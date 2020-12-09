 Skip to content
(AP News)   Things to get you into the Christmas spirit: "US virus deaths hit record levels with the holidays ahead"   (apnews.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three weeks left in this month. Plenty of time for the current record to be broken and re-broken.

'Murica.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The turkey was so nice but guess what, the christmas gifts and new years eve's bubbles will be even better!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

King Something: Three weeks left in this month. Plenty of time for the current record to be broken and re-broken.

'Murica.

'Murica.


What's three weeks in 2020 time? Eight months?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On this day more people died from Covid-19 than those that were killed by terrorists on 9/11.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Joy to the world," my ass.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This will finally send the message home to people  to not have Xmas/new year celebrations.

(._. )
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
288K infected and 3k dead already today and the day isn't over
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THIS, THIS,this is why you buy presents that you want for yourself.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: On this day more people died from Covid-19 than those that were killed by terrorists on 9/11.


Day ain't over yet.
 
ansius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This will need to be updated daily.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Doesn't look good for 2021.  Another spike mid-January, no doubt.
 
joker420
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas!
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]


Those numbers would be far more meaningful if you adjusted them based on the population at the time, IMHO
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least I'm not going to have to listen to Christmas music this year.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Rona bells, Can't smell smells
Grandma died in vain
An ambulance? Not a chance
And the plague rats won't go away, Hey
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
3000+ new Christmas spirits a day.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Doesn't look good for 2021.  Another spike mid-January, no doubt.


It's just a flu, March is always the worst month.
/s
 
Serious Black
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We crossed 3,000 deaths today. We'll be lucky to be under 5,000 a day at the end of the month.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good time to get on a plane.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Glad my family got together for Thanksgiving so we could avoid this hot mess.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]


Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.
 
ryant123
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Needs to be updated, but you get the idea.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image 800x800]


Your propaganda poster is very suspicious. I looked up the average daily death count for 2019, but found 2017 instead ... from the CDC: "In 2017, an average of 7,708 deaths occurred each day. January, February, and December were the months with the highest average daily number of deaths (8,478, 8,351, and 8,344, respectively). June, July, and August were the months with the lowest average daily number of deaths (7,298, 7,157, and 7,158, respectively)."
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For comparison, here is 1918 flu:

The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. Mortality was high in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years old, and 65 years and older.

But the US only had about 100 million people. That's the equivalent of 2 million deaths.

Only, if you value the lives of the young more than the lives of the elderly, 1918 was even worse.

Now we have a vaccine around the corner...without a doubt, Covid-19 will be far less impactful than the 1918 flu everyone had all but forgotten about until covid reminded us.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Glad my family got together for Thanksgiving so we could avoid this hot mess.


Smart.  We're getting together for Christmas so we don't have to deal with this.  I just need to get over this cold I got last week.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.


Okay, Rob.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.

Okay, Rob.


All per capita lives matter.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: For comparison, here is 1918 flu:

The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. Mortality was high in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years old, and 65 years and older.

But the US only had about 100 million people. That's the equivalent of 2 million deaths.

Only, if you value the lives of the young more than the lives of the elderly, 1918 was even worse.

Now we have a vaccine around the corner...without a doubt, Covid-19 will be far less impactful than the 1918 flu everyone had all but forgotten about until covid reminded us.


if the spanish flu hadnt mutated during the summer, it wouldnt have been ''that'' bad.

99% of the dead after the mutation were 25-35.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.

Okay, Rob.


It's like comparing median household income without adjusting for inflation.

If a country with 5000 people loses 4000 - that country is screwed. If a country with 1 billion people loses 4000 lives, that's a blip.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, shiat. When it got this bad last time we as a nation were busy pumping the brakes by (partially) shutting down.

This time around...Well, "REAL Americans" are sick and tired of all that commie mask bullcrap. So it may get bad. Really bad. As in the supply line for food breaking down-- AND the stores not having enough healthy people to say open anyway.

Yeah. That bad.

I think it may be best to beat the rush and stock up.

Toilet paper. Beer. SPAM. Strawberry frosted Pop Tarts. Beer. Rice. Potatoes. Oats. Flour. Cooking oil. Beer. Sugar. Sex lube. Beer. Popcorn.

And maybe some extra beer just to be sure.

======================

Seriously, this could get nuts. And I will probably have to be out of my place early next month. I don't want to buy a shiatload of food I will have to take with me in a move.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Algebrat: JulieAzel626: On this day more people died from Covid-19 than those that were killed by terrorists on 9/11.

Day ain't over yet.

Day ain't over yet.


So...there's gonna be a terror attack?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.


The vast majority of deaths in the Galveston hurricane occurred in Galveston, which only has a population 15-20% higher now, since it's on an island.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Black: We crossed 3,000 deaths today. We'll be lucky to be under 5,000 a day at the end of the month.


Naa, I'm expecting the 7-day average of deaths to be 3,500 - 4000 a day by the end of the month. That does mean most weekdays should clock in 4,500-5,000/day, but weekend numbers are significantly lower.

That's assuming a 30% week-over-week increase in cases, and that the 7-day average of deaths continues to track 1.4% of the 7-day average of cases from 16 days earlier.
 
ryant123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nonononono see... they were all gonna die anyway.

