Fark NotNewsletter: Fark Headline of the Year voting, plus ch-ch-ch-changes to Fark in 2021
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-12-09 2:09:06 PM
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

A message from Drew Curtis:  
Hey everyone, hope your week is going well.

Voting is enabled for Headline of the Year candidates - until Monday when we shut it all down and figure out who won.  The results will be announced LIVE on a Fark News Livestream, possibly as soon as next week if we get our act together.  Not before next Wednesday in any event, so watch this space.

Speaking of the Fark News Livestream, there's one today at 5 p.m. Eastern.  Should be one tomorrow as well.  Friday, join us for a continuation of Fark Friday Movie Night from last week; we've been watching Flash Gordon serials from 1936.  The good news is you haven't missed anything, we stopped at episode five, which appears to be where either new writers were brought in or the current writers decided to change direction.  Plus there was a bear painted like a honey badger.  Our next Movie Night is Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Next week I'll be announcing some Fark plans for 2021 - just general goals, but if you'd like direct input, sign up for TotalFark where I'll eventually be sharing rough layout designs and asking for input.  We've got some fun stuff in the works.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
edmo explained why a woman's mom and sister beat her attacker with a golf club
no1curr fixed a mistyped comment
EyeballKid commented on Elliot Page coming out as transgender
naughtyrev shared a photo of a gritty superhero
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise discussed possible side effects of a vaccine
Callous explained why an eBay listing of a precariously-perched porcelain clock was greenlit
diIdo tontine agreed that it can make others uncomfortable when women wear G-string bikinis to a public pool
Unobtanium came up with a name for a drug that suppresses COVID-19 transmission
offacue showed appreciation for the fact that there's a village in Wisconsin called Menomonee Falls
optikeye figured out where a really weird commercial came from

Smart:
Alphax discussed how a racist law was changed 35 years ago
likefunbutnot presented scientific proof that sex and gender are not binary
Earguy shared a personal high point of 2020
BadReligion had been judging someone too harshly
unchellmatt talked about what a trusted family physician has been seeing lately
skyotter corrected a misconception about a common saying
gopher321 knew what kind of person would place something fragile where it could easily fall so they could take a photo
Callous explained why an eBay listing of a precariously-perched porcelain clock was greenlit
mongbiohazard discussed the horrible things American health care workers are going through right now

CSB Sunday Morning: Holiday shopping stories
Smart: knobmaker found Santa in the most unexpected place
Smart (honorable mention): Deathbymeteor spent quality time with Mum's new boyfriend
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village should've stifled that laugh

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers  
Smart: valanienna showed off an adorable new member of the family
Smart: ThomasPaineTrain wanted to let it be known that people who don't live in New York manage to survive without bodegas
Smart: ... and so did pdxbarista
Smart: Old Man Winter gave an update on the ongoing complications after being hospitalized and having surgeries because of some dickhead spider
Smart: gosurfing1 suggested replying to a cartoon that suggested Grandma's expendable with another stupid cartoon
Funny: vegas_greaser's cat had something to say

Politics Funny:
bingethinker claimed Donald Trump tried to do what he accused the other side of doing to get votes from Native Americans
Gordon Bennett provided a helpful translation
grokca had evidence to support an argument about voter fraud from one of Rudy Giuliani's witnesses
scottydoesntknow knew what the governor of Arizona said when Trump called as he was certifying election results
mrshowrules explained why an "expert witness" claimed Joe Biden received "more than 100% of the votes" in a nonexistent county

Politics Smart:
DoBeDoBeDo had a theory on why Attorney General William Barr went to the White House after admitting to the AP that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud
Lord Head noted that Republican senators will suddenly find time for Twitter
OldRod dared to dream when it comes to Trump's political pardons
Ambivalence examined Ben Shapiro's complaint about Biden's all-female communications team
cherryl taggart came up with an plan for countering any pearl clutching about Joe Biden


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba had a surly dinner guest
hail2daking found out you shouldn't mess with this baby animal
#2 was looking for the owner of this cat
Yammering_Splat_Vector helped these owls fly
Yammering_Splat_Vector encountered a tardigrade of unusual size
TheSwizz drew a lovely portrait of Wil Wheaton
asstamassta discovered that this cop never learned his lesson
GoodDoctorB showed that this woman really does do everything
Wrongo showed this cop what it's like when the shoe's on the other foot
west.la.lawyer gave this woman a custom top

Fartist Friday: Astronomy limericks
Fiction Fan mooned us with a Stephen Hawking limerick

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Design a 2020 holiday card using only MS Paint or equivalent programs. Use original images you make yourself in MS Paint and write original greetings in addition to Happy Holidays, Merry Chrimble, Hoppy Gnu Ear, etc. 

