there's occasionally copyrighted background music.  Although, in trying to Google it, it looks like the game itself might have a "streamer mode" that takes care of it.  Either way, not Twitch.


There it is, it's in the 2077 game. Thanks for the update.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Nope. Their current reaction is to wait for copyright bots to detect music in saved videos, tell Twitch to issue a notice of violation, who then tells the streamers to delete the offending video (with no explanation of exactly which video it is, and can span years of content), and then strike/ban the streamer if they fail to delete the right video.


I had a copyright strike against me on YouTube the other day. The offense? Using a 12-second GarageBand loop in a song I recorded in 2004. The complainer was AdShare saying a song they represent, which was recorded this past February, had the same 12-second GarageBand loop in it. I lost.

Earlier, YouTube took down my recording of the band I was in back in 1973 because we were covering Stairway to Heaven. My YouTube account has never been monetized. I use it just for fun.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I hate it.
I don't want to see this shiat in government at all. The scope of copyrights is already too wide, copyright terms are too long.

Common sense, scientific innovation and education have been crippled due to expansive copyrights.

Can Tom Tillis please explain to the nation how expanding the scope of copyrights in this instance "promotes the progress of science"? Because that is the purpose of copyrights according to the US Constitution.


Yeah, you should try the current US patient process. Paying out the nose for patient search research, patient pending then you get to actually apply for the real deal.

/My frist patient
//Been a steep learning curve
 