Like, you know, all mortals. Everything's fine, nothing to see here.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.

The vast majority of deaths in the Galveston hurricane occurred in Galveston, which only has a population 15-20% higher now, since it's on an island.


Right but we are taking about 'deadliest days in US history' so we number we should care about would be the total population of the country.

If it were deadliest days in Galveston, the other values would be much much lower I bet.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Riche: Well, shiat. When it got this bad last time we as a nation were busy pumping the brakes by (partially) shutting down.

This time around...Well, "REAL Americans" are sick and tired of all that commie mask bullcrap. So it may get bad. Really bad. As in the supply line for food breaking down-- AND the stores not having enough healthy people to say open anyway.

Yeah. That bad.

I think it may be best to beat the rush and stock up.

Toilet paper. Beer. SPAM. Strawberry frosted Pop Tarts. Beer. Rice. Potatoes. Oats. Flour. Cooking oil. Beer. Sugar. Sex lube. Beer. Popcorn.

And maybe some extra beer just to be sure.

======================

Seriously, this could get nuts. And I will probably have to be out of my place early next month. I don't want to buy a shiatload of food I will have to take with me in a move.


I love Spam. Is it ok to give a corporation a hug, because them Hormel folks know what's up.
 
wantingout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
sure, but isn't every single person who dies now said to die of COVID with underlying condition? sometimes the underlying condition is a car crash, but hey, COVID!
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While were dumping on that graphic, it should include Hurricane Maria, the San Francisco earthquake and fire and, you know, Gettysburg.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Lifeless: Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.

The vast majority of deaths in the Galveston hurricane occurred in Galveston, which only has a population 15-20% higher now, since it's on an island.

Right but we are taking about 'deadliest days in US history' so we number we should care about would be the total population of the country.

If it were deadliest days in Galveston, the other values would be much much lower I bet.


This is one of the worst "well akshuallly" takes I've seen in a while.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah but think of all the jobs created in the funeral homes, cemetaries and coffin manufacturers? Its bullish for the stock market!

/this is what republicans believe
//qanon probably believes covid was created in a lab owned by the death industry lobby
 
lincoln65
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sale sale sale! Entire ICU ward, 30% off! Don't be the only one on your block without the HOT NEW TOY this year, a cremation urn! Fun for the whole family!
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It will be nice to see family for Xmas on December 25. It will be nice to see them again at grandpa's funeral on January 18.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I expect this will snowball until the holidays are over. Since there is a delay between infection and hospitalization and death, I think people need to be ready for things to constantly get worse and it won't peak until mid January at the earliest. The Xmas to New Year's timeframe is going to be gnarly.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jonas opines: Fark_Guy_Rob: Lifeless: Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.

The vast majority of deaths in the Galveston hurricane occurred in Galveston, which only has a population 15-20% higher now, since it's on an island.

Right but we are taking about 'deadliest days in US history' so we number we should care about would be the total population of the country.

If it were deadliest days in Galveston, the other values would be much much lower I bet.

This is one of the worst "well akshuallly" takes I've seen in a while.


To be fair, we commonly lack the ability to describe proportionality of axes in graphs and their meaning as information.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Por que tan serioso: Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Example the US only had about 75 million people when Galveston happened. Now we have 328 million.

The 8k deaths commonly reported would be the equivalent of, more than, 32k deaths today.

Civil war numbers should be worth 10x as much given the increase population we have.

Okay, Rob.

It's like comparing median household income without adjusting for inflation.

If a country with 5000 people loses 4000 - that country is screwed. If a country with 1 billion people loses 4000 lives, that's a blip.



If someone murdered a dozen schoolchildren in 1950, is it:

1. morally equivalent to murdering a dozen schoolchildren in 2020?
2. morally equivalent to murdering two dozen schoolchildren in 2020?

Your answer is gonna be hilarious, I can already predict.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

Those numbers would be far more meaningful if you adjusted them based on the population at the time, IMHO


Yes, 1 time events that have almost nothing to do with population def need to account for that, don't you know that 9/11 would have had 500 more deaths once you adjust for population growth?

The actual issue with the chart, is it ignores the 1918 pandemic, something like 185K people died in October alone, that's 6k+ a day, every day.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: King Something: Three weeks left in this month. Plenty of time for the current record to be broken and re-broken.

'Murica.

What's three weeks in 2020 time? Eight months?

'Murica.

What's three weeks in 2020 time? Eight months?


The time it takes for today's case numbers to translate into deaths.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: ansius: This will need to be updated daily.

[Fark user image 800x800]

Your propaganda poster is very suspicious. I looked up the average daily death count for 2019, but found 2017 instead ... from the CDC: "In 2017, an average of 7,708 deaths occurred each day. January, February, and December were the months with the highest average daily number of deaths (8,478, 8,351, and 8,344, respectively). June, July, and August were the months with the lowest average daily number of deaths (7,298, 7,157, and 7,158, respectively)."


That's deaths from *all* causes, though, innit? Whereas the list in the image is deaths attributed to a specific cause or event.

I'm sure you knew that. You seem like a smart fella that would know that kinda thing.
=Smidge=
 
