(Ars Technica)   So, that Florida COVID data manager that was raided by the state the other day for "illegal access"? Turns out they never disabled her account. Because it's a single username and password by everyone for everything. And posted on the Internet   (arstechnica.com) divider line
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go Florida, this is beautiful
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are choosing not to share a direct link, but as of publication time, the link was still live and working.

now i'm not saying in any way that anyone should find it and post it here. Nope. Don't do it
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but she broke the honor system, right?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was straight up fascist harassment from Gov. Shiatstain DeSantis.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The process is the punishment.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
HEAVY SIGH.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd really like to see an attorney try to apply "attractive nuisance" doctrine to any kind of system that's set up this way.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
paging Terry Childs, Terry Childs to the white courtesy phone.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Haha. This is definitely the most Florida way to lose an "unauthorized access" prosecution.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You guys ever watch Singin' in the Rain with Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds? Remember the scenes where they were trying to record Lina Lamong and Don Lockwood with sound for the first time, and Lina keeps screwing it up, until the director grabs his hat off his head and crams it in his mouth while stifling cries of rage?

I'm guessing the FL state website IT guy feels a lot like that director.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But as your own linked article says subby, they raided her because the message sent out came from an IP address associated with her.

But I guess no reason to let facts and reality interfere with your inflammatory headline.  There's OUTRAGE! to be be had
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LOL. And the document is still there. Took me about five seconds to google. Dumbasses.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna point out that someone actually called this out late in the thread yesterday.

/The implication is that this information is not hard to find.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: now i'm not saying in any way that anyone should find it and post it here. Nope. Don't do it


PROTIP: The number of web pages that feature both the phrase "SERT log-in" and "ESF-8" is exceedingly small.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It seems that it's gotten so bad that people don't even care about covering their a$$ anymore.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: But as your own linked article says subby, they raided her because the message sent out came from an IP address associated with her.

But I guess no reason to let facts and reality interfere with your inflammatory headline.  There's OUTRAGE! to be be had


Go away, fascist.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where is the Florida tag?  Sick from COVID?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Way to go Florida, this is beautiful


Sometimes I just love schadenfreude, and I am so much looking forward to her suing the bejezuz out of them all.
 
Iczer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ... I'd heard it was a public, but the damn thing is online for anyone to see also? This IT group should be shot out of a cannon into a black hole.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So it was straight up fascist harassment from Gov. Shiatstain DeSantis.


FTA:  "Investigators looked at system logs and identified an IPv6 address associated with the message, which they then determined to be connected to Jones' house"

The only really shocking revelation in all of this is that a Florida state government service is IPv6 enabled
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is an absolute FARK crisis!

How can commenters blame Trump for internet points?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Haha. This is definitely the most Florida way to lose an "unauthorized access" prosecution.


You must not be in the IT field.

While it is cringe-worthy stupid to have one uid/pw for everyone to use, the fact remains she was not authorized to access the system.  Provided they have a banner stating "unauthorized use prohibited" they can still prosecute her if they can prove she accessed it after being terminated.  Not to mention it's a state system and the case will be "State versus fired chick."

Then again, with a one uid/pw for everyone it wouldn't surprise me if they didn't have a legal notice banner.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.
 
Tman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This charge is so flimsy, I think it's becoming increasingly clear that there was never an intent to charge her with a crime, this was just a way to get their hands on her cell phone so they could see which government employees she was still talking to.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: But as your own linked article says subby, they raided her because the message sent out came from an IP address associated with her.

But I guess no reason to let facts and reality interfere with your inflammatory headline.  There's OUTRAGE! to be be had


So does it worry you at all to think that you're the only sane person surrounded by people who mock you, or do you just lean in really hard to fantasizing that you're Noah?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: [Fark user image 513x677]


Someone direct me to the multiverse where he wakes up looking like this:

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: This is an absolute FARK crisis!

How can commenters blame Trump for internet points?


Nobody in the article or comments mentioned Trump. It must be exhausting to be so oppressed.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess she did access the system and send out the message.  It probably is a crime, but this is about as low level a crime a person can commit.  No one was harmed by it.

For sure, this is all about retaliating against a whistleblower who is driving the Florida government crazy.
 
Tman144
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.


lol, no she won't. She has a husband and 2 kids. If all you can prove is that her computer was used, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was actually her and not someone else in the house.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: chrisclarkux: This is an absolute FARK crisis!

