For those working in Japan and fortunate enough to be in a stable enterprise, here's everything you need to know about bōnenkai, the year-end drunken office party you must attend for the sake of your career
    Japan, New Year, Alcoholic beverage, Drinking culture, Boss, Japanese New Year's parties, Japanese work culture  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope it involves making passes at women I have had a secret crush on all year.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the uncertainty of being self-employed sucks, but at least I am never forced to socialize at any work functions. I'll take that trade-off.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The fishermans wife especially loves these.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unspoken rule: never speak your mind when drinking with coworkers while a foreigner.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The sake of my career?

Mmmmmm, sake.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I hope it involves making passes at women I have had a secret crush on all year.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I hope it involves making passes at women I have had a secret crush on all year.


Me too.

Normally the bossman takes us out to a nice expensive place and includes an open bar. Thanks to covid, plans change.

This year we have catered take out and a few  bottles of wine being picked up, and Zoom. Ill be making passes at the woman in my office i've had a crush on all year... and the year before, and before that...

/telecommuter
//mrs.4335 spends all day in the same home office as I do.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WEEABOOZE!
 
Current Resident
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kanchō!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm down...

Andrew W.K. - Party Hard (Official Video)
Youtube WccfbPQNMbg
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Sometimes the uncertainty of being self-employed sucks, but at least I am never forced to socialize at any work functions. I'll take that trade-off.


I have some cheap annual plans available if you need someone to follow up all your emails with a phone call to discuss the contents of the email. I'm also skilled at discussing a sport you don't follow while silently farting. Contact me for unnecessary meeting packages, too!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Unspoken rule: never speak your mind when drinking with coworkers while a foreigner.


Revised for everyone.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I hope it involves making passes at women I have had a secret crush on all year.


Yes, it definitely involves the CEO making passes at those women.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I have some cheap annual plans available if you need someone to follow up all your emails with a phone call to discuss the contents of the email. I'm also skilled at discussing a sport you don't follow while silently farting. Contact me for unnecessary meeting packages, too!


Can you laugh at the boss' unfunny jokes too? I'll throw in more money if you can substitute yourself during the occasional off-site teambuilding exercises that accomplish God-knows-what.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: UltimaCS: I have some cheap annual plans available if you need someone to follow up all your emails with a phone call to discuss the contents of the email. I'm also skilled at discussing a sport you don't follow while silently farting. Contact me for unnecessary meeting packages, too!

Can you laugh at the boss' unfunny jokes too? I'll throw in more money if you can substitute yourself during the occasional off-site teambuilding exercises that accomplish God-knows-what.


Look, it's part of the social contract. It's like how the Liters have to laugh at our jokes because we're TFers.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Look, it's part of the social contract. It's like how the Liters have to laugh at our jokes because we're TFers.


When it comes to the Liters, can we see them driven before us and hear the lamentations of their women?
 
tymothil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Had a couple of these when I worked at what was, at the time, called Squaresoft.  The one where we found out my boss, who was British, had never done tequila shots, which needed to be rectified immediately and multiple times, was a particular carnage.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn, now I'm really hungry.  I need this kind of end-of-the-year party

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bostonguy: Algebrat: Look, it's part of the social contract. It's like how the Liters have to laugh at our jokes because we're TFers.

When it comes to the Liters, can we see them driven before us and hear the lamentations of their women?


I'm not sure that we're ever sober enough to see straight, but I trust that the driving and lamentations are happening on schedule.
 
22 comments

