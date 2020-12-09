 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   The residents of Mitchell, SD, who since voting down a mask mandate have been ravaged by COVID-19 and lost some of their most notable civic leaders to it, would like you to send them some prayers. Maybe a thought or two. Whatever you can spare   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
81
    More: Murica, Corn Palace, Mitchell, South Dakota, Oscar Howe, Maize, The Washington Post, City council, statewide mask mandate, city council president  
•       •       •

1157 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 2:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll put some dogshiat in a box and FedEx it to them.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


You didn't want to listen?  Too bad; you're on your own.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The republican health care plan is working in SD as planned. The republican plan is just hurry up and die.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, they don't deserve a thought or a prayer. They knew what to do to protect themselves but they didn't.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA'We trusted each other'

Well there was their first mistake; it's an open invitation for the 'Rona to have a party at your body's expense when you don't follow the guidelines.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some children don't listen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I'll put some dogshiat in a box and FedEx it to them.


A waste of dog shiat despite the fact that dog shiat isn't worth anything, not even fertilizer.  Send them a dead fish in the mail.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they think to ask their namesake Senator from Kentucky for some Covid relief?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock them up like the town in Utopia or Outbreak.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for the people who did what they were supposed to and still were infected and died.  F*ck the rest of them.  Murderers all.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kb.perpendicularangel.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people learn by reading. Some people learn by going to classes. Some people don't learn until they've actually pissed on the electric fence.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relying on a deity and human nature to save you will Fark you over every time.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Some people learn by reading. Some people learn by going to classes. Some people don't learn until they've actually pissed on the electric fence.


And even then some don't, apparently.

/𝅘𝅥𝅮 Don't whiz on the electric fence! 𝅘𝅥𝅮
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish it was like 30% deadly. Most of these plague rats are fat bastards and have several co-morbidities. Most of them would end up six feet under and nothing of value would be lost.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if this is the Rapture, with an unexpected twist?
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Corn Palace you have there.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I gave them a thought, and that thought was "there have been a lot of towns that only made a name for themselves by their own destruction." If they want a prayer, they can go hug a tree.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck your thoughts and prayers.
I wouldn't even piss on you if you were on fire.
And that's my fetish.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't farking care
My wife can't leave the house, her best friend is positive, as is her adult daughter, the son is our youngest best friend, they did everything right And still got farked
Another friend and his husband both got it, had to go to the hospital, AND STILL WONT farkING TAKE PRECAUTIONS
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Libertarian Health Care system should help them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sing to me, Luciano.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the anti-maskers, Thank You for doing your part in reducing the number of carbon footprints..
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hypothetical praying is reserved for people with better survival instincts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The republican health care plan is working in SD as planned. The republican plan is just hurry up and die.


Don't forget some of the ones that don't die will have a lifetime of debilitating issues that wont be covered under insurance because of their preexisting conditions.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, a lot of people in New York died of this in March, so there's nothing that poor Mitchell, SD could have done to prevent this.  You should all be ashamed for judging people based on the outcome of their decisions.  Sad!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America right now

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread again... so soon.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad part is the people who deserve to die from it aren't the ones who actually die from it.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
updated old joke:

"But I there were masks, social distancing, and avoiding crowds. You were supposed to work with Me on this."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the masks and the doctors and other smart people telling them how to stay safe are the answer god sent for their prayers?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Is this loss?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: The sad part is the people who deserve to die from it aren't the ones who actually die from it.


No one deserves to die from it. You can blame these people all you want, but the reason this is happening is because national leaders decided to make this a game where one side is proclaimed a winner. You can't even say it's poor leadership, it's no leadership, anti-leadership. Whatever. There was no reason to politicize a pandemic, but here we are.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's sad that anyone gets sick from getting Covid but, at some point, you no longer give a shiat about the self inflicted arseholes.
 
Pucca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tymast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God help us?
ingodsimage.comView Full Size
Pq
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Atomic Jonb: The sad part is the people who deserve to die from it aren't the ones who actually die from it.

No one deserves to die from it. You can blame these people all you want, but the reason this is happening is because national leaders decided to make this a game where one side is proclaimed a winner. You can't even say it's poor leadership, it's no leadership, anti-leadership. Whatever. There was no reason to politicize a pandemic, but here we are.


On the side hand you have people saying to take the disease seriously because it's dangerous, and on the other side you have people saying it's all made up and I can do whatever I want.  We should meet in the middle and agree that it's all made up and I can do whatever I want, but they just want to politicize it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because without a mask mandate, no one wears masks.  And with a mask mandate, everyone wears a mask.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Well, I gave them a thought, and that thought was "there have been a lot of towns that only made a name for themselves by their own destruction." If they want a prayer, they can go hug a tree.


In South Dakota?
Long walk.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iToad: Some people learn by reading. Some people learn by going to classes. Some people don't learn until they've actually pissed on the electric fence.


I think this is their party platform

/collective stupidity,

//individually tragedy may teach some harsh lessons, As a group they cannot learn.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x906]


That's one level thinking.

It becomes unfunny again when you remember that those same people are spreading it to others and not all of them are COVIDiots.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
[image per person praying extra hard, with caption "I'm helping!"]
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A shame about the town founder

bingeddata.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"per"? How did that get there? I meant "of".

[picture of monkey mashing on keyboard]
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shiat in one hand and pray in the other and see which one fills up faster.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 474x343]


My, my, my, my god!
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.