FarktographyWaiter, There's a Fly in My
Pope Larry II found a ladybug snug as a bug in a globe thistle

Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time with the Quiz this week, as well as a reminder that cinnamon rolls for breakfast can put you in a great mood to face the rest of the day. On the Quiz itself, no one hit the magical 1000, but we did have a slew of good scores. FrancoFile came out on top with 944, followed by Denjiro in second with 935 and a far candle and TheMothership tied for third with 912. bud jones took fourth with 910, and AlfalfaMale edged into fifth with 878.

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about where to find the new Dolce by Wyndham Golden Lake hotel, the existence of which is evidence that some people have entirely Too Much Money. Only 15% of quiztakers knew that Hanoi, Vietnam has turned into quite the metropolis in the years since the Vietnam war, becoming a city with over 8 million people and an upper class that can afford gold plated everything. For comparison, Singapore has about 5.6 million and Kuala Lumpur a mere 1.8 million.

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over a document known as NSDD-17 signed by Reagan in his first year as president. 90% of quiztakers knew that this established a CIA mission to train and arm a group of rebel fighters in Nicaragua. Congress didn't like this idea very much, so the CIA turned to other means to fund this endeavor, culminating in what is known as the Iran/Contra Affair because back then the word "affair" had negative connotations, unlike nowadays when it means Tuesday. 

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which Avengers actor had been nominated for all four EGAT awards. Only 48% of quiztakers knew that it was Mark Ruffalo who was accorded the honors due to his never-stop-working ethic in showbiz. Interestingly, Don Cheadle does own a Grammy for his work on the soundtrack to "Miles Ahead." but has never been nominated for a Tony.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which TV show in 1978 popularized the line "As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly." 90% of quiztakers recognized the line from the Thanksgiving episode of "WKRP in Cincinnati". And hopefully this will be the last mention of turkey in the Quiz (and in my house) for at least the rest of the year.  

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
(view entire blog)
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week I'll be announcing some Fark plans for 2021

Reported for misleading headline 😅
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gimmeafuckinname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get swiping in the app?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: [i.pinimg.com image 345x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it's not another site redesign, because I need to stock up on torches and pitchforks first.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it won't happen, but I'd love to be able to filter links.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll eventually be sharing rough layout designs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gimmeafarkinname: Can we get swiping in the app?


To do something besides forward and backward ?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Next week I'll be announcing some Fark plans for 2021

Reported for misleading headline 😅


Announcing there will be a later announcement is such a tease
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gimmeafarkinname: Can we get swiping in the app?


It's best if you suggest that to Farkback.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: I know it won't happen, but I'd love to be able to filter links.


That's also best to ask Farkback about.

Also, anyone with suggestions should look for Drew's upcoming TotalFark thread to discuss it. I have no power to make changes to the site.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gimmeafarkinname: Can we get swiping in the app?


I've pitched in to change many a soiled diaper around here but I'm afraid you're going to have to swipe your own app.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Shaggy_C: Next week I'll be announcing some Fark plans for 2021

Reported for misleading headline 😅

Announcing there will be a later announcement is such a tease


Sorry, I wasn't trying to be misleading. I wanted to alert you all to the opportunity to give feedback in Drew's TF thread(s).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah yeah yeah, we fear change, but honestly Fark Mobile used to suck and now it is good.  So I imagine changes will make it even better, if Fark Mobile will be having changes.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: I'll eventually be sharing rough layout designs

[Fark user image image 400x267]


Get prepared to get over it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Yeah yeah yeah, we fear change, but honestly Fark Mobile used to suck and now it is good.  So I imagine changes will make it even better, if Fark Mobile will be having changes.


Changes I'm looking forward to breaking. 🤨
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been here long enough to know that someone will ask Jeff: "will we get over it?"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Turn and face the strange
ch-ch-ch-changes....
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pesky_Humans: Mr.Tangent: I'll eventually be sharing rough layout designs

[Fark user image image 400x267]

Get prepared to get over it.


But I still am not fully over the last changes...

/perseveration intensifies
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Turn and face the strange
ch-ch-ch-changes....


I was about to ask if we these were going to be Bowie-style changes, or Sabbath-style.  My guess is Sabbath-style, since we're already facing the strange.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Will I get over it?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Will I get over it?


Bah, you so fat you can't even get over yourself.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Hope it's not another site redesign, because I need to stock up on torches and pitchforks first.


You'll get over it.

/DNRTFT
//Probably mentioned a hundred times
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Hope it's not another site redesign, because I need to stock up on torches and pitchforks first.


Hope it doesn't happen too soon.  I'm still working on my combined pitchtorch design.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Shaggy_C: Next week I'll be announcing some Fark plans for 2021

Reported for misleading headline 😅

Announcing there will be a later announcement is such a tease


Reminds me of "planning to plan"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dang it.  I didn't consciously register it says ch-ch-ch changes in the headline.

/Thanks, sativa!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SansNeural: fragMasterFlash: Will I get over it?

Bah, you so fat you can't even get over yourself.


You still mad about the time you walked in on your mom going reverse cowgirl on me and thought a hippopotamus was trashing your house?
 