How can commenters blame Trump for internet points?

Nobody in the article or comments mentioned Trump. It must be exhausting to be so oppressed.


...but that's exactly my point! How can FARK sustain itself without blaming Trump for literally everything? THis house shall not stand!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
there are DANGEROUS TODDLERS to point GUNS at because she TOLD THE TRUTH that Florida HAS BEEN lying about COVID data!!  Boogity BOO!

/I do FoxCaps commenting so self loathing suicidal conservatives can understand my posts
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChicagoKev: Jake Havechek: So it was straight up fascist harassment from Gov. Shiatstain DeSantis.

FTA:  "Investigators looked at system logs and identified an IPv6 address associated with the message, which they then determined to be connected to Jones' house"

The only really shocking revelation in all of this is that a Florida state government service is IPv6 enabled


It's more enterprise dragging feat over IPv6 than government.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tman144: Intrepid00: Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.

lol, no she won't. She has a husband and 2 kids. If all you can prove is that her computer was used, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was actually her and not someone else in the house.



Or somebody that they gave the Wifi password to in the last 3 years who then walked or drove by.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Police came in with guns drawn.   Whatever the fark she may have done or not done with a farking website....the farking police came into her house, with her family/children present with farking guns drawn.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tman144: Intrepid00: Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.

lol, no she won't. She has a husband and 2 kids. If all you can prove is that her computer was used, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was actually her and not someone else in the house.


Or she has an insecure Wifi setup (weak/no encryption/password) and somebody sat in a van outside her house using her Wifi
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: But as your own linked article says subby, they raided her because the message sent out came from an IP address associated with her.

But I guess no reason to let facts and reality interfere with your inflammatory headline.  There's OUTRAGE! to be be had


I was about to comment, the fact they had shared/static accounts and credentials doesn't actually help her case.  Her defense was that she didn't have the hacking skillz to pull off something like breaking into a system.  But if all it took was to log into that system with a userid/password that she may have already known, then that defense goes out the window.  If (and it's still an "if" IMHO) they were able to backtrack the IP address to her home, then she may be in real legal jeopardy.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Haha. This is definitely the most Florida way to lose an "unauthorized access" prosecution.

You must not be in the IT field.

While it is cringe-worthy stupid to have one uid/pw for everyone to use, the fact remains she was not authorized to access the system.  Provided they have a banner stating "unauthorized use prohibited" they can still prosecute her if they can prove she accessed it after being terminated.  Not to mention it's a state system and the case will be "State versus fired chick."

Then again, with a one uid/pw for everyone it wouldn't surprise me if they didn't have a legal notice banner.


I am in the IT field (with a specialty in cybersecurity, even) and your logic is very circuitous: she authorized while unauthorized therefore her authorization was unauthorized?

It might fly with a very stupid judge but her case is far from hopeless.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Iczer: Jesus Christ... I'd heard it was a public, but the damn thing is online for anyone to see also? This IT group should be shot out of a cannon into a black hole.


The IT group probably repeatedly warned them this would happen and some dumbass manager said "IT'S TOO HARRD" and IT gave up and told them they're on their own.

/ why yes I've experienced this, why do you ask?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Tman144: Intrepid00: Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.

lol, no she won't. She has a husband and 2 kids. If all you can prove is that her computer was used, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was actually her and not someone else in the house.

Or she has an insecure Wifi setup (weak/no encryption/password) and somebody sat in a van outside her house using her Wifi


They would also need to know the login for that system.  Seems very unlikely.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cfreak: Iczer: Jesus Christ... I'd heard it was a public, but the damn thing is online for anyone to see also? This IT group should be shot out of a cannon into a black hole.

The IT group probably repeatedly warned them this would happen and some dumbass manager said "IT'S TOO HARRD" and IT gave up and told them they're on their own.

/ why yes I've experienced this, why do you ask?


It's a known phenomenon that the people with access to an organization's most delicate info are often usually the same people who have enough pull to get out of any IT security requirements to do things like change their password, use a complicated password, or even have a password on their computer/phone.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vestona22: GrizzlyPouch: But as your own linked article says subby, they raided her because the message sent out came from an IP address associated with her.

