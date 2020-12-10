 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Middle-aged fan of J-Pop girl group puts their T-shirt in burnable garbage bin, regerts it, runs to town incinerator to reclaim it, but is too late. Weeks later he posts bomb threat on social media and gets arrested, which is apparently what fans do   (soranews24.com) divider line
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing it wasn't a Baby Metal shirt, or there'd be hell to pay.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, for crap's sake.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people is one reason  I'm pro-virus
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
regerts?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: regerts?


Vodak is good for those.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GypsyJoker: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


And we're done. Someone get the lights.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luneward
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... a lot of fans of idols do tend to do that, yes.  J-Pop and K-Pop industries tend to fetishize the 'purity' of their idols to a creepy degree because they know it will rake in tons of money from obsessive fans.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GypsyJoker: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x260]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA seemed to go out of its way to not mention the band name.

Also, can you imagine the US government or a state demanding everybody sort their trash? We can't even get people to wear masks inside a store FFS. Recycling trucks would be getting their tires shot out. It would be hilarious if I lived in another country.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Takehiro Tsutsumi, a 45-year-old idol otaku

I'm guessing that is something similar to an American 45-year-old man with a Barbie collection that lining every wall in his house.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regerts it? Did he flip it first?

Funky white sister: Missy Elliott's 'funky white sister' nails cover of 'Work It'
Youtube -nEkFO3oYJw
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: TFA seemed to go out of its way to not mention the band name.

Also, can you imagine the US government or a state demanding everybody sort their trash? We can't even get people to wear masks inside a store FFS. Recycling trucks would be getting their tires shot out. It would be hilarious if I lived in another country.


NJ requires recycling. Surprisingly few recycling trucks get their tires shot out for that reason. Getting their tires shot out just because it's Jersey though is still a known issue.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can see the confusion. I mean I always get my wardrobe and garbage bins mixed up.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 250x187]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pfft. J-pop sucks. J-metal is where it's at!

i.redd.itView Full Size


Band Maid - Thrill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uds7g3​M-4lQ
(Fark not letting me link to video)
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

joker420: Stupid people is one reason  I'm pro-virus


Conversely, I've met a few people with IQs far above 100 and tons of ability that can't find their way out of a closet it seems. Not sure if they need to be culled. they are useful for something.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are people stupider than beeber fans?
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My God, we so need better mental health care in this farking country.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