But I guess no reason to let facts and reality interfere with your inflammatory headline.  There's OUTRAGE! to be be had

I was about to comment, the fact they had shared/static accounts and credentials doesn't actually help her case.  Her defense was that she didn't have the hacking skillz to pull off something like breaking into a system.  But if all it took was to log into that system with a userid/password that she may have already known, then that defense goes out the window.  If (and it's still an "if" IMHO) they were able to backtrack the IP address to her home, then she may be in real legal jeopardy.


Nah. By publicly posting the credentials they granted the authority to everyone in the state and on the internet to use the system.

If she lives in the state and/or has access to the internet then she was an authorized user.

Best non-computer analogy I can give for the prosecution given these facts is it's like arresting someone in the middle of the street because they should have known that no one likes her on this block.

And if the state successfully argues that valid credentials obtained without tampering don't equal authorization then that's going to be VERY interesting going forward.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: BourbonMakesItBetter: Tman144: Intrepid00: Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.

lol, no she won't. She has a husband and 2 kids. If all you can prove is that her computer was used, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was actually her and not someone else in the house.

Or she has an insecure Wifi setup (weak/no encryption/password) and somebody sat in a van outside her house using her Wifi

They would also need to know the login for that system.  Seems very unlikely.


Not if it was a targeted attack. Which seems like a long shot, but could provide reasonable doubt.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: You guys ever watch Singin' in the Rain with Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds? Remember the scenes where they were trying to record Lina Lamong and Don Lockwood with sound for the first time, and Lina keeps screwing it up, until the director grabs his hat off his head and crams it in his mouth while stifling cries of rage?

I'm guessing the FL state website IT guy feels a lot like that director.


CSB.

Son needed an elective class this block. Anything. There was really only one that fit in with the rest of his schedule. He has spent the last few weeks watching, studying, discussing, disseminating, 'singing in the rain'. He has the class until Christmas break think.

The cries of THIS IS SO BORING from the 16 year old are priceless.

Im all like 'you are graduating HS a year early. HS is about to pay ~3k for you to go to tech college for welding in the spring. Basically half of the classes you need to get your welding cert; which if done right means, you can get that cert almost 6 months before you were supposed to be graduating HS. Boring 'singing in rain' is a small price to pay for that. do your best. Get the easy A. Cope.

/CSB
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tman144: Intrepid00: Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.

lol, no she won't. She has a husband and 2 kids. If all you can prove is that her computer was used, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was actually her and not someone else in the house.


Well

1) she's the one with the motive and knowledge to use it.

2) that's what the warrant is for.

She's not going to turn down a plea bargain that she can convince a judge and jury that her kid sent this and not her.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: NotThatGuyAgain: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Haha. This is definitely the most Florida way to lose an "unauthorized access" prosecution.

You must not be in the IT field.

While it is cringe-worthy stupid to have one uid/pw for everyone to use, the fact remains she was not authorized to access the system.  Provided they have a banner stating "unauthorized use prohibited" they can still prosecute her if they can prove she accessed it after being terminated.  Not to mention it's a state system and the case will be "State versus fired chick."

Then again, with a one uid/pw for everyone it wouldn't surprise me if they didn't have a legal notice banner.

I am in the IT field (with a specialty in cybersecurity, even) and your logic is very circuitous: she authorized while unauthorized therefore her authorization was unauthorized?

It might fly with a very stupid judge but her case is far from hopeless.


Funny, I mock most people in cybersecurity because they are generally clueless and you are not altering my opinion of them.  I was in Information Security for almost a decade and the cluelessness of most in the field was a big reason why I left that field.

You are playing word games with authorized being used for authentication as well as permission to use the system.  Does it need to be pointed out she did not have permission to use the system?

With your logic, it's AOK to come into my home because I left a door open.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Tman144: Intrepid00: Unauthorized access is still unauthorized access. If she did it then she still is facing felony charges. Her face when the local news reporter that was interviewing her told her if they are right she has big problems was pretty priceless. It was one of those "oh fark, maybe I did fark up" faces.

Anyway, I bet she takes a plea deal because she's going to have a really hard time explaining away the IP connection especially if it is a TCP connection. A UDP she could maybe throw hands and say IP spoofed.

lol, no she won't. She has a husband and 2 kids. If all you can prove is that her computer was used, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was actually her and not someone else in the house.


Or somebody that they gave the Wifi password to in the last 3 years who then walked or drove by.


Your doubt has to reasonable. That isn't reasonable doubt alone.
 
